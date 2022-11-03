Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Milking Shorthorn Show winners named
Lazy M Wildside Genette-EXP recently was named intermediate champion and grand champion of the 2022 International Milking Shorthorn Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Genette is owned by Peter Vail of Englewood, Florida. Pine-Valley-P Junebug-EXP was first named senior champion and then reserve grand champion of the show....
tomahawkleader.com
Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather
WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee
For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
Unsolved: Wisconsin college student went missing in Porcupine Mountains 54 years ago
The only unsolved missing persons case in the Porcupine Mountains is a Wisconsin college student who disappeared more than 50 years ago. The most recent search for his remains was this past summer. Around 10:30 a.m. on April 22, 1968, 19-year-old Michael Larson, of Madison, Wis., told his mother he...
agupdate.com
Red & White winners named
Ms Ransom-Rail Beth-Red was named grand champion female and senior champion female of the 2022 International Red & White Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Also winner of the 4-year-old cow class, Beth was exhibited by Milk Source, Ransom-Rail and Fischer of Kaukauna, Wisconsin. Anita Absolute Joline-Red was...
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
agupdate.com
Dairy Resources
The Dairy Innovation Hub recently released its third annual report. The publication features progress and activities at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls from July 2021 through June 2022. Having positive impact on the dairy community is the objective for the hub. That impact is becoming visible in...
Former News 3 Now reporter Adam Duxter to be included in Halderson episode of 48 Hours
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday night on News 3 Now, a twisted and disturbing story that happened right here in southern Wisconsin gets a national audience. The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths, will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. RELATED: Halderson case to be featured on...
fox47.com
Halderson case to be featured on 48 Hours this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson — and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths — will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. About eight months after Chandler Halderson was sentenced to life in prison...
nbc15.com
Gas prices really jumped in the past day, AAA numbers show
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You’re not imagining things when you pass the gas station. Prices have gone up in the past several days and they’ve gone up fast. Just waiting an extra day to fill the tank may have cost you a couple dollars at the pump. AAA...
This Wisconsin City Is One Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
Dubuque Manufacturer to Close: 85 Jobs Eliminated
According to our news partner KWWL, Georgia-Pacific will be closing its Dubuque facility at the end of the year. The plant is located at 2150 Kerper Boulevard. It's one of two locations the company has in Iowa, along with a gypsum operation in Fort Dodge. The company last month also...
agupdate.com
Wisconsinite named to traceability group
Bob Mitchell of Spring Creeks Cattle Company in Wisconsin’s Crawford County has been appointed by the Wisconsin Cattlemen's Association to represent the state’s cattle producers in the National Cattlemen's Beef Association Traceability Working Group. People are also reading…. The 25-member group is developing a voluntary, electronic animal-disease traceability...
wortfm.org
Rats invade Emerson neighborhood in northeast Madison
Public Health Madison Dane County, the local public health department, has found evidence of a rat infestation in the Emerson East neighborhood on Madison’s northeast side. While not only a nuisance, an infestation can also cause property damage and the possible spread of disease. John Hausbeck, a PHMDC Environmental...
DNR lays out expectations ahead of nine-day gun deer hunt
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources expects around 560,000 hunters to take part in the nine-day gun deer season later this month. DNR officials laid out their expectations for this year’s hunt during a virtual news conference with reporters on Thursday. Participation, license sales and harvest totals have returned to more normal levels following a spike in...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin cancels pregame tailgate festivities over forecasted weather conditions
Wisconsin is slated to face Maryland in a B1G east west clash this Saturday. But, a storm rolling into town has put a damper on festivities. The Badgers announced on Wednesday that due to strong rain and wind predictions, the official Badgerville tailgate has been canceled for Saturday. Due to previously scheduled events at the school, it was not possible for the organizers to move the event inside.
ourquadcities.com
New airline flies direct to Orlando from Iowa
A new airline, Avelo Airlines, is providing nonstop service to Orlando, Fla., from Dubuque starting in January 2023. With today’s announcement of exclusive nonstop service to Orlando, Avelo introduces a “new era of affordable, convenient and reliable air travel to Dubuque and the tri-state areas of Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois,” according to a Thursday airport release.
CBS 58
Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
2 Iowa County men charged in 2021 murder of Dodgeville woman
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Two Iowa County men have been charged with a Dodgeville woman’s death dating back to the summer of 2021. Aric Way, 51, and Philip Schmidt-Way, 28, are both charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime for allegedly killing a Dodgeville woman in July 2021. State officials said the victim was...
