Barbara Stavac isn’t out to teach an old dog new tricks, but she does her best to provide joy and companionship to senior canines. Stavac has been volunteering for about four years at the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland in Severn. The sanctuary provides a haven for senior dogs whose owners can no longer care for them as well as those that have been abandoned, abused or face euthanasia.

SEVERN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO