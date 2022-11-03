Read full article on original website
BBC
Dover migrant centre attack driven by right-wing ideology - police
The firebombing of an immigration processing centre was motivated by extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said. Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site in Dover, Kent, last Sunday. He is believed to have later taken his own life. Counter Terrorism...
BBC
Manchester Arena victim John Atkinson could have survived attack
The family of a Manchester Arena bombing victim have said he was "totally failed at every stage" after a report found he might have lived but for flaws in the emergency response. Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said it was likely that the emergency services' "inadequacies" had prevented 28-year-old John...
‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes took the stand to testify in his own defense Friday, a risky move he'd insisted on taking.
BBC
Police take control of Haiti fuel terminal
Security forces in Haiti say they have taken control of a major fuel depot held by criminal gangs. The government says fuel distribution will resume from the Varreux terminal, in the rundown Cité Soleil area, on Monday. The gangs seized the port facility in September, blocking the delivery of...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Dad complained about mould before boy's death, court told
A father whose son died after developing breathing problems had complained to a housing association about mould in his family's flat, an inquest has been told. Awaab Ishak died shortly after his second birthday in December 2020. Rochdale Coroners' Court heard Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing many times about...
BBC
Coroner urges government to act on link between abuse and suicide
A coroner has said the link between domestic abuse and suicide needs to be better recognised following the death of a woman in East Yorkshire. Jessica Laverack, 34, was found dead at her Beverley home on 2 February 2018. She had a history of domestic abuse and self-harm, Hull and...
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
BBC
Thousands join London protest calling for general election
Thousands of people have joined a "Britain is Broken" protest in central London. A coalition of trade unions and community organisations are taking part in the demonstration, which was organised by the People's Assembly. The group has called for a general election, action on low pay and the repeal of...
BBC
FBI arrests two members of extremist 'Boogaloo' group
The FBI has arrested two alleged members of extremist anti-government group the Boogaloo Bois. Timothy Teagan, 24, of Michigan, is accused of lying about drug use while purchasing a gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Ohio, is accused of illegal possession of a machine gun and interstate communication of threats. US...
BBC
Kyra King: Parents charged over dog attack baby death
The parents of a three-month-old girl killed by the family's pet dog have been charged by police in connection with her death. Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire. Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, are accused...
BBC
Detainees cause disturbance at London immigration centre
Detainees have caused a "disturbance" at a London immigration removal centre during a power outage, the Home Office says. No one was injured during the incident at the Harmondsworth detention centre in west London. It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went into the courtyard...
BBC
LGBT: 'There've always been gay people in the countryside'
A one-day festival at the Ulster Folk Museum has highlighted untold stories and experiences from rural LGBTQ+ communities. The Bona Palooza festival, which ran on Saturday, features historians, artists and storytellers with an insight into the countryside's relationship with gender and sexual minorities over the years. Bona Palooza translates as...
BBC
Spain cannabis: Police claim largest ever seizure
The largest haul of cannabis ever found has been discovered in a series of raids across Spain, police say. Authorities said they seized more than 32 tonnes of the drug which has an estimated street value of more than £57m. Police said they arrested nine men and 11 women,...
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
BBC
Itaewon crush: The policeman who tried to stop Seoul's Halloween disaster
Kim Baek-gyeom is still visibly shaken by what he saw on Saturday night in Seoul's Itaewon district. An assistant inspector in the South Korean capital, he was on duty that night. "We had received a report of an altercation in the area, so I arrived at the scene between 10.10pm...
BBC
Frantisek Olah death: Teens joked about stabbing, court hears
Three teenagers accused of stabbing a man to death later laughed and joked about the killing, a court has heard. Frantisek Olah, 31, was fatally wounded at his home in Musgrave Close in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 22 May. Winchester Crown Court was told the motivation for the attack, in which...
BBC
Christie Frewin: Hertfordshire Police officers warned over contact before murder
Two police officers have been given final written warnings after an investigation relating to their contact with a woman before her murder. Christie Frewin, 25, was stabbed by her partner Alex Staines in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, in January 2021. PCs Gemma Walsh-Beasley and Mike McDermott did not investigate her...
BBC
Iran security forces and state media cover up protester's death - source
Iranian security forces are working with state media to claim falsely that a killed protester was a loyalist Basij militiaman, BBC Persian has found. Milad Ostad-Hashem, 37, was shot in the back with a live round in Tehran on 25 September, his death certificate says. His family alleged that security...
BBC
Woman denies murdering newborn baby in Weston-super-Mare
A woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a newborn baby. Sarah Jayne Barron, 34, submitted the plea at Bristol Crown Court earlier, and a trial date was set for 17 July, 2023 by Judge Peter Blair KC. The body of the newborn baby was found at a...
