PCSO respond to look-alike weapon at Page County High School
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reported that on Nov. 4, SROs at the Page County Campus were alerted by school administration that a student at Page County High School was in possession of a look-alike weapon. School administrators and SROs acted quickly to...
Kate Collins Middle School evacuated for smoke in a classroom
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Students and staff at Kate Collins Middle School were evacuated Friday morning after a heating and air conditioning unit malfunctioned. According to Waynesboro Public Schools, the malfunction created smoke in a classroom and everyone was immediately evacuated. The Waynesboro Fire Department and Waynesboro Police Department were able to clear the building, and everyone was able to return to class.
Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
Students plan walkout in protest of lawsuit filed against HCPS
Six adults, Deborah Figliola, Kristine Marsh, Timothy and Laura Nelson, and John and Nicole Stephen are suing Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) over a school district policy that allows for teachers to withhold students’ preferred name and gender pronouns from parents. The group of six claim their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and freedom of religion are being violated.
Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again
The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
Two Staunton schools go on a lockdown, 13-year-old boy in custody
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Shelburne Middle School and Ware Elementary School went on lockdown Friday morning after the schools received a report of someone trying to enter a locked door at the middle school around 9:30 a.m. The school district said parents of students at both schools were notified as...
Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19
The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
Overnight ramp and lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction starting November 6
The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Glamping site proposal brings public comment
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A glamorous camping, or glamping, resort in Madison County is still in the news. The Madison Planning Commission held a public hearing on Ahmed Helmi's application to use the parcels, which will be almost 60 acres when combined. The site is near the intersection...
Opinion | Godwin stairs are problematic for students
Do you know where Mount Everest is? Have you ever been convinced you’d manage the journey that so many others couldn't? If so, look no further than JMU, home of the Godwin stairs: a perfect fit for you, the adventurous, but sadly, not the students. The large stairs connecting...
Appraisers to begin work this month determining value of Augusta County property
Augusta County residents may soon see inspectors on their property conducting reassessments to determine the value of real estate property. The Board of Supervisors have hired the firm of Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group to conduct the reassessments which are required by Virginia code. A team of appraisers will begin work this...
Staunton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Harrisonburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Harrisonburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Harrisonburg Virginia. Located in Virginia’s scenic Shenandoah Valley, the city of Harrisonburg is home to many attractions and activities. Highlights include the Explore More Discovery Museum with a science lab and TV studio, and the Virginia Quilt Museum, a historical home dating back to 1856.
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights, November 4th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Bond hearing delayed for Staunton man
The Staunton man accused of pointing a gun at an Augusta County’s Sheriff’s deputy will remain in custody, at least for the weekend. A bond hearing scheduled yesterday afternoon for Allen Dale Kisamore was continued until Monday afternoon, according to online records. Deputies were dispatched Tuesday night to...
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
Nelson County family recognized with Southeastern Farmer of the Year honor
Saunders Brothers, Inc., a multi-generational farm in Piney River, has been named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Southeastern Farmer of the Year, according to a news release from Virginia Tech. Alumnus Robert Saunders operates his farm along with his brothers and fellow Hokies Tom ’81, Bennett ’83, and Jim ’85....
Waynesboro: A vote for Jim Wood for City Council is a vote for Jan. 6
A vote for Jim Wood in Waynesboro is a vote for the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrectionists, and, sorry if that hurts anybody’s feelings, but it’s the truth. Wood, the manager of a Staunton gun store, first came to be known in local political circles in 2020 as one of the louder voices among the cranks pushing the city to become a Second Amendment sanctuary, who then decided to run for local office after Waynesboro City Council shot down a pro-sanctuary resolution, as it should have.
Prepare for new traffic pattern at 250/64 interchange
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work on a diverging diamond interchange is almost done, and drivers will soon see a change in the traffic pattern. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports traffic will be switched to the final configuration at the interchange of Richmond Road and Interstate 64 during the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13.
Crozet Roundabout Construction Updates
For those curious about the status of two traffic roundabout construction projects in the Crozet area, the waiting is the hardest part. A roundabout for the Rt. 240/250 intersection was funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program three years ago. The plan was to begin work on the roundabout in 2021 after the Crozet Avenue bridge replacement work was complete, but the bridge work was not started until this past summer. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials reported in March that the roundabout project would go to advertising within this calendar year and construction would begin by the end of 2022.
