Jon Dickson
3d ago

To combat increased costs, inflation, government debt, VOTE RED. but all those Californians in Colorado are happy with how they've ruined a state.

coloradopolitics.com

CALDARA | What does a Colorado GOP win look like?

I’m writing this column before Election Day. No one knows the outcome, but I have my speculations. Republicans will take back the United States Congress and a slight majority in the U.S. Senate. But my political arena is the state of Colorado, a blue, blue state. And if there...
thecentersquare.com

Report touts Colorado’s TABOR as ‘gold standard’ for state tax policy

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights is the “gold standard” for state tax policy, a new report argues. The report, by the American Legislative Exchange Council, a free-market group that’s known for drafting model legislation adopted in Republican-led states, comes amid the 30th anniversary of TABOR, the constitutional amendment that Colorado voters passed in 1992.
coloradopolitics.com

More than 1 million Coloradans have voted

Colorado’s early ballot returns finally broke 1,000,000 four days out from Election Day, according to Friday’s data from the Secretary of State’s Office. As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, 1,099,847 Colorado voters have returned ballots, representing 28.9% of the state’s more than 3.8 million active registered voters. That’s up around 118,600 ballots in 24 hours — the third consecutive daily increase of nearly 120,000 ballots. Last week’s average daily increase was 90,300, but Tuesday saw a record 200,000 ballots.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The Colorado Sun spoke to unaffiliated voters in Lauren Boebert’s district soon after she took office. Here’s how they feel about her now.

Unaffiliated voters make up the largest percentage of the electorate in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. When Republican Lauren Boebert was first elected to Congress in 2020, unaffiliated voters carried her to victory — and she’ll need their support again this year to win a second term. That’s...
CBS News

2 Colorado men charged for fraudulently obtaining nearly $1 million each in COVID relief funds

Federal prosecutors in Denver have accused a 59-year-old Idaho Springs man and a 58-year-old Littleton man of fraudulently filing for and receiving federal funds meant for struggling businesses during the pandemic. According to court documents, Edward Baker Harrington of Idaho Springs filed several applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans which...
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Politicians tell big lies to celebrate pot

Our state’s highest-ranking politicians must think misery loves company. Gov. Jared Polis and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper rank among the country’s most enthused advocates of marijuana legalization. Sunday marks the 10-year anniversary of Colorado becoming the first state to legalize recreational pot. State leaders are celebrating...
coloradopolitics.com

A quarter of Colorado voters return ballots

Colorado’s early voter turnout has reached 25.8% five days away from Election Day, according to Thursday’s data from the Secretary of State’s Office. As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, 981,210 Colorado voters have returned ballots out of the state’s more than 3.8 million active registered voters. That’s up around 118,600 ballots in 24 hours — the second consecutive daily increase of nearly 120,000 ballots. Last week’s average daily increase was 90,300, but Tuesday saw a record 200,000 ballots.
FOX21News.com

Colorado Election Results 2022

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Several State races will be decided on including; Colorado’s Governor, the U.S. Senate seat, and Secretary of State, just to name a few.
KDVR.com

Analysts on governor's race, as Polis has double-digit polling lead

Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm election. Others are waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to hear the final pitches from candidates. Analysts on governor’s race, as Polis has double-digit …. Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned...
coloradopolitics.com

Still haven't voted? PBS' Your Decision 2022 serves as another election resource

The schedule for "Your Decision 2022," which offers voters with explanations of key races and initiatives and explores statewide ballot issues, is available here. The series highlights races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, the U.S. Senate, as well as congressional contests. It is produced by the Aaron Harber Show in partnership with The Colorado Springs Gazette, The Denver Gazette, and Colorado Politics. The shows are also available here.
coloradopolitics.com

Suspicious 'powdery' substance found on Colorado ballot

Adams County’s election workers found what they described as suspicious powdery substance spilling out of a ballot envelope on Wednesday. Some of the substance was cooking material, but that it also included an unknown chemical, which the state lab is testing, officials confirmed. Adams County Clerk and Recorder Josh...
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Biden-Harris Administration announces more than $2.9 million for seven community air pollution monitoring projects in Colorado

On Thursday, Nov. 3, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has selected seven Colorado groups to receive funding to conduct air quality monitoring in communities across the Denver metro area, Northern Colorado, and Southwest Colorado. These grants are among 132 air monitoring projects in 37 states that will receive $53.4 million from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and American Rescue Plan to enhance air quality monitoring in communities across the United States. The projects are focused on communities that are underserved, historically marginalized, and overburdened by pollution, supporting President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative.
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune

The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
coloradopolitics.com

ELECTION 2022 | CU poll shows top Democratic incumbents leading among likely Colorado voters

Top-ticket Democratic incumbents hold double-digit leads over their Republican challengers among likely Colorado voters, a new poll from the University of Colorado Boulder's nonpartisan American Politics Research Lab shows. The annual Colorado Political Climate Survey also found strong support among likely voters for ballot measures to fund free meals for...
