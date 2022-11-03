Coming off three straight wins at home in the Central Section Division 3 Girls Volleyball Playoffs, Santa Ynez will hit the road in its quest for the Division 3 championship. The No. 7 Pirates will play at No. 1 Kingsburg at 6 p.m. Thursday night for the divisional championship. The Vikings are 24-6 overall going in. The Pirates are 18-17.

SANTA YNEZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO