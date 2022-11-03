Read full article on original website
Jon Dickson
3d ago
To combat increased costs, inflation, government debt, VOTE RED. but all those Californians in Colorado are happy with how they've ruined a state.
coloradopolitics.com
CALDARA | What does a Colorado GOP win look like?
I’m writing this column before Election Day. No one knows the outcome, but I have my speculations. Republicans will take back the United States Congress and a slight majority in the U.S. Senate. But my political arena is the state of Colorado, a blue, blue state. And if there...
thecentersquare.com
Report touts Colorado’s TABOR as ‘gold standard’ for state tax policy
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights is the “gold standard” for state tax policy, a new report argues. The report, by the American Legislative Exchange Council, a free-market group that’s known for drafting model legislation adopted in Republican-led states, comes amid the 30th anniversary of TABOR, the constitutional amendment that Colorado voters passed in 1992.
coloradopolitics.com
More than 1 million Coloradans have voted
Colorado’s early ballot returns finally broke 1,000,000 four days out from Election Day, according to Friday’s data from the Secretary of State’s Office. As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, 1,099,847 Colorado voters have returned ballots, representing 28.9% of the state’s more than 3.8 million active registered voters. That’s up around 118,600 ballots in 24 hours — the third consecutive daily increase of nearly 120,000 ballots. Last week’s average daily increase was 90,300, but Tuesday saw a record 200,000 ballots.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The Colorado Sun spoke to unaffiliated voters in Lauren Boebert’s district soon after she took office. Here’s how they feel about her now.
Unaffiliated voters make up the largest percentage of the electorate in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. When Republican Lauren Boebert was first elected to Congress in 2020, unaffiliated voters carried her to victory — and she’ll need their support again this year to win a second term. That’s...
CBS News
2 Colorado men charged for fraudulently obtaining nearly $1 million each in COVID relief funds
Federal prosecutors in Denver have accused a 59-year-old Idaho Springs man and a 58-year-old Littleton man of fraudulently filing for and receiving federal funds meant for struggling businesses during the pandemic. According to court documents, Edward Baker Harrington of Idaho Springs filed several applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans which...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's ballot campaigns raise $47 million, pro-alcohol measures rake in most cash
The groups pushing a slew of ballot measures in Colorado have now raised nearly $46.5 million, with the three alcohol-related measures generating the most cash, the last campaign finance reports before next Tuesday's election show. Some of these disclosures, the result of a new law on transparency, came from reports...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Politicians tell big lies to celebrate pot
Our state’s highest-ranking politicians must think misery loves company. Gov. Jared Polis and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper rank among the country’s most enthused advocates of marijuana legalization. Sunday marks the 10-year anniversary of Colorado becoming the first state to legalize recreational pot. State leaders are celebrating...
coloradopolitics.com
A quarter of Colorado voters return ballots
Colorado’s early voter turnout has reached 25.8% five days away from Election Day, according to Thursday’s data from the Secretary of State’s Office. As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, 981,210 Colorado voters have returned ballots out of the state’s more than 3.8 million active registered voters. That’s up around 118,600 ballots in 24 hours — the second consecutive daily increase of nearly 120,000 ballots. Last week’s average daily increase was 90,300, but Tuesday saw a record 200,000 ballots.
FOX21News.com
Colorado Election Results 2022
FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Several State races will be decided on including; Colorado’s Governor, the U.S. Senate seat, and Secretary of State, just to name a few.
KDVR.com
Analysts on governor's race, as Polis has double-digit polling lead
Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm election. Others are waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to hear the final pitches from candidates. Analysts on governor’s race, as Polis has double-digit …. Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned...
coloradopolitics.com
Marguerite Salazar, former Colorado insurance commissioner and federal health official, dies
Marguerite Salazar, who served four years as Colorado's insurance commissioner, died in Santa Fe on Nov. 1. Salazar died at a Santa Fe hospice, surrounded by her family, according to the Alamosa Citizen. She was 69. Salazar was born Juanita Marguerite Lara in La Jara, in the San Luis Valley....
coloradopolitics.com
Still haven't voted? PBS' Your Decision 2022 serves as another election resource
The schedule for "Your Decision 2022," which offers voters with explanations of key races and initiatives and explores statewide ballot issues, is available here. The series highlights races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, the U.S. Senate, as well as congressional contests. It is produced by the Aaron Harber Show in partnership with The Colorado Springs Gazette, The Denver Gazette, and Colorado Politics. The shows are also available here.
coloradopolitics.com
Suspicious 'powdery' substance found on Colorado ballot
Adams County’s election workers found what they described as suspicious powdery substance spilling out of a ballot envelope on Wednesday. Some of the substance was cooking material, but that it also included an unknown chemical, which the state lab is testing, officials confirmed. Adams County Clerk and Recorder Josh...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Biden-Harris Administration announces more than $2.9 million for seven community air pollution monitoring projects in Colorado
On Thursday, Nov. 3, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has selected seven Colorado groups to receive funding to conduct air quality monitoring in communities across the Denver metro area, Northern Colorado, and Southwest Colorado. These grants are among 132 air monitoring projects in 37 states that will receive $53.4 million from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and American Rescue Plan to enhance air quality monitoring in communities across the United States. The projects are focused on communities that are underserved, historically marginalized, and overburdened by pollution, supporting President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative.
KKTV
Voter turnout lagging slightly compared to 2018 midterms, Colorado secretary of state says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 800,000 Coloradans have turned in their ballots, but Colorado’s secretary of state says that’s still slightly behind what voter turnout was at this time leading up to the 2018 midterms. “It’s lagging slightly behind 2018 turnout at this time. There’s a...
Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune
The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Kids ‘Want Litter Boxes in the Bathroom,’ Says State Board of Ed Candidate Peggy Propst
Colorado State Board of Education candidate Peggy Propst is the latest Republican to sound the alarm over Colorado students she claims are dressing as “furries” and want “litter boxes in the bathroom.”. “We have furries in our classrooms, kids that come to school and believe that they...
coloradopolitics.com
ACLU of Colorado calls on local governments to let those with felony convictions run for office
The American Civil Liberties Union sent letters to 12 Colorado governments Wednesday, demanding they stop barring people with felony convictions from running for public office. This warning comes after the ACLU successfully sued Aurora last year for the city charter's prohibition of former felons from holding elected office. An Arapahoe...
coloradopolitics.com
ELECTION 2022 | CU poll shows top Democratic incumbents leading among likely Colorado voters
Top-ticket Democratic incumbents hold double-digit leads over their Republican challengers among likely Colorado voters, a new poll from the University of Colorado Boulder's nonpartisan American Politics Research Lab shows. The annual Colorado Political Climate Survey also found strong support among likely voters for ballot measures to fund free meals for...
