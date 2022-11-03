ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

No. 11 Baylor volleyball sweeps match, season series with Kansas

No. 11 Baylor volleyball moved to 21-4 (10-2 Big 12) after a sweep of the University of Kansas Saturday afternoon in the Ferrell Center. The Bears have now defeated the Jayhawks in both meetings this year, including a five-set contest last time they faced off. On Saturday, Baylor went 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.
No. 11 Baylor volleyball hopes aces serve up win against Kansas

After leaving Lubbock with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Texas Tech University Wednesday night, No. 11 Baylor volleyball welcomes another test — this time in the Ferrell Center. The University of Kansas will travel to Waco to face the Bears in the back half of the series Saturday afternoon.
Baylor to provide shuttle service to voting site on Election Day

With Election Day right around the corner, Baylor is taking steps to ensure that students are able to exercise their right to vote by providing a free shuttle service to the downtown voting site. The shuttles will run every 15-20 minutes, picking students up outside of Penland Dining Hall and...
Student organizations are Steppin’ Out into Waco community Saturday

Every semester, student organizations across campus volunteer in the Waco community through Steppin’ Out. This day of service doesn’t happen overnight; preparations begin at the start of each semester. On Saturday, there will be approximately 1,500 volunteers at Steppin’ Out. Tustin, Calif., senior and Steppin’ Out director...
What to Do in Waco: Nov. 4 – 6

Harvest Fest | Open until Nov. 12 | Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Brazos Bluff Ranch, 7007 Gholson Road | Kids 3 and under free, 4 and up $18 each | Come out and enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, a hay maze, food, photo ops, games and more. All these things are included in the price of admission.
Greg Abbott rounds up McLennan County to vote conservative

Gov. Greg Abbott held an event at 9 a.m. Thursday at George’s Restaurant in Waco to talk directly to voters in McLennan County, urging them to vote conservative on Election Day. Abbott spoke to a crowd of about 350 people. There were no protesters present, and there were only...
Waco PD: No evidence to indicate reported kidnapping occurred

Waco PD investigated the kidnapping involving a Baylor student that was reported last week, and detectives determined the report to be false, according to Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley. “Our detectives investigated and learned there was no substantiated evidence or information to indicate the offense occurred,” Shipley said via text....
