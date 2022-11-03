Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Central Section: Clovis North swamps 10th seed Centennial in Division I playoffs
The playoffs are a whole new season and Clovis North coach Mike Jacot liked how his team got rolling Friday night. "This is how you want to start the playoffs,” he said after his team's 40-7 Central Section Division I home victory over the Centennial Golden Hawks. The seventh-seeded ...
KMPH.com
Prep playoffs begin
The Valley high school football playoffs kicked off with two games on the Thursday night schedule, including Fowler and Justin Garza. The Redcats got on the board on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Jerod Bubba Smith to Diego Diaz, who reached out to make a one-handed catch. The Guardians padded...
Hanford, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez to take on No. 1 Kingsburg for Division 3 volleyball title
Coming off three straight wins at home in the Central Section Division 3 Girls Volleyball Playoffs, Santa Ynez will hit the road in its quest for the Division 3 championship. The No. 7 Pirates will play at No. 1 Kingsburg at 6 p.m. Thursday night for the divisional championship. The Vikings are 24-6 overall going in. The Pirates are 18-17.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford’s Lee’s United Gymnastics Academy earns big wins at nationals
After COVID-19 nearly forced Lee’s United Gymnastics Academy to close, organizers at the small-town gymnastic academy were uncertain about its future. For nearly two years the gymnastics academy struggled to keep their door open for gymnasts. The gymnastics academy is a gem for the South Valley community with gymnasts...
KMPH.com
Festive Friday, 11/4/22 - No County Rednecks
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Local Country/Rap duo No County Rednecks performed in Great Day's Studio B for Festive Friday on Nov. 4, 2022.
KMPH.com
Fresno Teacher wins $5,000 gift card contest through Staples
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno teacher won a $5,000 gift card contest through Staples. This year Teacher Jessica Cisneros of Yosemite Middle School of Fresno Unified School District was selected. Staples had its fourth annual Thank a Teacher contest that they say gives students and parents a chance...
kingsriverlife.com
Q & A With Local Actor Eric Estep
Here at KRL we love to take our readers behind the scenes of local theatre. This week we are chatting with Fresno actor Eric Estep, who also happens to be in the upcoming CenterStage Clovis Community Theatre production of All Is Calm opening on November 12. KRL: Current day job,...
Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs will be staying open in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A popular hot dog shop in northeast Fresno will no longer have to close its doors this year. Benny Raya, the owner of Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs near Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue, said the business’ new landlords gave him a 90-day notice to move out earlier this year. After almost […]
GV Wire
Celebrated ‘Shock Jock’ from Fresno Retires From Hugely Popular SoCal Radio Show
After 32 years, a celebrated Southern California “shock jock,” who got his start on Fresno State’s campus radio station, is retiring from the show that made him a star. Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph is leaving a massively popular San Diego morning show in December, along with co-host Dave Rickards, radio station KGB-FM announced on Tuesday.
sjvsun.com
Fresno State student newspaper opposes Measure E, dubs it “rich man’s scheme to get richer.”
Measure E, the Fresno County sales tax initiative that would benefit Fresno State, is facing opposition from The Collegian, the university’s student-run newspaper. This week, The Collegian published an editorial opposing Measure E. If Measure E passes, it would levy a 0.2 percent sales tax on Fresno County and...
Playground dodgeball: Fresno metal band’s music video goes viral
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– Beware the Ides of March: there may be fist-pumping, crowds roaring, and dodgeballs. Scoundrel is a Fresno-based metal band consisting of four members who formed back in 2018. They describe themselves as “the band your mom told you not to listen to.” The band released a music video for their new single […]
Man stabbed, found in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says they are investigating after a man in his 20s was found stabbed in central Fresno, Thursday morning. Police say the victim showed up at a house near Belmont Avenue and Fresno Street around 6:00 a.m. Police are trying to pinpoint the exact location where the stabbing […]
KMPH.com
Woman sitting on tracks injured by oncoming train in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman is now recovering after being hit by a train Thursday night. The Fresno Police Department responded to a person getting hit by a train near Shaw and Marks Avenues in Northwest Fresno. Detectives learned the woman had been sitting on the tracks when...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Fresno, California
Thinking of visiting Central California? Be sure to make a stop in the beautiful city of Fresno. Nestled in the heart of California’s San Joaquin Valley, Fresno is surrounded by pastoral farmlands and lovely landscapes. Established in 1856, just after the California Gold Rush, the city has a rich history. You’ll find plenty of fun things to do in Fresno, California.
KMPH.com
Valentines Super Love Jam returning to the Save Mart Center
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Love will be in the air on February 10th at the Save Mart Center when Pacific Concert Group and MEGA 97.9 present one of the biggest Valentines Super Love Jam concerts ever. This year's lineup stars one of R&B’s most iconic figures, headliner Keith Sweat....
Riders prepare for the 4th annual Veterans motorcycle run
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hundreds of motorcyclists from all over the valley will hit the roads of Fresno and the foothills this weekend, to raise thousands of dollars for veterans. The 4th Annual Clawson Motorsports Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run is happening this Saturday, November 5th. Motorcyclists will depart Clawson Motorsports on Blackstone avenue just before […]
No place like home initiative approved in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno city councilmember Esmeralda Soria says not enough people in Fresno own their own homes. She says a new program aimed at providing 0% interest loans for families making less than one hundred twenty thousand dollars a year could change that. “Well, I think that it helps everyone right? One in […]
GV Wire
‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia
What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
Fresno man found dead in home, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in his home Wednesday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. police say they were called to conduct a welfare check on a resident who lived on the 4500 block of North Anna Street. As officers approached the door, they say […]
