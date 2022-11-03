Alabama at LSU odds, picks and predictions

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1 SEC) travel to Death Valley to take on the No. 17 LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1) Saturday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Alabama vs. LSU odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

After a 52-49 loss to Tennessee, Alabama and Nick Saban know they cannot have any more slips if they want to get back to the SEC championship and the playoffs. QB Bryce Young and RB Jahmyr Gibbs will be the focus of the Crimson Tide offense in Baton Rouge. On the defensive side of the ball, LB Will Anderson, the best all-around player in the country, will try to get after LSU’s Jayden Daniels and not allow him to scramble out of the pocket as he has done in recent weeks.

While Alabama lost by 3 points to Tennessee, LSUwas trounced at home 40-13 by the Vols. In fact, both LSU losses this season have been in its home state with its other loss being a Week 1 loss 24-23 to Florida State.

If the LSU defense can get pressure on Young, the Tigers have a chance in this game. But this is harder than it sounds, and we will have to wait and see if they can make it a reality. This game normally goes 1 of 2 ways. Either LSU wins or loses by 3 points or Alabama wins by multiple TDs. With the spread being what it is, we know what Vegas is expecting.

: AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY sports

Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Alabama at LSU odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 1:12 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Alabama -550 (bet $550 to win $100) | LSU +400 (bet $400 to win $400)

Alabama -550 (bet $550 to win $100) | LSU +400 (bet $400 to win $400) Against the spread (ATS): Alabama -13.0 (-112) | LSU +13.0 (-108)

Alabama -13.0 (-112) | LSU +13.0 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 56.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Alabama at LSU picks and predictions

Prediction

Alabama 38, LSU 13

PASS. The ML in this game is too high to make a wager on.

BET ALABAMA -13.0 (-112).

Young and company come into this game with 1 thing in mind: Getting to the playoff. To do so, they must go through LSU and be convincing.

In 5 SEC games, Alabama has allowed 107 points. 52 of them came in the loss to Tennessee. In the other 4 games, Alabama have only given up an average of 13. In these same 4 games, Alabama has averaged 39.5 points per game. This is about what I feel will happen here and with the Tide only favored by 13, I will take the number. ALABAMA -13 (-112) is my FAVORITE PLAY in the game.

BET UNDER 56.5 (-112).

Both teams can struggle at times on offense. Especially LSU, which will struggle against the likes of Anderson and LB Dallas Turner.

These games are always hard-fought and physical. Not to mention Alabama is going to do everything it can to not allow LSU a remote chance to stay in the game.

With Alabama on a mission, I do not see LSU getting many points. If the Tigers equal the 13 they managed against Tennessee, they should feel lucky. Take the UNDER 56.5 (-112).

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this game or any other NCAA football matchup? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Dominick Petrillo on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News