Antibiotic resistance linked to these household products

The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty of Arts & Science, was able to show that triclosan—a chemical often included in household items like hand soaps, toothpastes, and cleaning products to fight off bacteria—is the predominant antibiotic in Ontario sewage sludge.
A new mathematical model of Alzheimer’s disease has been developed

Researchers reveal the way toxic proteins cluster in the brain during the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease using a unique method - mathematics. They’ve used a new mathematical model to reveal how the proteins gather in the brain. The research team, from the University of York’s School of Physics, Engineering and Technology, stated that the discovery could be implicated into future treatments.

