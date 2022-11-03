ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Original Joe's Italian restaurant to expand to Walnut Creek

SAN FRANCISCO - One of San Francisco's most popular Italian-American restaurants is expanding to the East Bay. The owners of Original Joe's in North Beach have announced they plan to open up a new restaurant in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza in 2024. Original Joe's first opened in San Francisco in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. 1. International Tea Festival — San Francisco, 10:00 a.m. Saturday. 2. Fiesta Alameda — Alameda, Noon Saturday. 3. Dia de los...
oaklandside.org

New bar opens in iconic Mexicali Rose space

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose

Southwest Airlines will launch a new year-round non-stop flight service from Palm Springs to San Jose beginning Sunday.    "We've already doubled the number of daily departures and we've more than doubled the number of places with a nonstop link to the Coachella Valley," said Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines Adam Decaire. The post Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KRON4 News

E-40, Too $hort among Bay Area rappers urging residents to vote

(KRON) – The countdown to Election Day is here. Some legendary Bay Area rappers are helping to get the word out in a new video simply called — “Vote.” In the video, Bay Area legend Too $hort raps, “Aye! Yo! What up! it’s your boy Too $hort. I’m just telling y’all don’t forget to vote. […]
theburlingameb.org

Burlingame Avenue is beginning to look like Los Angeles

Los Angeles or Burlingame Avenue? The beloved landmark downtown no longer feels familiar to returning visitors, as it has become overrun by bougie cafes, beauty salons, and trendy clothing– imitating the LA culture. Gone is Powell’s, the old-fashioned corner candy shop with a self-serve jelly bean bar in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Massive Great White Shark Spotted Near Golden Gate Bridge

A huge great white shark was recorded cruising close to the Golden Gate Bridge. Filmed on a cellphone by David Lukito, the shark was estimated around 20 feet long — "the fork of the tail was over 3 [feet tall]" — and almost stretched the length of Lukito's 19-foot-long boat; local marine biologist David McGuire noted that while conditions inside the San Francisco Bay are not ideal for great white sharks, they'll often end up in area chasing prey. [KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fisherman spots great white shark in San Francisco bay

SAN FRANCISCO - A fisherman got video of a great white shark swimming in the waters of the San Francisco bay. Cell phone video this week shows the big shark right near the Golden Gate Bridge. David Lukito told KTVU on Thursday it was a close encounter he will never...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy