ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Cleveland visits Detroit after overtime win against Boston

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cleveland Cavaliers (6-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-7, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Detroit Pistons after the Cavaliers took down the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime.

Detroit went 23-59 overall and 6-10 in Central Division play a season ago. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 17.2 from the free throw line and 33.9 from deep.

Cleveland finished 10-6 in Central Division action and 19-22 on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers shot 46.9% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Raul Neto: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
NBC Sports

NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives

Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
DALLAS, TX
SB Nation

Draymond Green had a lot to say about Paolo Banchero’s demeanor

The old adage held true on Thursday night when the upstart Orlando Magic narrowly escaped the defending champion Golden State Warriors, 130-129. The Magic – thanks to their supreme length and youthful fervor – have become a fan favorite around the Association. The headliner of this young core is none other than first-overall pick Paolo Banchero, who, after his 22-point 8-rebound performance Thursday night, earned himself another fan in former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green.
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Sports

Kerr sends message after Warriors' fourth straight loss

Looking at Thursday night's box score, the Warriors' 130-129 loss to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center was the same as their previous three losses. Really, it was the same as most of their nine games this season. Led by Klay Thompson's plus-13, all five of the Warriors' starters finished...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy