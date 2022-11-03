Read full article on original website
bigislandvideonews.com
Anchialine Ecosystems Focus Of Kona Symposium
KONA, Hawaiʻi - The 5th International Symposium on Anchialine Ecosystems is being held at the Courtyard by Marriott King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel. (BIVN) – The unique, coastal anchialine pools of Hawaiʻi are being featured this week at an international meeting in Kona. Scientists and resource...
bigislandvideonews.com
Waikoloa Holiday Food Drive Underway
WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi Island community is invited to support The Food Basket now through December 22nd. (BIVN) – The second Waikoloa Holiday Food Drive is underway, and the community is invited to help support of The Food Basket, Hawaiʻi Island’s Food Bank. From...
bigislandvideonews.com
“Suspicious Man” Arrested After Waikoloa School Lockdown
WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - Police made the arrest after a report of man "with what appeared to be a rifle on a sling" prompted a lockdown of the Waikoloa Elementary and Intermediate School campus. UPDATE – (1:15 p.m. on Friday, November 4) Hawaiʻi police on Thursday morning arrested and...
