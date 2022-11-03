ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery College Announces New Facility to Serve East County

Montgomery College leaders plan to open a new facility to serve east Montgomery County. The Montgomery College East County Education Center should begin offering classes less than a year from now in fall 2023, the college’s President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced during a press conference Wednesday at 2221 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring, the planned site of the center.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery College Announces Plans to Launch 55,000 Square-Foot Education Center in East Montgomery County

Montgomery College (MC) President Jermaine F. Williams, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, together with state and community leaders announced this morning a planned Fall 2023 opening of the College’s East County Education Center (ECEC). The 55,193-square-foot space will feature classrooms, training labs, and student advising space, while offering both credit and non-credit courses. The new center is the first step in MC’s expansion into East County and expects to serve more than 1,000 students in the first year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mbhs.edu

The process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School

Representatives of Montgomery County and Montgomery County History Society held an information session to go over the school renaming process. On Oct. 27, an informational meeting regarding the process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School was held over Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The hosts of the meeting – Principal Renay Johnson, Assistant to Associate Superintendent Frances Frost and Montgomery County Historical Society representative Ralph Buglass – guided the audience through the formal process to rename schools in Montgomery County, as well as the history of Montgomery Blair himself.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

HCC breaks ground on new workforce center

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown Community College is one step closer to opening its new workforce training center. The project was funded by a 5.8 million dollar grant from the economic development administration. According to the HCC president, this is the largest grant awarded to the school. The center will provide space for […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
NBC Washington

HBCU Offering a College Education to Maryland Inmates

Inmates at Jessup Correctional Institution, one of Maryland’s state prisons, will now be able to get a college education from Bowie State University, an HBCU. Those who were accepted into the program have their tuition and fees covered through federal Second Chance Pell Grants. Dr. Anthony Jackson is the...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

With a focus on care and community, Truist becomes a trusted partner of local businesses

Being part of the community, working with and for it, is at the core of how Cassius Priestly views his job. Priestly provides financial services to businesses and organizations across the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region as the market president–commercial banking at Truist. But he’s also chairman of the Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the board of directors for Community Youth Advance, a nonprofit that supports students in the metropolitan D.C. region.
WASHINGTON, DC
severnaparkvoice.com

Chartwell Resident Aims To Bring Joy To Senior Dogs

Barbara Stavac isn’t out to teach an old dog new tricks, but she does her best to provide joy and companionship to senior canines. Stavac has been volunteering for about four years at the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland in Severn. The sanctuary provides a haven for senior dogs whose owners can no longer care for them as well as those that have been abandoned, abused or face euthanasia.
SEVERN, MD
wfmd.com

Incident At Green Valley Elementary School Under Investigation

There were reports of stabbings, but no one was stabbed. Green valley Elementary School (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Monrovia, Md (KM) An investigation is underway by the Frederick County School System and the Sheriff’s Office into an incident Thursday at Green Valley Elementary School. Board of Education...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Northern Virginia teen making figure skating history

RESTON, Va. — Nicknamed the "Quad God," Ilia Malinin from Northern Virginia is the first and only skater to land a quadruple axel in competition. “I’m still shocked sitting here. It doesn’t feel real that what I did in Lake Placid is actually what happened," said Malinin.
RESTON, VA
umd.edu

Mixed-Use Development to Take Flight Near Airport

In the latest effort to continue the reinvigoration of College Park, the University of Maryland and government and private partners today announced plans to transform the area near College Park Airport into a vibrant hub of housing and amenities linked to public transit. The Terrapin Development Company (TDC), the university’s...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
DC News Now

Man found dead in Kennedy Center parking garage

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police Chief Robert Contee said officers were investigating the death of a man whose body was in the parking garage of The Kennedy Center Friday morning. Contee said the Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a shooting around 7:30 a.m,. When officers arrived, they found a man they believe […]
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy