Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tigers and Fighting Irish Fourth-Highest Ticket Priced Game of Week 10
With a 8-0 start from the Clemson Tigers and a 5-3 start from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, it's no surprise that ticket prices for the two teams' Sunday matchup at TIAA Bank Field are as high as they are.
WLTX.com
Clemson does not want to be a Paper Tiger
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney didn't need to be reminded that upsets happen and the team with the more decorated roster does not always come out on top against a team with a smaller number of the marquee athletes. During the Tigers' open date, Swinney...
Clemson vs. Notre Dame preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
Clemson and Notre Dame square off in the House that Rockne Built as college football's Week 10 action picks up on Saturday. Clemson is officially in College Football Playoff contention after emerging as the No. 4 team in the first CFP rankings this week and has a chance to return to the semifinal ...
WYFF4.com
Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday for the first of playoffs the 2022 high school football season. To see scores on the app, click here.
Notre Dame Notebook: Marcus Freeman Talks Clemson Sign Stealing, Red Zone Woes, Mental Performance
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman discussed his several interesting topics prior to his team's matchup against Clemson
Spartanburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Nation Ford High School football team will have a game with Spartanburg High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FOX Carolina
Two Upstate football players injured in crash following team breakfast
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District Five announced that two students from Byrnes High School were injured this morning after crashing on the way to school. Officials said the two students were leaving a breakfast for the football team and driving to school when the crash...
Former Upstate high school coach passes away
A former high school coach and an owner of a horse rescue ministry died Monday in Greenville.
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
lander.edu
Richardson Returns to Encourage Students to Study Abroad at Winchester
Dr. Roger Richardson, of the University of Winchester, makes a return to Lander University to encourage students to consider studying abroad. Lander’s close relationship with Winchester has led to hundreds of students taking advantage of this special study abroad opportunity, living and studying in the historic city just a train ride away from London. Meanwhile the University of Winchester is comparable in size to Lander, which makes it a friendly and welcoming place for Lander students.
WYFF4.com
Former SC high school coach and counselor to kids with special needs dies
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A former high school coach in South Carolina, who also owned a horse therapy ministry, has died. John Marshall Worley, 65, died Monday at St. Francis-Downtown, according to his obituary. His funeral was held on Thursday at Worley's property in Honea Path (see video below.)
WYFF4.com
10,000 sandwiches made, given away in Greenville to honor founder of Duke's Mayonnaise
GREENVILLE, S.C. — In honor of National Sandwich Day, organizations came together to give back to the community, by way of giving away free sandwiches. Feed and Seed, along with Visit Greenville SC, collaborated for the event. “Visit Greenville SC and the Feed and Seed partnered to make 10,000...
gsabizwire.com
Audacy Welcomes Lovely Big O To The Block In Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC – Audacy announces the addition of Lovely Big O to its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville. “The Lovely Big O Show” can be heard Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. “The response to Lovely Big O joining The...
FOX Carolina
Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees...
Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey hold rally in Greenville
Candidate for Governor Joe Cunningham (D) and Lieutenant Governor nominee Tally Casey held a rally Thursday at Southside Brewing Co. in Greenville.
Gov. McMaster campaigns in Greenwood Friday
Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign's statewide tour this week.
Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag
The Confederate flag flying alongside I-85 in Spartanburg County was taken down Wednesday.
WYFF4.com
Powerball drawing Wednesday night is fourth largest in US lottery history
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Wednesday'sPowerball prize soared to $1.2 Billion, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers during the last drawing on Halloween night. The increased jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
FOX Carolina
Fujifilm looks to hire 500 people for seasonal roles in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fujifim announced that they are looking for around 500 people to fill roles at their manufacturing plant in Greenwood this holiday season. Officials said most of the jobs will be light manufacturing and assembly roles that will start between now and Thanksgiving. They added that these roles could include material handling, shipping, production, and more.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teen in Pickens County
PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a teen who was last seen in October. According to deputies, 15-year-old Arnold Vidal Alfaro was last seen at his house in Easley on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Comments / 0