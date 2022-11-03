Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
Californian takes $2B lotto prize, but nearly two dozen people just became millionaires
WASHINGTON, D.C. (TND) — One lucky person from California just won the $2 billion grand prize after this week's historic Powerball drawing, but a handful of other lucky winners also hit it big. 23 people across fifteen states to be exact. According to the Powerball's website, California and Florida...
fox17.com
Stop the Bleed: Georgia sets the standard for schools in America. Why not Tennessee?
One of the most horrifying truths of all school mass shootings is that many children have bled to death while waiting for medical attention. With that in mind, the state of Georgia decided to do something big about it. Every school in Georgia has trauma kits and staff members trained...
fox17.com
Tennessee among top three states with 'very high' flu spread
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among three states reporting 'very high' activity of influenza-like illness spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) weekly FluView report for the week ending November 4 shows Tennessee, Alabama, and South Carolina as the top three states for clinic visits due to flu-like illness. According...
fox17.com
Tennessee receives 'D+' grade in support for adults with disabilities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Life for Hannah and David Lee looks a little different than most couples. Hannah has chronic health issues, including rheumatoid arthritis and myasthenia gravis. Her diagnosis means she experiences extreme muscle weakness, and her nerves and muscles struggle to communicate. She receives weekly infusion treatments...
fox17.com
Tennessee Residence open for Christmas tours starting Dec. 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Annual holiday tours of the governor's mansion, known as the Tennessee Residence, will begin on Dec. 2 this Christmas season. This year’s theme is "The Gift of Giving" with décor that highlights giving to others and the birth of Christ. The free tours are self-guided but require an advance reservation. Guests are also invited to bring donations for Tennessee nonprofits.
fox17.com
Four states pass ballot measures to end 'prison slavery'
BATON ROUGE, La. (TND) — Voters in five states considered ballot measures Tuesday regarding whether to end forced labor in prisons, something not a lot of people realize the Constitution permits. Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont all approved their measures to curb the involuntary labor programs, according to The...
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmakers draft bill banning gender transition procedures in children
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers have submitted legislation which would ban gender transitioning procedures and treatments in children. HB0001/SB0001 are sponsored by Representative William Lamberth and Senator Jack Johnson in their respective chambers. A summary of the bill states "As introduced, prohibits a healthcare provider from performing on a minor or administering to a minor a medical procedure if the performance or administration of the procedure is for the purpose of enabling a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex."
fox17.com
Utah non-profit uses digital art to help save rhinos in South Africa
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More conservation efforts are turning to cryptocurrency to further their cause; a Utah-based effort to save rhinos in South Africa is using digital art to help the species. Wade Hill is the founder of Warriors 4 Rhinos, a non-profit that benefits a rhino sanctuary...
fox17.com
Tennessee voters pass amendment barring mandatory union fees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved a change to the state Constitution that reinforces the state’s existing law freeing workers from being required to pay union dues. Tennessee has had a law prohibiting the requirement on the books since 1947, and the outcome of Tuesday’s referendum...
fox17.com
Republican Mark Green wins reelection in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Republican Mark Green won reelection to the U.S. House in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District in the 2022 Midterm Election, officials confirm. Green won against Democratic candidate Odessa Kelly. Kelly officially conceded to the electoral race Tuesday night. “Although the outcome of this race wasn’t what...
fox17.com
Conservative Republican Ogles wins Nashville US House seat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Ogles, a conservative who gained popularity among Tennessee Republicans as an outspoken former county mayor, has won a newly redrawn congressional district that includes part of left-leaning Nashville. Ogles, a onetime leader of the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity’s state chapter, secured the seat after...
fox17.com
Rising GOP star Kristi Noem wins reelection in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — Republican Kristi Noem has won reelection for governor in South Dakota, according to The Associated Press. Noem beat Democratic challenger Jamie Smith. Noem has been speculated as a possible running mate for former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for president in 2024, although she is a potential candidate herself if Trump decides not to enter the race.
fox17.com
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor
(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
Comments / 0