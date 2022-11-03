Read full article on original website
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery College Announces New Facility to Serve East County
Montgomery College leaders plan to open a new facility to serve east Montgomery County. The Montgomery College East County Education Center should begin offering classes less than a year from now in fall 2023, the college’s President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced during a press conference Wednesday at 2221 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring, the planned site of the center.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery College Announces Plans to Launch 55,000 Square-Foot Education Center in East Montgomery County
Montgomery College (MC) President Jermaine F. Williams, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, together with state and community leaders announced this morning a planned Fall 2023 opening of the College’s East County Education Center (ECEC). The 55,193-square-foot space will feature classrooms, training labs, and student advising space, while offering both credit and non-credit courses. The new center is the first step in MC’s expansion into East County and expects to serve more than 1,000 students in the first year.
mbhs.edu
The process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School
Representatives of Montgomery County and Montgomery County History Society held an information session to go over the school renaming process. On Oct. 27, an informational meeting regarding the process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School was held over Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The hosts of the meeting – Principal Renay Johnson, Assistant to Associate Superintendent Frances Frost and Montgomery County Historical Society representative Ralph Buglass – guided the audience through the formal process to rename schools in Montgomery County, as well as the history of Montgomery Blair himself.
HCC breaks ground on new workforce center
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown Community College is one step closer to opening its new workforce training center. The project was funded by a 5.8 million dollar grant from the economic development administration. According to the HCC president, this is the largest grant awarded to the school. The center will provide space for […]
NBC Washington
HBCU Offering a College Education to Maryland Inmates
Inmates at Jessup Correctional Institution, one of Maryland’s state prisons, will now be able to get a college education from Bowie State University, an HBCU. Those who were accepted into the program have their tuition and fees covered through federal Second Chance Pell Grants. Dr. Anthony Jackson is the...
Deputies: Teacher behind false stabbings report at school in Frederick County took students to café
UPDATE, Nov. 4, 2:58 p.m. — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office provided a fuller narrative of what supposedly happened on Thursday, Nov. 3, prompting the lockdown at Green Valley Elementary School. Deputies said they received a call that a number of people at the school had been stabbed around 12:25 p.m. They called the school, […]
Calvert County Sheriff Drops Razors To Raise Money For Girl Critically Injured In Maryland
With the calendar turning from October to November, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will be ditching their razors for a good cause. Each year, the sheriff's office participates in “No Shave November,” when Sheriff Mike Evans waives the agency's standard facial hair grooming policies to support a good cause.
dcnewsnow.com
Teacher Accused of Being Behind False Stabbings Claim at School and Taking Students to Café
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said a teacher at Green Valley Elementary School had someone call in a report that a number of people had been stabbed at the school. Deputies said at the same time, the teacher had taken 27 students to a café after walking them through woods.
WTOP
With a focus on care and community, Truist becomes a trusted partner of local businesses
Being part of the community, working with and for it, is at the core of how Cassius Priestly views his job. Priestly provides financial services to businesses and organizations across the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region as the market president–commercial banking at Truist. But he’s also chairman of the Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the board of directors for Community Youth Advance, a nonprofit that supports students in the metropolitan D.C. region.
bethesdamagazine.com
Parents say MCPS teacher shortages are hurting students’ academic progress
Michelle Bright’s ninth-grade son is in an Algebra 2 class without a permanent, full-time teacher at Albert Einstein High School in Kensington this school year. Students have been learning through videos lessons and a long-term substitute is filling in. “It’s frustrating when your child doesn’t have a teacher in...
dcnewsnow.com
Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location
The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Local leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the Commanders to leave Maryland, while those in Prince George's County want it to stay. Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium …. The lease for FedEx Field is up in...
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince George's County, Maryland
Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting that took place inside a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 4, 2022. Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince …. Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting...
cnsmaryland.org
Court records tie Charles County school board candidate to multiple arrests
Voters in Charles County are coming to know her as Julie Brown, the 57-year-old grandmother of two who says she’s running for the Board of Education in District 2 as “an advocate for parental rights.”. But to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the woman who lives at the...
severnaparkvoice.com
Chartwell Resident Aims To Bring Joy To Senior Dogs
Barbara Stavac isn’t out to teach an old dog new tricks, but she does her best to provide joy and companionship to senior canines. Stavac has been volunteering for about four years at the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland in Severn. The sanctuary provides a haven for senior dogs whose owners can no longer care for them as well as those that have been abandoned, abused or face euthanasia.
Cannabis dispensaries prepare for expanded business if recreational use ballot question passes
As voters are preparing to vote on a constitutional amendment ballot question that would let adults 21 and older use cannabis recreationally, medical marijuana dispensaries are readying their business plans to expand their customer base. A Washington Post University of Maryland poll found earlier this season that about 73% of...
WTOP
What are the calendar options for Northern Va. schools, and what does that mean for snow days?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about calendar options for some DC-area school systems. What it is: The current school year is barely a few months old, but school boards across the...
wfmd.com
Incident At Green Valley Elementary School Under Investigation
There were reports of stabbings, but no one was stabbed. Green valley Elementary School (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Monrovia, Md (KM) An investigation is underway by the Frederick County School System and the Sheriff’s Office into an incident Thursday at Green Valley Elementary School. Board of Education...
Northern Virginia teen making figure skating history
RESTON, Va. — Nicknamed the "Quad God," Ilia Malinin from Northern Virginia is the first and only skater to land a quadruple axel in competition. “I’m still shocked sitting here. It doesn’t feel real that what I did in Lake Placid is actually what happened," said Malinin.
umd.edu
Mixed-Use Development to Take Flight Near Airport
In the latest effort to continue the reinvigoration of College Park, the University of Maryland and government and private partners today announced plans to transform the area near College Park Airport into a vibrant hub of housing and amenities linked to public transit. The Terrapin Development Company (TDC), the university’s...
Man found dead in Kennedy Center parking garage
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police Chief Robert Contee said officers were investigating the death of a man whose body was in the parking garage of The Kennedy Center Friday morning. Contee said the Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a shooting around 7:30 a.m,. When officers arrived, they found a man they believe […]
