AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:16 p.m. EST
Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos. Elon Musk is seeking to reassure big companies that advertise on Twitter that his chaotic takeover of the social media platform won’t harm their brands. He acknowledged that some “dumb things” might happen on his way to creating a better, safer user experience. The latest erratic move on the minds of major advertisers was Musk’s decision to abolish a new “official” label on high-profile Twitter accounts just hours after introducing it. Twitter began adding the gray labels to some prominent accounts, including brands like Coca-Cola, Nike and Apple. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.
Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races
Margins between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed considerably in key Arizona races
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams in rematch
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp turned back a second electoral challenge from Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, maintaining GOP control in the South’s most politically competitive state and dealing another defeat to the national Democratic star. “Well, it looks like the reports of my political death...
Florida Republican Dunn defeats Lawson in redrawn district
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Republican Rep. Neal Dunn defeated Democratic Rep. Al Lawson for a north Florida congressional seat in a redrawn district that pitted the two incumbents against each other. Dunn, a surgeon from Panama City, was elected to a fourth term in the U.S. House. Lawson,...
Minority Leader McCarthy predicts GOP to control House; Senate too close to call
(The Center Square) – Control of Congress remained in the balance early Wednesday as votes continued to be counted in key U.S. Senate and House races in Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada and elsewhere. Heading into final voting Tuesday, Republicans expected to win a healthy majority in the House with the...
2022 midterms: Democrat Laura Kelly elected for second term as governor of Kansas
Laura Kelly’s win in Kansas is another Democratic one in what some expected to be a “red wave.”
Patty Murray defeats challenger Tiffany Smiley to remain Washington's senior senator
Democratic incumbent Senator Patty Murray defeated Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley to remain Washington state's senior senator. Smiley, a longtime veterans advocate, focused much of her campaign on painting Murray as out of touch and steeped in the politics of Washington D.C. Her campaign attempted to undercut Murray's image as a relatable "mom in tennis shoes."
Incumbents Simpson and Fulcher retain U.S. House seats
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Incumbent Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher retained their seats in Congress in Tuesday’s election in deeply conservative Idaho. Simpson, 72, won a 13th term representing the eastern portion of the state in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District. He defeated Democrat Wendy Norman, who cited affordable, high-quality healthcare and education as priorities.
Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. Hong Kong’s market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday’s congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and some other companies. Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show surging inflation eased in September but stayed near a four-decade high. That might reinforce arguments by some Fed officials that rates have to stay high for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.
‘This is going to change my life’: Undocumented immigrants celebrate approval of Question 4
Boston – Undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts are rejoicing after voters approved Question 4 on the ballot. According to the AP, 53.8 % voted yes and 46.2 % voted no – after 95 % of the votes had been counted. The vote upholds a new law that will allow...
Hackers demand $10 mn for stolen Australian health records
Hackers on Thursday demanded US$10 million to stop leaking highly sensitive records stolen from a major Australian healthcare company, as they uploaded yet more intimate details about customers. The hackers on Thursday uploaded a second batch of files to a dark web forum, with more sensitive details about hundreds of Medibank customers.
