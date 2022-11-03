Read full article on original website
Livestock Roundup
The National Pork Board is leading one and collaborating on two grants receiving a total of $155 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding. The three grants are part of the $2.8 billion awarded to 70 selected projects in the first round of funding for the program.
Business News
High-speed internet access across Wisconsin is expected to be expanded soon. The U.S. Department of the Treasury recently approved plans by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to allocate $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds through the federal Capital Projects Fund to expedite high-speed internet expansion. The funding will be...
Former Cattlemen director now leading Beef Council
A familiar face to South Dakota’s cattle industry is taking the lead of the Beef Checkoff organization. Jodie Anderson, long-time executive director of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, is now serving that role for the South Dakota Beef Industry Council. Anderson left the Cattlemen in September 2021 after...
Restaurant switches gears and takes pork tenderloin title
WAUKON, Iowa — It didn’t take long for the customers of Lid’s Bar & Grill to believe the restaurant’s breaded pork tenderloin was one of the best in the state. And now, owners Dan and Kelly Liddiard have the hardware to prove it. The car dealership-turned...
Regenerative ag students combine theory, practice
DOWNS, Ill. — Ariana McCann, originally from California and studying fine arts and illustration, said she is now on the path to the career she wants as a Heartland Community College agricultural student. Her classroom on Sept. 12 was in the fields, hoop houses and specialty buildings on the...
Community, generosity central at new Thank a Pig Farmer event
Several organizations came together to honor the work of South Dakota pork producers Nov. 2. While Pork Month technically ended Oct. 31, South Dakota Pork Producers Council (SDPPC), Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, Stockyards Ag Experience and Smithfield Foods teamed up in Sioux Falls to officially wrap up “Porktober,” with a Thank a Pig Farmer event.
Take a 3-front approach for building calves’ immunity
It’s a critical time to strengthen calves’ immunity for the upcoming challenging winter season. A key concern is preventing bovine respiratory disease (BRD). Even with a BRD battle plan, though, no vaccine or management practice can prevent infection 100% of the time. Veterinarians say producers can fight back by adopting a holistic, three-front approach that includes building immunity, mitigating risk and managing infections.
Plan crop budgets now
As we move into fall and winter, farmers will begin planning for next year’s crops. Investing time into estimating the costs of production is one of the steps in the planning process. Knowing that information can be an important part of determining how many acres of each crop to plant. Cost-of-production information is helpful to determine breakeven costs per acre and unit of production for marketing the crop and farmland-rental discussions.
Some Missouri farmers reap rewards of timely rains
While many parts of Missouri saw drought conditions during the summer, some areas were able to catch timely rains or avoid extremely hot temperatures, which contributed to good crops. Nodaway County farmer Jason Hull says while conditions were not perfect on his northwest Missouri farm, he was able to grow...
Enroll in Dairy Margin Coverage
OPINION The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently opened enrollment for the 2023 Dairy Margin Coverage program. FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative encourages all dairy farmers to participate in the important safety-net program that continues to provide for dairy farmers when margins become tight. The Dairy Margin Coverage program has been a valuable...
Milking Shorthorn Show winners named
Lazy M Wildside Genette-EXP recently was named intermediate champion and grand champion of the 2022 International Milking Shorthorn Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Genette is owned by Peter Vail of Englewood, Florida. Pine-Valley-P Junebug-EXP was first named senior champion and then reserve grand champion of the show....
Goehring discusses harvest progress, weed pressure
Each growing season offers farmers its own unique set of challenges, and between the drought of last year, the late start to planting this spring, and lack of moisture late this summer, this year’s growing season has farmers “kind of all over the board,” says North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring.
Edge of Ag News
A systems approach to managing the expression of cranberry fruit rot is being studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The research is being led by Leslie Holland, an assistant professor and Extension plant pathology specialist, who recently received more than $4 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Research Initiative.
Creep feeding a costly but useful option
Many calves have already been weaned, but the benefits of creep feeding extend beyond summer months. And with drought conditions in parts of the Midwest, cow-calf producers may be needing to supplement hay and pasture. “When you are short of grass, you may need to feed them more,” says Julie...
Junior Guernsey winners named
Hi Guern View Asias Africa recently was named grand champion female of the 2022 International Junior Guernsey Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. The winning junior in the 5-year-old cow class and senior champion female of the show, Africa was exhibited by Alaina Dinderman of Orangeville, Illinois. Valley...
Milk-pricing reform encouraging
OPINION Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative recently participated in an industry-wide effort to build consensus on milk-pricing reform. The cooperative was among the groups at a meeting hosted by the American Farm Bureau Federation to discuss meaningful changes to the U.S. dairy-pricing system. Edge is grateful for the opportunity to join...
