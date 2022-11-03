ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Trail, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com

Nautical Bowls opening in Arboretum Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE – The Arboretum Shopping Center has welcomed Nautical Bowls as the shopping center’s newest tenant. Nautical Bowls will host its official opening Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first 50 customers in line will receive a free bowl. Nautical Bowls consists of gluten-free, dairy-free,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Cheers to The Hideaway LKN, the new kid on the 28031 bar scene

Nov. 4. By TL Bernthal. Three Lake Norman couples are opening a new bar in Cornelius that they hope will become the next great neighborhood bar along with being a venue to give back to the community. The grand opening of The Hideaway LKN will be celebrated with live entertainment...
CORNELIUS, NC
kiss951.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina

Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
CONCORD, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Monroe replacing water main along Craig Street

MONROE – The City of Monroe Construction Division will be replacing 192 linear feet of existing 2-inch steel water main along Craig Street between Jackson Street and Rushing Street to enhance water service to customers in this area. The project is scheduled to begin on or around Nov. 8,...
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate

The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. An all new WBTV investigation has found cases being dismissed en mass. ‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Deputies: Lake Wylie highway shut down due to police situation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway. 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 is shut down due to a police situation Thursday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver won’t get out of the vehicle.
LAKE WYLIE, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Magnolia Wash Holdings thanks veterans with free washes

CHARLOTTE – Magnolia Wash Holdings announced that all Whistle Express, Camel Premium Express and The Wave Carwash locations will be giving back to veterans and their families in honor of Veterans Day this month through their new partnership with Folds of Honor. Through Nov. 13, customers will have the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy