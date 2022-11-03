1 person hospitalized following an accident on Southbound I-75 in Vandalia

VANDALIA — One person is in the hospital following an accident on Southbound Interstate 75 in Vandalia early Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the area of Southbound I-75 past US-40 at around 12:21 a.m., according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At least one vehicle was involved in this crash and the left two lanes were closed.

One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

All lanes of traffic were reopened just after 1 a.m., OSHP said.

The accident remains under investigation.

