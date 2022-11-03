ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings

The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
mailplus.co.uk

CNBC

Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next

For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
Interesting Engineering

'Archimedes Waveswing': 20 years of research leads to successful trials of this wave energy converter

A Scottish marine energy company has tested a novel wave energy conversion technology device called "Archimedes Waveswing," in Orkney, northeastern coast of Scotland. The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), a testing facility, observed "encouraging" results from the current phase of sea trials of the wave energy technology, according to a press statement issued by the firm AWS Ocean Energy on Tuesday.

