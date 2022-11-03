ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

baylorlariat.com

No. 11 Baylor volleyball sweeps match, season series with Kansas

No. 11 Baylor volleyball moved to 21-4 (10-2 Big 12) after a sweep of the University of Kansas Saturday afternoon in the Ferrell Center. The Bears have now defeated the Jayhawks in both meetings this year, including a five-set contest last time they faced off. On Saturday, Baylor went 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor regents OK $90M riverside Fudge Football Center

Baylor University regents approved the next phase of construction for the riverside Fudge Football Development Center, bringing the project’s total cost to $89.6 million. Regents voted to approve a $78.6 million second phase of construction on the center, which will house football coaches, support staff and an expanded indoor practice field. Construction is slated to wrap up in spring 2024, according to a press release.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

No. 11 Baylor volleyball hopes aces serve up win against Kansas

After leaving Lubbock with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Texas Tech University Wednesday night, No. 11 Baylor volleyball welcomes another test — this time in the Ferrell Center. The University of Kansas will travel to Waco to face the Bears in the back half of the series Saturday afternoon.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

No. 5 Baylor men’s basketball eager to begin journey to madness

With the first game of the new season right around the corner, Baylor men’s basketball is excited to get things rolling. The No. 5 Bears are coming off back-to-back Big 12 championships and reloaded for what they hope to be another national title run. “Before you step out on...
baylorlariat.com

Baylor to provide shuttle service to voting site on Election Day

With Election Day right around the corner, Baylor is taking steps to ensure that students are able to exercise their right to vote by providing a free shuttle service to the downtown voting site. The shuttles will run every 15-20 minutes, picking students up outside of Penland Dining Hall and...
WACO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox44news.com

La Vega falls to Stephenville

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates put up a fight but couldn’t take down Stephenville as the Yellow Jackets pull out the win 42-28. La Vega ends their regular season with a 5-4 record and looks toward the postseason.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Construction of future Waco High tears down past trees

As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — in the form of many trees on the campus — is receding. Several of the live oaks, elms and sycamores fronting the school were removed this week as construction crews continued ground work preparing the site for the new $157 million school being built across the now-closed 42nd Street.
WACO, TX
beckersspine.com

Dr. Paul Jacob becomes 1st in Oklahoma to earn joint replacement, robotic surgery

Paul Jacob, DO, is the first orthopedic surgeon in Oklahoma to earn accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation as a Master Surgeon in joint replacement and robotic joint replacement. Dr. Jacob, of Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute in Oklahoma City, earned accreditation by meeting "internationally recognized standards of excellence," the practice...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
baylorlariat.com

Waco PD: No evidence to indicate reported kidnapping occurred

Waco PD investigated the kidnapping involving a Baylor student that was reported last week, and detectives determined the report to be false, according to Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley. “Our detectives investigated and learned there was no substantiated evidence or information to indicate the offense occurred,” Shipley said via text....
WACO, TX
KCEN

Multiple polling locations change in Waco

WACO, Texas — Several polling places in Waco are changing locations, for those who have not yet voted, these are the updated locations:. The Records Building polling place will move to the Waco Convention Center on Election Day. Due to construction at Waco High, the polling location at the...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 4, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to congratulate Fire Captain Dustin McGraw for receiving the Temple-Belton Exchange Club Firefighter of the year 2022 award. Also, congratulations to Temple Police Department Detective Roger Bilodeau for receiving the Police Officer of the year 2022 award. Waco ISD is proud to announce that...
TEMPLE, TX

