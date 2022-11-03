ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Asia stocks fall after Fed says more US rate hikes likely

By JOE McDONALD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svhPQ_0iwqVLhJ00

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets tumbled Thursday after the Federal Reserve added to recession fears by saying it wasn't finished raising U.S. interest rates to cool inflation.

Hong Kong's benchmark lost 2.9%. Shanghai and Sydney also followed Wall Street lower after the Fed on Wednesday raised its key rate to a 15-year high.

Oil prices declined while the euro stayed below 99 cents.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index plunged 2.5% after the Fed raised its short-term lending rate by 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin, for a fourth time this year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reinforced expectations of more rate hikes by saying "we have a ways to go." He indicated the level that is high enough to bring down inflation looks higher than it did in September but gave no target.

“Recession risks are rising, but that is the price the Fed is prepared to pay to get inflation under control,” said James Knightley, Padhraic Garvey and Chris Turner of ING in a report.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell to 15,369.72 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 sank 1.8% to 6,857.90.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 2,993.37 and the Kospi in Seoul rose 0.1% to 2,337.45. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

India's Sensex fell less than 0.1% at 60,850.09. New Zealand and most Southeast Asian markets also fell.

The Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia have raised rates aggressively this year to stop inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. Investors worry that might tip the global economy into recession.

U.S. consumer prices rose 6.2% over year earlier in September, the same as the previous month. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices to make the trend clearer, accelerated to 5.1% from August's 4.9%.

The Fed said Wednesday it could shift to a more deliberate pace of rate hikes and would consider the overall economic impact.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 3,759.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.5% to 32,147.76. The Nasdaq composite slid 3.4% to 10,524.80.

Tech stocks, retailers and health care companies were among the biggest declines.

Amazon.com, Inc. dropped 4.8%. Apple, Inc. fell 3.7% and Johnson & Johnson, Inc. slipped 1.5%.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, an indicator of market expectations of Fed action, rose to 4.58% from 4.55% before the Fed statement. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, used to set mortgage rates, climbed to 4.10% from 3.98%.

Investors hope signs housing sales and other activity are weakening might encourage Fed officials to ease rate hike plans. But the latest data, especially on hiring, are relatively strong, a sign the Fed might stay aggressive.

Data from payroll processor ADP showed companies added jobs at a faster pace in October than expected.

The government is due to release unemployment data Thursday and a report on the broader jobs market on Friday.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 53 cents to $89.47 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.63 to $90 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, shed 41 cents to $95.75 per barrel in London. It rose $1.51 the previous session to $96.16 a barrel.

The dollar gained to 147.52 yen from Wednesday's 146.94 yen. The euro declined to 98.19 cents from 98.83 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US hiring may have slowed to a still-solid pace in October

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. jobs report for October will be closely watched Friday for any indication that employers are slowing their hiring — a prospect the Federal Reserve would likely welcome as a sign that the high inflation that is gripping the economy might soon begin to ease.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wall Street futures rise ahead of crucial US jobs data

Wall Street trended higher in off-hours trading Friday as the U.S. government prepares to release its last monthly jobs report before next week's midterm elections. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.7% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked 0.5% higher. Investors, economists and policymakers at the Federal...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to 'zero-COVID'

BEIJING — (AP) — Thousands of runners took to the streets of China's capital on Sunday for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China's strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. Authorities are trying to restore a...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Iran Revolutionary Guard launches rocket amid more protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the hard-line force's prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country. Iranian state TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Eighteen...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EXPLAINER: How impoverished N. Korea finances testing spree

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests, including Wednesday’s record of at least 23 launches, is raising an important question about its weapons program: How does the impoverished country pay for the seemingly endless tests?. While some experts say each...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

UK to declare bank holiday May 8 to honor King Charles III

LONDON — (AP) — The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion. The holiday will be on Monday, May 8, capping a three-day weekend that will begin with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy