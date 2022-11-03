ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LiveScience

What did King Tut look like?

Egyptologists studying King Tutankhamun are piecing together what he may have looked like based on the remains of his mummy, personal artifacts, pharaoh portraits and figurines of his likeness.
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
BBC

North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter

A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
Science News

King Tut’s tomb still has secrets to reveal 100 years after its discovery

One hundred years ago, archaeologist Howard Carter stumbled across the tomb of ancient Egypt’s King Tutankhamun. Carter’s life was never the same. Neither was the young pharaoh’s afterlife. Newspapers around the world immediately ran stories about Carter’s discovery of a long-lost pharaoh’s grave and the wonders it...
Interesting Engineering

Researchers discover long-lost plaster copies of the Nazi-damaged fossil

WWII inflicted great damage, especially in Europe. It is still possible to see the remnants of the war in some cities. A new study shows that WWII also caused great damage to other life forms. Published in Royal Society Open Science on November 2, the findings suggest that Nazi bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. The precious skeleton's long-lost plaster casts have finally been discovered by scientists.
Dr. Mozelle Martin

Ancient Celts and Female Druids

Given it is Halloween weekend, I thought this would be an interesting article. Many younger generations today think Druids only exist in the minds of video game creators. However, the ancient Celts produced far fewer gender-based druids than their Greek and Roman neighbors.
BBC

Boston: Thousands of cannabis plants found in disused shop

About 3,000 plants believed to be cannabis have been found in a disused shop in Lincolnshire, police have said. The discovery was made by officers patrolling the Market Place, Boston, on Tuesday. A bed and a living area were also found in the building and the plants were located on...
Phys.org

A Stone Age child buried with bird feathers, plant fibers and fur

The exceptional excavation of a Stone Age burial site was carried out in Majoonsuo, situated in the municipality of Outokumpu in Eastern Finland. The excavation produced microscopically small fragments of bird feathers, canine and small mammalian hairs, and plant fibers. The findings gained through soil analysis are unique, as organic...
Phys.org

Sinking Alexandria faces up to coming catastrophe

Alexandria, Egypt's fabled second city and its biggest port, is in danger of disappearing below the waves within decades. With its land sinking, and the sea rising due to global warming, the metropolis Alexander the Great founded on the Nile Delta is teetering on the brink. Even by the United...
BBC

Cost of living: 'My children have no idea we're here to keep warm'

Many people who are struggling to heat their homes and unable to afford trips out are turning to their local libraries for support and warmth this winter. Alexandra Mitchell, 28, says Chelmsford Library has become her sanctuary. It is one of the only places she can take her two children, aged three and one.
BBC

Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike

The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.

