Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Related
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers have found a bit of a rhythm after getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have won two consecutive games after starting 0-5 overall. They still need to be fixed. Most fans would have them fixing them by moving Russell Westbrook...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar goes off on Kyrie Irving: ‘He reveals his lack of awareness of how history works’
Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving is at the heart of yet another off-court controversy thanks to the decision he recently made to promote an anti-Semitic film on social media. Now, Irving has continued to deflect and try to explain away his decision to promote the film through his characteristically...
Matt Ryan on holding onto NBA dreams during uncertain times: ‘I was convincing myself that I was the best shooter in the world’
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Matt Ryan played the role of hero in his team’s overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. With the Lakers down 111-108 with just 1.3 seconds left in regulation, Austin Reaves was looking for a player to pass the ball to for a last-second shot. He hoisted a crosscourt pass to Ryan, who caught the ball and sent off an off-balance shot towards the basket.
LeBron James Thinks This Pelicans Player Is 'On The Verge Of Being Great'
Do you agree with LeBron's assessment?
Paul Pierce says it’s unfair Kawhi Leonard gets put in same breath as LeBron James due to lack of availability
Hall of Famer Paul Pierce is taking issue with Kawhi Leonard being compared to LeBron James, saying that Leonard misses as much time as Anthony Davis. Pierce offered his comments during a discussion on former teammate Kevin Garnett’s podcast and pointed to Leonard’s injury-plagued history and the double standard that exists.
Matt Leinart’s son receives scholarship offer from ex-USC coach
Matt Leinart’s son has received a scholarship offer from a very familiar coach. Cole Leinart, who is a freshman at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., shared on Twitter this week that he had received a scholarship offer from Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern is coached by Clay...
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Crushes On Courtside Jeanie Buss
L.A. fans were apparently picking up what the Lakers owner was putting down.
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Would ‘Love’ To Re-Sign With Dodgers
For a second consecutive offseason, there will be no shortage of All-Star caliber shortstops in free agency. This year’s class includes Trea Turner, who has been key at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Turner is in position to sign a lucrative contract and figures to receive...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Adam Silver’s Thoughts On Adding A Las Vegas Team, As Requested By Prospective Owner LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA forward LeBron James may not be showing many signs of slowing down on offense, aside from more frequent appearances on the team's IR, but he certainly seems to have his sights set on the next stage of his life in the NBA. Last month, the 18-time...
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Was Not Willing To Give Kyrie Irving Long-Term Extension In Trade Talks With Nets Over Summer
It’s been quite the week for the Brooklyn Nets with the firing of head coach Steve Nash and the Kyrie Irving debacle. Brooklyn is off to a slow start to the season with controversy following the organization on and off the court. The Los Angeles Lakers were in the...
Trea Turner prediction: Cardinals will break Dodgers hearts this offseason
Is Trea Turner leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason to sign a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals? According to one MLB Network host, you can count on it happening. Trea Turner signing with the St. Louis Cardinals? That’s the prediction of MLB Network host Greg Amsinger. In...
Lakers Daily
Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.https://lakersdaily.com/
Comments / 0