Amber Alert canceled for child in St. Louis

UPDATE | The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the child was located at about 3:15 a.m., and the mother was taken into custody.

EARLIER | The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert out of St. Louis, Missouri, early Thursday morning.

MSHP says 10-month-old Samiyah Branscomb was brought to the children's hospital and determined to be in critical condition due to neglect.

A protective custody order was issued, and 24-year-old Jayana Johnson fled from the hospital with Samiyah against doctor's orders.

Johnson refused to bring the child to the hospital, and the hospital says the child is in imminent threat of death if medical intervention is not received, according to MSHP.

Samiyah was last seen wrapped in a pink blanket and has deformities on her hands and wrist, causing a limp appearance.

Johnson was last seen wearing a gray sweater, red t-shirt, black pants, and black and white shoes.

The two were last seen at the St. Louis Children's Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday before Johnson allegedly fled in a black Malibu Chevrolet with temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.