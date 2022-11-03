Turns out you can have a smile as wide as a Texan freeway even with a toothpick doing somersaults in your mouth. For much of his long and distinguished managerial career, Dusty Baker has chomped minty sticks as a healthier alternative to chewing tobacco, taken teams to the postseason, and not won the World Series. You can scratch that last part now.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 36 MINUTES AGO