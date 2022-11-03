Read full article on original website
Fireworks thrown at crews tackling bonfire blazes
Fireworks were thrown at emergency services dealing with callouts on Bonfire Night across England. A police officer was hurt and vehicles were damaged in Liverpool on one of the busiest nights of the year for 999 crews. Eight people were detained by police, with three remaining in custody for questioning.
Ruthin helicopter crash: Racehorse owner Dai Walters in critical care
Racehorse owner Dai Walters has been moved to intensive care after being involved in a helicopter crash. The businessman, 77, from Lisvane in Cardiff, was one of five people injured after the accident in woods near Ruthin in Denbighshire. Racehorse trainer Sam Thomas was also injured in the crash but...
Cost of living: 'My children have no idea we're here to keep warm'
Many people who are struggling to heat their homes and unable to afford trips out are turning to their local libraries for support and warmth this winter. Alexandra Mitchell, 28, says Chelmsford Library has become her sanctuary. It is one of the only places she can take her two children, aged three and one.
Crash survivor realised minibus was on wrong side of road
A survivor of a crash that claimed five lives has told a court he realised their vehicle was on the wrong carriageway before "a terrible impact". Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid, Evalyn Collie, Frances Saliba and Lorenzo Ciociola by driving dangerously on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
Bude: Car ping-pongs into nine vehicles say witnesses
Nine cars were damaged when a car "ping-ponged" down a residential street in Cornwall. It happened when a car crashed into vehicles in Victoria Avenue, Bude, on Wednesday evening, said eyewitnesses. Cars were shunted into each other and nurse Clare White called it a "night of carnage". Devon and Cornwall...
Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026
True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. Map experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. They said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
Telford man admits killing neighbour found dead in garden
A man has admitted killing his neighbour who was found dead in a communal garden. The body of Mark Espley, 52, was found on 18 June at property on Fowler Close in Wellington, Telford, police said. John Walker, 65, of Fowler Close, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at...
Two people rescued after plane ditches into sea off Jersey
Two people on-board a light aircraft that ditched into the sea have been rescued, Ports of Jersey has confirmed. The plane took off from Jersey on Thursday afternoon. Emergency services were called just after 14:00 GMT when the pilot contacted air traffic control and said they were ditching into the sea.
Nottinghamshire military museum takes delivery of 64-tonne tank
A military museum has taken delivery of a 64-tonne British tank as part of a restoration project. The Royal Lancers and Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum at Thoresby Park, near OIlerton in Nottinghamshire, is the new temporary home of the FV 214 Conqueror. The tank - one of the heaviest produced in...
Dover migrant centre attack driven by right-wing ideology - police
The firebombing of an immigration processing centre was motivated by extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said. Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site in Dover, Kent, last Sunday. He is believed to have later taken his own life. Counter Terrorism...
Leeds bus fined for being in bus lane to get to bus stop
A transport company has been fined after one of its buses was captured picking up passengers at a bus stop. The single-decker Connexions bus, which operates in West and North Yorkshire, was said to have driven in a bus lane on York Road in Leeds in October. Owner Craig Temple...
