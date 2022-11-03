Read full article on original website
BBC
Medieval silver seal matrix found in Norfolk declared treasure
A medieval silver seal matrix with a "very unusual" depiction of a bishop has been declared treasure. The seal, which dates back to the late 11th or 13th Century, was found near Holt in Norfolk on 12 April. Area coroner, Yvonne Blake, said the main figure depicted on a seal...
BBC
Cost of living: 'My children have no idea we're here to keep warm'
Many people who are struggling to heat their homes and unable to afford trips out are turning to their local libraries for support and warmth this winter. Alexandra Mitchell, 28, says Chelmsford Library has become her sanctuary. It is one of the only places she can take her two children, aged three and one.
Police deal with 'disturbance' involving armed detainees at London immigration center
Police were deployed to an immigration center near London Saturday following what they called a "disturbance."
BBC
LGBT: 'There've always been gay people in the countryside'
A one-day festival at the Ulster Folk Museum has highlighted untold stories and experiences from rural LGBTQ+ communities. The Bona Palooza festival, which ran on Saturday, features historians, artists and storytellers with an insight into the countryside's relationship with gender and sexual minorities over the years. Bona Palooza translates as...
Cape license plate No. 1 nabs tens of thousands in charity auction
“We are thrilled with the amazing response to the online auction for CP plates, and we thank all the winning bidders for their generous support." What’s the price of being number one in Cape Cod? $33,000. Cape Cod’s auction of the lowest numbers of their iconic Cape & Islands...
BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
Sadiq Khan calls for urgent review after asylum seekers stranded in London
Mayor tells Suella Braverman of his shock at people from Manston facility being left cold and hungry in capital
BBC
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
BBC
Nottinghamshire military museum takes delivery of 64-tonne tank
A military museum has taken delivery of a 64-tonne British tank as part of a restoration project. The Royal Lancers and Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum at Thoresby Park, near OIlerton in Nottinghamshire, is the new temporary home of the FV 214 Conqueror. The tank - one of the heaviest produced in...
BBC
Fireworks thrown at crews tackling bonfire blazes
Fireworks were thrown at emergency services dealing with callouts on Bonfire Night across England. A police officer was hurt and vehicles were damaged in Liverpool on one of the busiest nights of the year for 999 crews. Eight people were detained by police, with three remaining in custody for questioning.
BBC
Sale of Rum's historic Kinloch Castle on hold
The sale of a former hunting lodge on Rum has been put on hold following concerns raised by some islanders. Kinloch Castle, and most of the island, are owned by Scottish government agency NatureScot. The property was used as a hostel, but it closed in 2015 and parts of the...
BBC
Serious Birmingham fire engulfs 300 tonnes of scrap metal
An estimated 300 tonnes of scrap metal have been consumed in a fire at a recycling centre. Eight crews from West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were called to Bordesley Green Road in Birmingham at about 04:45 GMT. Nearby Landor Street has been closed while 38 firefighters tackle the blaze, with...
BBC
Lewes Bonfire Night: Authorities urge people not to travel to event
People are being urged not to travel to a hugely-popular bonfire event taking place on Saturday. Emergency services want people to attend "local" bonfire celebrations, rather than Lewes Bonfire Night. The event, which sees dozens of colourful effigies being torched, previously attracted up to 60,000 people, and about 30,000 flocked...
BBC
Norma Girolami: Missing woman's remains found in London churchyard
Detectives searching for the remains of a woman who vanished over a year ago have found her body in a churchyard. Norma Girolami, 70, disappeared in August 2021. Two months later, Serkan Kaygusuz, 41, from Islington, was charged with her murder and with theft. Her remains were found in North...
BBC
Dover migrant centre attack driven by right-wing ideology - police
The firebombing of an immigration processing centre was motivated by extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said. Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site in Dover, Kent, last Sunday. He is believed to have later taken his own life. Counter Terrorism...
BBC
Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026
True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. Map experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. They said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
BBC
Leeds bus fined for being in bus lane to get to bus stop
A transport company has been fined after one of its buses was captured picking up passengers at a bus stop. The single-decker Connexions bus, which operates in West and North Yorkshire, was said to have driven in a bus lane on York Road in Leeds in October. Owner Craig Temple...
