Clouds increase ahead of late weekend showers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine and breezy conditions continue through the remainder of our daylight hours today as temperatures continue to soar...and above average temperatures will remain the name of the game for much of this and next week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Not looking too bad as we enter...
Temps soar, winds pick up ahead of weekend rain chances
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After another chilly morning, the sunshine will quickly push our temperatures upward this afternoon. Enjoy it, because changes are on the way this weekend. Today and Tonight. Fog could be an issue again this morning, so continue to be ready to deal with that. We ended...
Big warm up and windy weather fuel fire dangers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are back to some semblance of sunshine throughout the region this afternoon as we continue to work through this afternoon and into this evening. Dry weather looks to stick around for awhile, but we also look to see an increase in our fire danger into the weekend.
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - November 4, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The playoffs are underway and it’s time to see which of our mountain teams will be moving on to the next round!. All of the action from Friday night’s edition of the Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime can be seen in the playlist above!
Whitesburg family reopening businesses after cleaning up flood damage
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - New cars are lined up and down the Sexton’s Used Cars parking lot in Whitesburg as they celebrate their reopening. It took months of cleaning up after their inventory was washed away, and the office was in shambles. “I was like ‘I don’t know. I...
Crash closes part of U.S. 421 North near Manchester
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash has closed a section of U.S. 421 North at Island Creek Hill. City of Manchester Fire Department officials say their crews will be on the scene for an ‘extended amount of time.’. They are asking folks to stay away from the area. We...
Soft lockdown lifted at East Perry Elementary following outside threat
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 3:20 p.m. - The lockdown was lifted and students returned home as normal. Original story: We are following a developing story in Perry County. Officials with East Perry Elementary School posted on Facebook their school is in a soft lockdown due to what they call “a non-specfic threat outside the school”.
Volunteers assemble 1,000 Thanksgiving boxes for God’s Pantry Food Bank event
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - This Thanksgiving, hundreds of Kentuckians will not have to wonder if they will have a Thanksgiving meal or not. “It is amazing, and I can’t tell you how honored and blessed I am to be here and be part of this and know that we’re helping our neighbors that may not have a meal this year,” said Angela Jackson, Regional Resource Engagement Specialist for God’s Pantry Food Bank.
Two injured in early morning crash in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are recovering following an early morning crash in Lawrence County. Officials with the Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Department posted about it on their Facebook page. It happened early Thursday morning on Big Cat Fork just down the hill from Spankem Branch. Officials say two...
Perry County pastor rebuilds after historic flooding
ARY, Ky. — Time and time again we are seeing examples of how the faith community is helping Kentuckians rebuild after July‘s historic flash flooding. The mountains and valleys of eastern Kentucky offer postcard views and to live among them is a calling as strong as Brian Miller’s faith.
Crews responding to plane crash in Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following breaking news out of Harlan County. Kentucky State Police tells WYMT a plane has crashed near Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport just outside Harlan. People in the area reported hearing loud noises around 10 a.m. Thursday. We are told it is a small...
Three months after flooding, eastern Kentuckians worry about low voter turnout
This year’s General Election falls three months after catastrophic flooding destroyed lives and homes in eastern Kentucky.
Hazard takes down Pineville 34-6 on Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Homecoming for Hazard as the Bulldogs welcomed the Pineville Mountain Lions to town on this Friday evening. Hazard got the scoring started on their first drive, literally hitting the ground running...with Max Johnson as a matter of fact. A 7 play, 57 yard drive capped off by a Max Johnson 10 yard touchdown run to put the Bulldogs up 7-0.
Floyd County Diabetes Coalition hosts “Walk Your Way” event
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - To kickoff Diabetes Awareness Month, the Floyd County Diabetes Coalition hosted a “Walk Your Way” event to support the awareness initiative. Locals participated in a walk around Archer Park in Prestonsburg, and they learned how to defend against diabetes. Dietician Christina Tincher, who is...
Numerous school districts close due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Pineville Independent School has cancelled all classes on Monday Nov. 7. All faculty and staff are still required to come in at their normal time. Magoffin County and Powell County students will...
Estill County Animal Shelter burglarized
The Estill County Animal Shelter suffered over $1,000 worth of monetary losses.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. Harlan County Corner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader that 55-year-old David Sanford of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients.
US-460 reopened following Pike County crash
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed US-460 was reopened following a crash Friday afternoon. The road was temporarily closed near the connector to US-23. Officials did not release any other information.
EKY native remembered and honored for a life well lived
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - 55-year-old David Sanford will be remembered by his caring, compassionate and outgoing attitude. Sanford died on Thursday morning in a plane crash in Harlan County. He was a Middlesboro native and lived in Knoxville with his wife and children. People who knew him said he was...
KSP: At least one dead in Harlan County plane crash
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following breaking news out of Harlan County. Kentucky State Police tells WYMT a plane has crashed near Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport just outside Harlan. People in the area reported hearing loud noises around 10 a.m. Thursday. We are told it is a small...
