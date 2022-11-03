Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Incendiary devices thrown at Dover migrant centre
Flammable devices have been thrown at a Border Force migrant processing centre in Dover, Kent. A man drove up to the centre and threw three petrol bombs, before killing himself, Reuters reported. The fire at the centre on The Viaduct was put out at about 11:25 GMT, Kent Fire and...
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
BBC
Dover migrant centre attack driven by right-wing ideology - police
The firebombing of an immigration processing centre was motivated by extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said. Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site in Dover, Kent, last Sunday. He is believed to have later taken his own life. Counter Terrorism...
BBC
Christie Frewin: Hertfordshire Police officers warned over contact before murder
Two police officers have been given final written warnings after an investigation relating to their contact with a woman before her murder. Christie Frewin, 25, was stabbed by her partner Alex Staines in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, in January 2021. PCs Gemma Walsh-Beasley and Mike McDermott did not investigate her...
Schoolboy, 11, named as gang ringleader who carried out 80 crimes including attacking female cop
A SCHOOLBOY has been named in Parliament as the ringleader of a gang who carried out 80 crimes including the attack on a female police officer. The 11-year-old is said to have been behind a spate of crimes in Blackpool over the last few weeks. The claim about the boy's...
XL Bully dog that mauled professional dog walker as he collapsed and died in park is destroyed by police
An XL Bully which mauled a professional dog walker after he was believed to have collapsed and died in a park has been destroyed by police, it was revealed today. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, who is understood to have been walking the controversial breed himself at a recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, died at the scene following the horrific attack.
Man beats dog with mop in ‘horrendous’ attack
A man has been convicted of punching and kicking his dog because it had soiled the floor of his flat.Adam Wardle, 23, was captured on CCTV attacking Bobby, a three-year-old mastiff cross, with a mop behind a bin store.The video shows Wardle dragging Bobby off the floor on its lead while punching it.He then drags Bobby next to the bin and stops as a pedestrian walks past.But once the passer-by disappears, Wardle continues to kick and hit Bobby with a mop.The attack left Bobby’s face, elbows and hocks bruised and it also suffered a cut on its left eye.Postal...
BBC
Twin brothers and mother convicted of drug dealing
A pair of twin brothers and their mother have been convicted of running a drug dealing business worth hundreds of thousands of pounds. Bradley and Brendan Vidovic, 23, of Straight Road, Colchester, were each sentenced to two years six months in prison. Paula Vidovic, of the same address, was given...
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
Climate activist who poured human faeces over memorial to Captain Tom spared jail
A climate activist who poured human faeces over a memorial for the late war veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore in protest at the use of private jets has been spared jail. Maddie Budd, a 21-year-old former medical student, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at a hearing earlier this month.On Wednesday Budd, of Kedleston Avenue, Manchester, was sentenced to 21 weeks in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, suspended for 18 months. She was also ordered to pay £200 compensation.On 1 October a video was posted to social media showing a woman pouring what she said was human excrement...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
Leah Croucher: Body found in loft of Milton Keynes house identified as missing teenager
Police have formally identified a body found in the loft of a Milton Keynes house as Leah Croucher, a teenage girl who went missing three and a half years ago.A Home Office post-mortem has been inconclusive as to the cause of Leah’s death and Thames Valley Police said investigations are ongoing.A murder investigation was launched last week following the discovery of Leah in the loft space of 2 Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.Police also found items belonging to Leah – who was last seen in February 2019, aged 19 – at the property earlier this week.Senior investigating officer detective...
Man Jailed for Racist Attack on Earth, Wind and Fire Star
A man who attacked a former member of the band Earth, Wind and Fire in the U.K. has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after admitting to the racially aggravated assault. Hefin Parker, 25, from Wales, attacked Morris “Mo” Pleasure outside a nightclub in the Welsh coastal town of Aberystwyth in April. Security camera footage showed Parker hitting Pleasure with an “open-palm slap” as he made racially abusive comments. Pleasure, who moved to the Welsh town two years ago, was in the line for the nightclub at the time of the attack. The court heard Pleasure had been “feeling constantly on guard and worried” since the attack, which also left him “questioning the move to Aberystwyth.” Parker apologized for the assault and said he was “ashamed of his actions.” His sentence will run concurrently with another.Read it at BBC
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Dad complained about mould before boy's death, court told
A father whose son died after developing breathing problems had complained to a housing association about mould in his family's flat, an inquest has been told. Awaab Ishak died shortly after his second birthday in December 2020. Rochdale Coroners' Court heard Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing many times about...
Retired police officer's exemplary service medal which was stolen in burglary is found at bottom of river by magnet fisher in 'one-in-a-million' discovery
A retired police officer who was heartbroken when thieves stole his service medal was left stunned after it was pulled out of a river in a 'one-in-a-million' discovery. Geoffrey Barron, 82, was devastated when burglars ransacked his home last December and took his treasured medal, certifying the length of his service, which had been awarded to him when he retired in 1994.
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
Driver banned for speeding past police at 136mph on M4
A driver who sped past police at 136mph (218kmh) on a motorway has been banned from driving. Vasile Lucut was spotted travelling at nearly twice the speed limit by a police traffic unit patrolling the M4 in Wiltshire on 20 September. The 26-year-old, from Bridgwater in Somerset, was given a...
BBC
Bude: Car ping-pongs into nine vehicles say witnesses
Nine cars were damaged when a car "ping-ponged" down a residential street in Cornwall. It happened when a car crashed into vehicles in Victoria Avenue, Bude, on Wednesday evening, said eyewitnesses. Cars were shunted into each other and nurse Clare White called it a "night of carnage". Devon and Cornwall...
BBC
Manston migrant centre like a zoo, says asylum seeker
Conditions at an overcrowded migrant centre in Kent were akin to living in a prison or a zoo, a recent resident has told the BBC. Ahmed - not his real name - said people at the Manston processing centre were treated like "animals" with 130 people forced to share a single large tent.
BBC
Work begins on medieval Coventry building makeover
Work to transform a historical building in Coventry city centre is under way. Whitefriars' Gate in Much Park Street is being renovated thanks to nearly £200,000 in grants secured by the Historic Coventry Trust. The grade II listed building, known locally as the toy museum, was once the outer...
Comments / 0