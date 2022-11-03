ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

WLTX.com

Clemson does not want to be a Paper Tiger

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney didn't need to be reminded that upsets happen and the team with the more decorated roster does not always come out on top against a team with a smaller number of the marquee athletes. During the Tigers' open date, Swinney...
CLEMSON, SC
High School Football PRO

Spartanburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Nation Ford High School football team will have a game with Spartanburg High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
lander.edu

Richardson Returns to Encourage Students to Study Abroad at Winchester

Dr. Roger Richardson, of the University of Winchester, makes a return to Lander University to encourage students to consider studying abroad. Lander’s close relationship with Winchester has led to hundreds of students taking advantage of this special study abroad opportunity, living and studying in the historic city just a train ride away from London. Meanwhile the University of Winchester is comparable in size to Lander, which makes it a friendly and welcoming place for Lander students.
GREENWOOD, SC
gsabizwire.com

Audacy Welcomes Lovely Big O To The Block In Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC – Audacy announces the addition of Lovely Big O to its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville. “The Lovely Big O Show” can be heard Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. “The response to Lovely Big O joining The...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Powerball drawing Wednesday night is fourth largest in US lottery history

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Wednesday'sPowerball prize soared to $1.2 Billion, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers during the last drawing on Halloween night. The increased jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Fujifilm looks to hire 500 people for seasonal roles in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fujifim announced that they are looking for around 500 people to fill roles at their manufacturing plant in Greenwood this holiday season. Officials said most of the jobs will be light manufacturing and assembly roles that will start between now and Thanksgiving. They added that these roles could include material handling, shipping, production, and more.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing teen in Pickens County

PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a teen who was last seen in October. According to deputies, 15-year-old Arnold Vidal Alfaro was last seen at his house in Easley on Thursday, Oct. 27.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

