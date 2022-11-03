Read full article on original website
WATCH: Oklahoma DL Jeffery Johnson Baylor Postgame
Watch as Oklahoma defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson spoke to the media following OU's 38-35 loss to the Baylor Bears.
Apex predator: ‘Sqwirl’ devours OU defense, leads Baylor football to 38-35 win
Hoisting a three-point lead and possession of the ball with just over two minutes in the contest, Baylor needed seven yards to move the chains and ice the game in Norman, Okla., Saturday. Junior running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams decided to bolt up the middle for a 43-yard gain that...
No. 11 Baylor volleyball sweeps match, season series with Kansas
No. 11 Baylor volleyball moved to 21-4 (10-2 Big 12) after a sweep of the University of Kansas Saturday afternoon in the Ferrell Center. The Bears have now defeated the Jayhawks in both meetings this year, including a five-set contest last time they faced off. On Saturday, Baylor went 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.
By The Numbers: How Baylor Bears Match Up With Oklahoma Sooners
Bears' rushing attack could be their biggest weapon against the Sooners.
Baylor regents OK $90M riverside Fudge Football Center
Baylor University regents approved the next phase of construction for the riverside Fudge Football Development Center, bringing the project’s total cost to $89.6 million. Regents voted to approve a $78.6 million second phase of construction on the center, which will house football coaches, support staff and an expanded indoor practice field. Construction is slated to wrap up in spring 2024, according to a press release.
No. 11 Baylor volleyball hopes aces serve up win against Kansas
After leaving Lubbock with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Texas Tech University Wednesday night, No. 11 Baylor volleyball welcomes another test — this time in the Ferrell Center. The University of Kansas will travel to Waco to face the Bears in the back half of the series Saturday afternoon.
No. 5 Baylor men’s basketball eager to begin journey to madness
With the first game of the new season right around the corner, Baylor men’s basketball is excited to get things rolling. The No. 5 Bears are coming off back-to-back Big 12 championships and reloaded for what they hope to be another national title run. “Before you step out on...
Baylor to provide shuttle service to voting site on Election Day
With Election Day right around the corner, Baylor is taking steps to ensure that students are able to exercise their right to vote by providing a free shuttle service to the downtown voting site. The shuttles will run every 15-20 minutes, picking students up outside of Penland Dining Hall and...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
La Vega falls to Stephenville
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates put up a fight but couldn’t take down Stephenville as the Yellow Jackets pull out the win 42-28. La Vega ends their regular season with a 5-4 record and looks toward the postseason.
Lariat TV News: Abbott in Waco, new Land Acknowledgement and walk-on turned doc-on-call
This week on Lariat TV News, Texas Governor Greg Abbott came through Waco in the final days of his campaign and we caught the action. Baylor University announced a formal Land Acknowledgement, and we’re spotlighting two clothing-based, student-run small businesses. In sports, we have an exclusive interview with a...
Oklahoma protestors looking for gubernatorial candidate to stop turnpike
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma protestors are making sure they’re heard on the campaign trail. They are looking for a gubernatorial candidate to stop the turnpike. Gov. Kevin Stitt did answer some questions on Wednesday in Norman, but that doesn’t mean they left happy. Some of the...
Construction of future Waco High tears down past trees
As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — in the form of many trees on the campus — is receding. Several of the live oaks, elms and sycamores fronting the school were removed this week as construction crews continued ground work preparing the site for the new $157 million school being built across the now-closed 42nd Street.
Dr. Paul Jacob becomes 1st in Oklahoma to earn joint replacement, robotic surgery
Paul Jacob, DO, is the first orthopedic surgeon in Oklahoma to earn accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation as a Master Surgeon in joint replacement and robotic joint replacement. Dr. Jacob, of Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute in Oklahoma City, earned accreditation by meeting "internationally recognized standards of excellence," the practice...
Waco PD: No evidence to indicate reported kidnapping occurred
Waco PD investigated the kidnapping involving a Baylor student that was reported last week, and detectives determined the report to be false, according to Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley. “Our detectives investigated and learned there was no substantiated evidence or information to indicate the offense occurred,” Shipley said via text....
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Florida
Authorities say two teenagers who disappeared from the Sooner State have been found halfway across the country.
Multiple polling locations change in Waco
WACO, Texas — Several polling places in Waco are changing locations, for those who have not yet voted, these are the updated locations:. The Records Building polling place will move to the Waco Convention Center on Election Day. Due to construction at Waco High, the polling location at the...
Good News Friday: November 4, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to congratulate Fire Captain Dustin McGraw for receiving the Temple-Belton Exchange Club Firefighter of the year 2022 award. Also, congratulations to Temple Police Department Detective Roger Bilodeau for receiving the Police Officer of the year 2022 award. Waco ISD is proud to announce that...
Visit This Oklahoma Town to See a GIGANTIC 50 Foot Tall ‘A Christmas Story’ Leg Lamp
Being a HUGE FAN of the movie 'A Christmas Story' I can't wait to make a visit this holiday season to this small town in Oklahoma to see this EPIC 50-plus-foot tall leg lamp. Without a doubt, it's one of the most iconic and recognizable movie props of all time. It's a lot more than a statue or lamp...It's a major award!
Classen SAS students discuss younger voter turnout
Teenagers at an Oklahoma City high school held a conversation about the importance of participating in the electoral process for young voters.
