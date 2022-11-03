NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers have submitted legislation which would ban gender transitioning procedures and treatments in children. HB0001/SB0001 are sponsored by Representative William Lamberth and Senator Jack Johnson in their respective chambers. A summary of the bill states "As introduced, prohibits a healthcare provider from performing on a minor or administering to a minor a medical procedure if the performance or administration of the procedure is for the purpose of enabling a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex."

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO