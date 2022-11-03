Read full article on original website
Related
Cost of living crisis forcing nurses to quit their NHS pensions
The cost of living crisis is forcing nurses to quit their pensions, according to new figures.The number of staff leaving the NHS pension scheme has doubled from 30,270 to 66,167 in just one year, according to an analysis by The Royal College of Nursing.More than 4,000 nurses opted out of their pension between April and July this year, with 12,000 doing so since April last year.According to the RCN analysis, between April and July 2021, 11,500 staff said they opted out of the pension due to affordability and “facing other financial priorities”. In 2020 this doubled to 23,000.Data shows 34,406,...
BBC
Cost of living crisis: 'I study, work in Home Bargains and care for mum'
Unpaid carers needs better recognition, a social care student who looks after his mother has said. Dustin McCauley-Brown from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, studies full time and works in Home Bargains at the weekend. Dustin said day-to-day life was "really busy and stressful", as he has to balance assignments and caring. The...
BBC
Work begins on medieval Coventry building makeover
Work to transform a historical building in Coventry city centre is under way. Whitefriars' Gate in Much Park Street is being renovated thanks to nearly £200,000 in grants secured by the Historic Coventry Trust. The grade II listed building, known locally as the toy museum, was once the outer...
BBC
West England arts groups to get share of £111m pot
Arts organisations across west England are set to get a share of £37m annually in government cash. In comes after Arts Council England announced its National Portfolio for funded organisations from 2023 to 2026. The £111m total will be shared among 117 groups across the south west, including ones...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent mums support group sees 500% rise in referrals
The founder of a support group for mums says it has seen a 500% rise in the number of referrals to its service. The Stoke-on-Trent Mothers Support Network was set up in 2019 to initially support refugee mothers, later moving to help all mothers in the surrounding area. Many people...
Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve
A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
Who were the girls who died after NHS mental health service failings?
Three vulnerable teenagers from the north-east died within eight months of each other in 2019-20
Teachers call on government to extend free school meals so children are not ‘left behind’
Teachers and school staff have urged the government to extend free school meals, saying hunger is now a “real issue” for children.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereGroups representing more than one million teachers, support staff and governors have written a joint letter to the prime minister calling for more children in poverty to qualify for free food.It comes in the wake of the Independent’s Feed the Future campaign in partnership with a coalition of organisations co-ordinated by the Food Foundation, calling on the government to assuage school hunger by extending free school meals to all...
Mouth cancer causes grow as cases skyrocket in UK
Cases of mouth cancer in the UK have increased by more than one-third in the last decade to hit a record high, according to a new report.The number of cases has more than doubled within the last generation and previous common causes like smoking and drinking are being added to by other lifestyle factors.According to the Oral Health Foundation, 8,864 people in the UK were diagnosed with the disease last year – up 36 per cent on a decade ago, with 3,034 people losing their life to it within the year.This is an increase in deaths of 40 per...
BBC
Disabled woman in Cornwall not receiving adequate care
A disabled woman in Cornwall said she often stays in the same clothes for several days because there aren't enough carers available to help her. Sharon Johnson, 51, waited two months in hospital for a care package, which was set at 28 hours a week. Her care provider can only...
‘Our lives would be a complete disaster without free school meals’
Chinua had worked and earned a decent salary her entire marriage and her children had never been given free school meals. But when her husband became increasingly violent this year, she fled with her daughters to a refuge and her situation changed dramatically.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereThe mother of two, who is a university graduate says: “During Covid, my marriage spiralled out of control and I was living in fear. My husband had become more and more vicious and aggressive and one day I ended up face down on the floor in front of...
Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’
Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free, according to a new analysis of pay.Researchers from London Economics, commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing, looked at pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland since 2010.They found that in real terms, based on a five-day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20%.A pay rise would help save NHS money because of how expensive it is to hire staff internationally, which is currently the main recruitment method adopted by the Government, according to the analysis.The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff...
BBC
London Poppy Day: Rishi Sunak sells poppies at Tube station
Commuters at Westminster Tube station were given a surprise after the prime minister turned up to sell poppies. Rishi Sunak spoke to members of the public alongside Army personnel, while holding a tray of paper poppies during a brief appearance on Thursday morning. Mr Sunak's fundraising stint came during the...
BBC
Benefit cuts for disabled people in hospital called unfair
Thousands of disabled people have had their benefits paused during extended hospital stays under a rule charities say penalises the most vulnerable. It comes after a court case was withdrawn which had been set to challenge the lawfulness of the so-called hospitalisation rule. One affected family lost more than £5,000...
BBC
LGBT: 'There've always been gay people in the countryside'
A one-day festival at the Ulster Folk Museum has highlighted untold stories and experiences from rural LGBTQ+ communities. The Bona Palooza festival, which ran on Saturday, features historians, artists and storytellers with an insight into the countryside's relationship with gender and sexual minorities over the years. Bona Palooza translates as...
BBC
Cost of living: Lincolnshire school meal provider cuts sweet desserts
A school meal provider in Lincolnshire is swapping treacle puddings for yoghurt and fruit to save money. The Farm Kitchen, based near Sleaford, makes freshly prepared dinners for 5,500 pupils at 60 schools every day. Founder and director Victoria Howe said the main meal offering would remain the same, but...
Police deal with 'disturbance' involving armed detainees at London immigration center
Police were deployed to an immigration center near London Saturday following what they called a "disturbance."
BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
BBC
NHS disruption driving rise in heart deaths, charity says
Extreme disruption to NHS services has been driving a sharp spike in heart disease deaths since the start of the pandemic, a charity has warned. The British Heart Foundation (BHF) said ambulance delays, inaccessible care and waits for surgery are linked to 30,000 excess cardiac deaths in England. It has...
