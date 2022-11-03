ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

KTLA

Bass, Caruso tour city to drum up support in waning days of campaign

It is the final stretch of the race for Los Angeles mayor. With less than three days until Election Day, Congresswoman Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso are crisscrossing L.A. in dueling bus tours, making the case that their solutions are what’s right for the nation’s second largest city. The latest UC Berkeley and Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

No. 3 seed Inglewood continues elusive title chase

Inglewood High School will take another undefeated regular record (10-0) into post season for the third time in four seasons under head coach Mil’Von James with aspirations of capturing that elusive CIF-Southern Section Championship. The chase for the talented Sentinels will begin as a No. 3 seed in Division-2...
INGLEWOOD, CA
UncoverLA

13 L.A. Rooftop Restaurants and Bars With Stunning Views

The feeling of a rooftop in fall hits different in L.A. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica to Hollywood, explore 13 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’

The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Power poles break, land against buildings in Los Angeles neighborhood

Emergency crews were called to the Pico Union neighborhood of Los Angeles after multiple power poles broke and were spotted leaning up against buildings Thursday. Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the poles, which appeared to have been broken near the base, tilting dramatically against the structures. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

A taste of Cielito Lindo in Olvera Street

We take a look at a SoCal classic: the taco. Whether you’re talking authentic, street style or fusion recipes, LA’s taco culture has never tasted so good. Before we dive in, we first need to learn the history behind LA’s taco scene, and that all starts on iconic Olvera Street. Then we check out a backyard taqueria that locals can’t get enough of. “The SoCal Scene’s” Nathalie Basha has more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

Ex-LAPD captain's loyalties scrutinized in tip to CBS exec

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — As the former captain in charge of the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, Cory Palka was a star himself. The towering cop with a telegenic smile hobnobbed with celebrities getting stars on the Walk of Fame, ran security for the Oscars awards show and even landed a bit part playing himself on the television drama “Bosch” about a talented but troubled maverick LAPD detective.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man on bike killed by hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles crosswalk

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man riding his bike in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday night. The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. as the man was riding in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Hauser and West Adams boulevards, a Los Angeles Police […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Mayor Butts faces 5 challengers Nov. 8

The City of Inglewood is on the ballot big time in the Nov. 8 General Election as Mayor James T. Butts, Jr. faces opposition from 5 candidates. Since defeating incumbent Danny Tabor on January 27, 2011 by a margin of 776 votes, Mayor Butts has spearheaded a revolutionary renaissance in the City of Inglewood no one thought imagined, but some contend he did so with an iron fist that does not allow for open and fair debate from constituents or council members.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Food Beast

Langer's Offers MASSIVE One-Pound Pastrami Sandwich for Godzilla Day

November 3rd celebrates the 68th anniversary of Godzilla, the iconic movie monster that stomped its way into our hearts for generations. Los Angeles' legendary Langer's Delicatessen is offering up monstrous combo that would give even the movie kaiju the meat sweats. In celebration of Godzilla Day, Langer's has created a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Sam Yebri and the LAPD Aren’t Going to Stop the Nazis

On Friday, October 21, anti-fascists in Los Angeles successfully shut down an underground metal show in Atwater hosted by neo-Nazis. Word began spreading online that afternoon when the event’s address was shared on Instagram, and the post included the phrase, “Victory will be ours again.” After the post went viral on Antifa Twitter, the neo-Nazis apparantly decided to can the show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Massive fire destroys South L.A. apartment building

A massive fire tore through an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Friday night, destroying the complex. The fire happened just before midnight in the 900 block of 74th Street near Vermont, confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department. Photos from the scene show flames tearing through the building’s lower level as heavy plumes of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Malibu Joins Los Angeles County and Santa Monica Mountains Communities in Introducing the Community to the County’s New Official Disaster Response and Evacuation Zones

The City of Malibu joins Los Angeles County public safety agencies, County Board of Supervisors District 3, and the Cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village in introducing the community to the County’s newly established official disaster response and evacuation zones and the County’s new Zonehaven AWARE online tool.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

