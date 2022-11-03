ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA.com

1 dead after stabbing at L.A. City College; campus lockdown lifted

Los Angeles City College was on lockdown for several hours Monday after officials reported a stabbing incident in which one person died. Calls about the incident in the 800 block of North Heliotrope Drive came in around 2:00 p.m. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy Meza, two male transients...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead, 3 wounded after domestic dispute in Montebello

One person was killed, three others injured in a stabbing incident that officials reported as a family domestic dispute Sunday night in Montebello. The incident occurred in the 200 block of North 5th Street just before 6 p.m., according to Michael Chee, Public Information Officer for the City of Montebello.
MONTEBELLO, CA
KTLA.com

Rain prompts mandatory evacuation orders for some Duarte residents

Heavy streams of rain in burn scar areas have some Duarte residents on high alert. “It’s the constant steady rain, or really hard rainfall to the point that it overwhelms,” said Duarte resident Juan Lopez-Driotis. Lopez-Driotis already experienced mother nature on his doorstep earlier this year during the...
DUARTE, CA
KTLA.com

California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff

Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

The Fileist is a new online marketplace that spotlights female inventors

Los Angeles-based stylist Lindsay Albanese joined us live to tell us about her revolutionary new online marketplace, The Fileist. This one-of-a-kind marketplace spotlights and sells female-invented products. For more information visit thefileist.com or follow on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 7, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Costa Mesa Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event preview

The two-day Costa Mesa Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event is taking place on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at the OC Fair & Events Center. Emily Greene with Loving Cats Worldwide joined us live with a preview of what attendees can expect. For more information and tickets, visit lcwwgroup.com. This...
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA.com

Knott’s Berry Farm offering discount tickets for Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, Knott’s Berry Farm is offering discounted tickets for veterans, fire, and law enforcement officers. Active or retired personnel can purchase tickets for themselves and up to five others for $19.99, not including taxes and fees, on the theme park website or in person at a ticket booth.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

