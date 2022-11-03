Read full article on original website
SFMTA announces opening schedule for Central Subway project
The long-awaited project's full-service will begin in January. You can check out the Central Subway later this month when it makes its debut with free, weekend-only service between the four new stations.
KTVU FOX 2
Original Joe's Italian restaurant to expand to Walnut Creek
SAN FRANCISCO - One of San Francisco's most popular Italian-American restaurants is expanding to the East Bay. The owners of Original Joe's in North Beach have announced they plan to open up a new restaurant in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza in 2024. Original Joe's first opened in San Francisco in...
KRON4
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. 1. International Tea Festival — San Francisco, 10:00 a.m. Saturday. 2. Fiesta Alameda — Alameda, Noon Saturday. 3. Dia de los...
oaklandside.org
New bar opens in iconic Mexicali Rose space
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose
Southwest Airlines will launch a new year-round non-stop flight service from Palm Springs to San Jose beginning Sunday. "We've already doubled the number of daily departures and we've more than doubled the number of places with a nonstop link to the Coachella Valley," said Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines Adam Decaire. The post Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose appeared first on KESQ.
Here’s where you can get a free sandbag in Contra Costa County
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Rain is expected to hit across the Bay Area this weekend. Sandbags can be a helpful tool to help with flooding, especially for those in unincorporated Contra Costa County. Contra Costa County is giving away free sandbags at stations located in these cities. Ambrose: 3105 Willow Pass Road (Bay […]
E-40, Too $hort among Bay Area rappers urging residents to vote
(KRON) – The countdown to Election Day is here. Some legendary Bay Area rappers are helping to get the word out in a new video simply called — “Vote.” In the video, Bay Area legend Too $hort raps, “Aye! Yo! What up! it’s your boy Too $hort. I’m just telling y’all don’t forget to vote. […]
theburlingameb.org
Burlingame Avenue is beginning to look like Los Angeles
Los Angeles or Burlingame Avenue? The beloved landmark downtown no longer feels familiar to returning visitors, as it has become overrun by bougie cafes, beauty salons, and trendy clothing– imitating the LA culture. Gone is Powell’s, the old-fashioned corner candy shop with a self-serve jelly bean bar in the...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Massive Great White Shark Spotted Near Golden Gate Bridge
A huge great white shark was recorded cruising close to the Golden Gate Bridge. Filmed on a cellphone by David Lukito, the shark was estimated around 20 feet long — "the fork of the tail was over 3 [feet tall]" — and almost stretched the length of Lukito's 19-foot-long boat; local marine biologist David McGuire noted that while conditions inside the San Francisco Bay are not ideal for great white sharks, they'll often end up in area chasing prey. [KTVU]
KTVU FOX 2
Fisherman spots great white shark in San Francisco bay
SAN FRANCISCO - A fisherman got video of a great white shark swimming in the waters of the San Francisco bay. Cell phone video this week shows the big shark right near the Golden Gate Bridge. David Lukito told KTVU on Thursday it was a close encounter he will never...
SFist
Newsom Temporarily Cuts Off Homeless Funding to SF and Other Cities Pending Better Local Plans
The Governor's Office on Thursday announced that it was putting a pause on releasing a third round of grants totaling $1 billion from a key funding program that sends money to address homelessness to cities and counties across the state. Gavin is flexing his muscles once again in what appears...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Take a Shot at Biggest Lottery Jackpot in History
Powerball players have a chance at winning $1.6 billion Saturday -- the biggest lottery jackpot in history. Many Bay Area residents feel like they have a billion reasons to ignore the odds and get in the game. NBC Bay Area’s Christie Smith was in San Francisco Friday where the lottery...
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
Bay Area doctors say now is the best time to get new COVID booster for holiday season protection
Only 11% of Californians have received the new bivalent booster and a local doctor says that number needs to be higher for best protection.
Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
Catalytic converters stolen from San Francisco Bay Area paratransit buses
Four paratransit buses are the latest vehicles to have their catalytic converters stolen in the Bay Area.
Bay Area tech giants announce massive layoffs on same day in what experts are calling 'unusual'
The SF Standard reports that so far this year, San Francisco layoffs are up to over 16,700 jobs, spread out across approximately 130 companies.
KTVU FOX 2
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is largest in history; San Jose liquor store sees increase in traffic
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is largest in history; San Jose liquor store sees increase in traffic. Powerball fever has swept California and much of the nation. The value of Saturday night’s drawing is up to $1.6 billion, which is the largest in history. Even those who don’t play the lottery often can’t seem to resist getting in on the action.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Part of the figure-eight roadway at San Francisco’s Twin Peaks is still on track to be converted into a pedestrian and bicyclist haven for the next few decades, thanks to a $1.9 million grant award from the state.
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
