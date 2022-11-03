Dr. Roger Richardson, of the University of Winchester, makes a return to Lander University to encourage students to consider studying abroad. Lander’s close relationship with Winchester has led to hundreds of students taking advantage of this special study abroad opportunity, living and studying in the historic city just a train ride away from London. Meanwhile the University of Winchester is comparable in size to Lander, which makes it a friendly and welcoming place for Lander students.

GREENWOOD, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO