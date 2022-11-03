Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Neighbors warn part of southeast Charlotte road is unsafe for drivers, cyclists
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you ask Emanuel Bagby, his concerns with Washburn Avenue started about a year ago when the city shortened the turn lane onto Monroe Road and bike lanes were put in. “This particular change really concerns me as far as safety goes,” Bagby said. Bagby...
Nautical Bowls opening in Arboretum Shopping Center
CHARLOTTE – The Arboretum Shopping Center has welcomed Nautical Bowls as the shopping center’s newest tenant. Nautical Bowls will host its official opening Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first 50 customers in line will receive a free bowl. Nautical Bowls consists of gluten-free, dairy-free,...
Hickory woman killed in crash on NC highway, driver charged, troopers say
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory woman was killed in a crash after a driver turned in front of her on NC 16 in Catawba County Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on NC 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. Authorities […]
Abandoned dogs found in kennel with no food, water in North Carolina; deputies searching for owner
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after animal control found two dogs left outside with no food or water. Deputies said they were told anonymously to do a welfare check at the home where the dogs were. They said they discovered two dogs Tuesday morning […]
Say cheese! Crook caught on camera breaking into Charlotte’s Abari Arcade Bar, steals cheap liquor
The surveillance video from outside of the business shows a man walking up and throwing a rock through the front door of the business and shattering the window.
Gastonia Police Lock Down Neighborhood After Armed Assailant Escapes On Foot
Last night a domestic dispute in Gastonia erupted into a hostage situation, a gun fight, and a neighborhood lockdown as police used helicopters, K9 units, and dozens of officers to search for an armed assailant late into the night. The incident began in a home off Pine Forest Drive, near...
1 dead, 1 hurt after car shot into in Hickory, police say
HICKORY, N.C. — One person is dead and another is injured after someone shot into a car early Saturday in Hickory, according to Hickory Police. Officers said they responded to Highland Avenue just before 3 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a vehicle had driven off the roadway.
More Richmond County railroad closures slated for December
Southern Commercial Development on Thursday announced another round of railroad crossing closures for early December. The company, which handles traffic control for CSX Transportation, announced that a rail gang would be coming into Richmond County for about three weeks. A map shows that the crossing on Marks Creek Church Road,...
Cheers to The Hideaway LKN, the new kid on the 28031 bar scene
Nov. 4. By TL Bernthal. Three Lake Norman couples are opening a new bar in Cornelius that they hope will become the next great neighborhood bar along with being a venue to give back to the community. The grand opening of The Hideaway LKN will be celebrated with live entertainment...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
Monroe replacing water main along Craig Street
MONROE – The City of Monroe Construction Division will be replacing 192 linear feet of existing 2-inch steel water main along Craig Street between Jackson Street and Rushing Street to enhance water service to customers in this area. The project is scheduled to begin on or around Nov. 8,...
2 Charlotte teens arrested, 2 others hospitalized after police chase in stolen vehicle ends in crash
The incident began at 2:33 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Gateway Blvd. area, police said.
South End bar customers blocking parking spots and making threats, business owner says
CHARLOTTE — At least one business in the South End area of Charlotte is having issues with bar patrons blocking entrances and nearby homes, but the issue has escalated into threats of violence. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, parking spots at Lasting Impressions Auto Detailing are taken up...
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. An all new WBTV investigation has found cases being dismissed en mass. ‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
Deputies: Lake Wylie highway shut down due to police situation.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway. 274 in Lake Wylie from the BP gas station to Highway 49 is shut down due to a police situation Thursday afternoon. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit took place after an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 5 and Shiloh Road. The chase ended at the BP and the driver won’t get out of the vehicle.
Chase involving 3 juveniles, 2 adults ends in crash; charges filed, Mooresville police say
Two adults and three juveniles were hurt after a chase that ended in a single-crash early Thursday morning, Mooresville police said. The adults were charged for the crimes. Officers with the Mooresville Police Department noticed people possibly breaking into cars in the Gateway Boulevard area. Five suspects drove off in...
Magnolia Wash Holdings thanks veterans with free washes
CHARLOTTE – Magnolia Wash Holdings announced that all Whistle Express, Camel Premium Express and The Wave Carwash locations will be giving back to veterans and their families in honor of Veterans Day this month through their new partnership with Folds of Honor. Through Nov. 13, customers will have the...
Local restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas sparks voter referendum in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas has sparked a voter referendum in Rowan County. The mayor of Rockwell told Channel 9 the owner of Los Jacubes Mexican Restaurant in Rockwell asked the board for a mixed drink referendum so her restaurant can serve margaritas.
Powerball reaches $1.6 Billion; $1 Million ticket sold at Troutman gas station
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re planning to play the Powerball this weekend you’ll be competing for the highest jackpot in Powerball history. Saturday’s Powerball jumped to an estimated $1.6 billion for whoever matches all six numbers. In Iredell County, someone came very close to matching all...
Masked teen stole car at gunpoint, led officers on chase in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 17-year-old is facing multiple charges after police said he stole a woman's car at gunpoint outside a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Rock Hill Wednesday night. Rock Hill police responded to a reported armed robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Cherry Road a few...
