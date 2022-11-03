ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son

An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
BBC

LGBT: 'There've always been gay people in the countryside'

A one-day festival at the Ulster Folk Museum has highlighted untold stories and experiences from rural LGBTQ+ communities. The Bona Palooza festival, which ran on Saturday, features historians, artists and storytellers with an insight into the countryside's relationship with gender and sexual minorities over the years. Bona Palooza translates as...
BBC

Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike

The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
BBC

The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery

Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
BBC

Itaewon crush: The policeman who tried to stop Seoul's Halloween disaster

Kim Baek-gyeom is still visibly shaken by what he saw on Saturday night in Seoul's Itaewon district. An assistant inspector in the South Korean capital, he was on duty that night. "We had received a report of an altercation in the area, so I arrived at the scene between 10.10pm...
BBC

Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago

A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
BBC

Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026

True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. M﻿ap experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. T﻿hey said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
Deadline

Hong Kong Film Development Council Launches Two Funding Schemes To Boost Asian Co-productions, Streaming Content

Hong Kong’s government is introducing two new funding schemes under the Hong Kong Film Development Council (HKFDC) aimed at boosting co-productions with other Asian countries and to support the production of streaming content in Hong Kong. The ‘Hong Kong-Asian Film Collaboration Funding Scheme’ will hand out grants of up to HK$9M (US$1.15M) to a maximum of eight films that are co-produced by Hong Kong filmmakers and their counterparts in Asian countries. Applicants will be able to seek other investors in cases where the production budget exceeds the grant. The ‘Content Development Scheme for Streaming Platforms’ will be conducted through a competition to...
BBC

Detainees cause disturbance at London immigration centre

Detainees have caused a "disturbance" at a London immigration removal centre during a power outage, the Home Office says. No one was injured during the incident at the Harmondsworth detention centre in west London. It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went into the courtyard...
BBC

Cost of living: 'My children have no idea we're here to keep warm'

Many people who are struggling to heat their homes and unable to afford trips out are turning to their local libraries for support and warmth this winter. Alexandra Mitchell, 28, says Chelmsford Library has become her sanctuary. It is one of the only places she can take her two children, aged three and one.
Reuters

UK services slump at fastest pace since early 2021 - PMI

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The biggest downturn since January 2021 hit British services companies last month, although it was not as severe as first estimated, according to a business survey that underlined the tough times ahead for the economy.
BBC

Nottinghamshire military museum takes delivery of 64-tonne tank

A military museum has taken delivery of a 64-tonne British tank as part of a restoration project. The Royal Lancers and Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum at Thoresby Park, near OIlerton in Nottinghamshire, is the new temporary home of the FV 214 Conqueror. The tank - one of the heaviest produced in...
AdWeek

Discord: How to Add Custom Emojis to a Server on Desktop

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy