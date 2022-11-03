Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Aerial photographer's England collection goes online
Thousands of photographic negatives and prints, taken by a pioneering aerial photographer, are being made available to view for the first time. Harold Wingham, who hailed from the New Forest, took photos across south-west England between 1951 and 1963. Wingham used hand-held aerial reconnaissance cameras to produce images with excellent...
BBC
Rob Burrow: Leeds photography exhibition explores MND
A photography exhibition exploring the impact of motor neurone disease (MND) on seven people, including rugby league legend Rob Burrow, has opened. Called "7 Stories of Motor Neurone Disease", it features portraits of those wanting to tell their stories, including Mr Burrow and wife Lindsey. It aims is to raise...
BBC
Cambridge pub regulars enjoy mini-museum of dig finds
Archaeologists have set up a mini museum of finds spanning 2,000 years for pub customers next to a city centre excavation site. A 1960s carpark is being redeveloped next to The Maypole, in Cambridge, and part of a Roman road has been found. Landlord Vincent Castiglione, 56, said his wife...
BBC
Norwich North MP Chloe Smith awaiting answers over use of hotel for migrants
A Conservative MP has said she is awaiting answers about a hotel in a city being used to house migrants. The Home Office has been using a building in Norwich as temporary accommodation for the past few weeks. Norwich North MP, Chloe Smith, said she had written to the Home...
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
BBC
Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom
A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
Mary, Queen of Scoffs: jailed monarch ate only the best, papers reveal
She was executed as a Roman Catholic threat to the English throne, but during her long years of imprisonment by her Protestant cousin, Elizabeth I, Mary, Queen of Scots was still treated as a queen, previously unpublished documents reveal. The British Library has acquired official financial accounts for the 1580s...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
BBC
Gymnastics World Championships 2022: GB's Jessica Gadirova makes history with all-around bronze
Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates: 29 October-6 November. Coverage: Live coverage from 1-6 November on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Britain's Jessica Gadirova said she was "over the moon" after finishing third in the women's all-around final at the Gymnastics World Championships.
Long-lost jewelry from King Tut's tomb rediscovered a century later
The British archaeologist who led the excavation into King Tut's tomb a century ago may have illegally taken some jewelry, which a researcher is now tracking down in museums in the U.S. and U.K.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC
King to unveil mother's statue at minster during Yorkshire tour
The King will unveil a statue of his late mother in York as part of a two-day visit to Yorkshire. The monarch will carry out engagements in Leeds and Bradford on 8 November, including a visit to the headquarters of supermarket chain Morrisons. On 9 November, accompanied by the Queen...
BBC
London Poppy Day: Rishi Sunak sells poppies at Tube station
Commuters at Westminster Tube station were given a surprise after the prime minister turned up to sell poppies. Rishi Sunak spoke to members of the public alongside Army personnel, while holding a tray of paper poppies during a brief appearance on Thursday morning. Mr Sunak's fundraising stint came during the...
BBC
Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession
A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
BBC
Ed Sheeran film crew helps in Lowestoft missing woman rescue
Police have thanked members of Ed Sheeran's film crew for assisting in the rescue of a missing woman. Suffolk Police said searches were carried out at Lowestoft north and south beaches overnight. It said the woman was found in the sea in Pakefield and was pulled out of the water...
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
Slipped Disc
More flee London’s failing concert hall
The latest from the long-running disaster of Croydon’s Fairfield Halls:. Since the end of September, Chris Symons, BHLive’s CEO, Simon Beaumont, the chief operating officer, and Kevin Quilty, Fairfield Halls’ “head of marketing and development”, have all left or are working out their notice. Beaumont’s...
BBC
LGBT: 'There've always been gay people in the countryside'
A one-day festival at the Ulster Folk Museum has highlighted untold stories and experiences from rural LGBTQ+ communities. The Bona Palooza festival, which ran on Saturday, features historians, artists and storytellers with an insight into the countryside's relationship with gender and sexual minorities over the years. Bona Palooza translates as...
Comments / 0