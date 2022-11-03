Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Boxing Scene
Louie Lopez vs. Adrian Gutierrez Tops Thompson Boxing Card on November 18
Welterweight rising prospect and local fan favorite Louie Lopez (12-1-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca, faces yet another undefeated fighter as he takes on Adrian Gutierrez (12-0-1, 6 KOs) of Chula Vista, Ca. The 8-round bout will serve as the main event on Thompson Boxing’s "Path to Glory" card.
Bass, Caruso tour city to drum up support in waning days of campaign
It is the final stretch of the race for Los Angeles mayor. With less than three days until Election Day, Congresswoman Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso are crisscrossing L.A. in dueling bus tours, making the case that their solutions are what’s right for the nation’s second largest city. The latest UC Berkeley and Los […]
Five Great Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right Now
Los Angeles is known for many things, but one of its most famous exports is the breakfast burrito. With so many places to choose from, how can you find the best breakfast burrito in LA today?
inglewoodtoday.com
No. 3 seed Inglewood continues elusive title chase
Inglewood High School will take another undefeated regular record (10-0) into post season for the third time in four seasons under head coach Mil’Von James with aspirations of capturing that elusive CIF-Southern Section Championship. The chase for the talented Sentinels will begin as a No. 3 seed in Division-2...
In Long Beach, $8.5M in homeless funding withheld as governor demands cities ‘step up’
Long Beach has received roughly $85 million over the last two years from federal and state coffers to address homelessness. The post In Long Beach, $8.5M in homeless funding withheld as governor demands cities ‘step up’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
13 L.A. Rooftop Restaurants and Bars With Stunning Views
The feeling of a rooftop in fall hits different in L.A. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica to Hollywood, explore 13 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’
The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
Power poles break, land against buildings in Los Angeles neighborhood
Emergency crews were called to the Pico Union neighborhood of Los Angeles after multiple power poles broke and were spotted leaning up against buildings Thursday. Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the poles, which appeared to have been broken near the base, tilting dramatically against the structures. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews […]
spectrumnews1.com
A taste of Cielito Lindo in Olvera Street
We take a look at a SoCal classic: the taco. Whether you’re talking authentic, street style or fusion recipes, LA’s taco culture has never tasted so good. Before we dive in, we first need to learn the history behind LA’s taco scene, and that all starts on iconic Olvera Street. Then we check out a backyard taqueria that locals can’t get enough of. “The SoCal Scene’s” Nathalie Basha has more.
Close, but no cigar — Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles comes just shy of hitting jackpot
Missed it by that much. A Powerball ticket purchased in Los Angeles came one number shy of hitting the second-largest jackpot in history.
Ex-LAPD captain's loyalties scrutinized in tip to CBS exec
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — As the former captain in charge of the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, Cory Palka was a star himself. The towering cop with a telegenic smile hobnobbed with celebrities getting stars on the Walk of Fame, ran security for the Oscars awards show and even landed a bit part playing himself on the television drama “Bosch” about a talented but troubled maverick LAPD detective.
Man on bike killed by hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles crosswalk
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man riding his bike in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday night. The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. as the man was riding in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Hauser and West Adams boulevards, a Los Angeles Police […]
inglewoodtoday.com
Mayor Butts faces 5 challengers Nov. 8
The City of Inglewood is on the ballot big time in the Nov. 8 General Election as Mayor James T. Butts, Jr. faces opposition from 5 candidates. Since defeating incumbent Danny Tabor on January 27, 2011 by a margin of 776 votes, Mayor Butts has spearheaded a revolutionary renaissance in the City of Inglewood no one thought imagined, but some contend he did so with an iron fist that does not allow for open and fair debate from constituents or council members.
Food Beast
Langer's Offers MASSIVE One-Pound Pastrami Sandwich for Godzilla Day
November 3rd celebrates the 68th anniversary of Godzilla, the iconic movie monster that stomped its way into our hearts for generations. Los Angeles' legendary Langer's Delicatessen is offering up monstrous combo that would give even the movie kaiju the meat sweats. In celebration of Godzilla Day, Langer's has created a...
knock-la.com
Sam Yebri and the LAPD Aren’t Going to Stop the Nazis
On Friday, October 21, anti-fascists in Los Angeles successfully shut down an underground metal show in Atwater hosted by neo-Nazis. Word began spreading online that afternoon when the event’s address was shared on Instagram, and the post included the phrase, “Victory will be ours again.” After the post went viral on Antifa Twitter, the neo-Nazis apparantly decided to can the show.
fox10phoenix.com
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in motorcycle tries to blend in with other motorcyclists
LOS ANGELES - A police chase involving a motorcyclist took wild and wacky turns across Los Angeles County late Friday night. The suspect first led the Glendale Police Department on a chase before the suspect made their way to Eagle Rock, Universal Studios Hollywood, Hollywood and then West Hollywood. Over...
Massive fire destroys South L.A. apartment building
A massive fire tore through an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Friday night, destroying the complex. The fire happened just before midnight in the 900 block of 74th Street near Vermont, confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department. Photos from the scene show flames tearing through the building’s lower level as heavy plumes of […]
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu Joins Los Angeles County and Santa Monica Mountains Communities in Introducing the Community to the County’s New Official Disaster Response and Evacuation Zones
The City of Malibu joins Los Angeles County public safety agencies, County Board of Supervisors District 3, and the Cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village in introducing the community to the County’s newly established official disaster response and evacuation zones and the County’s new Zonehaven AWARE online tool.
LA mayor Eric Garcetti criticizes Newsom’s pause on homelessness funding
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti pushed back against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday that the state was pausing the third round of grants to local jurisdictions from a $1 billion state program addressing homelessness. Newsom claimed current housing plans across the state are “failing” to adequately address the crisis,...
