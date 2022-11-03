Read full article on original website
U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo Doubles Down on Biden Plan to Restrict American Companies, and Citizens, From Helping China Make Semiconductor Chips
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
Why Apple Raised the Price of the iPhone, But Not in the U.S. and China
The Apple series 14 iPhone came with a price increase for many international buyers as the tech company deals with the impact of a strong U.S. dollar and currency headwinds. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company faced nearly 600 basis points of currency headwinds last quarter, in a quarter in which it would have had double-digit revenue growth if it wasn't for the strong dollar.
Dow Turns Negative, Gives Up 600-Point Rally as Wall Street Heads for a Losing Week
Stocks slipped Friday in volatile trading, as investors drew conflicting conclusions about what the latest payroll numbers mean for the future course of Federal Reserve rate increases to fight inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average last traded flat, after rising more than 600 points earlier in the session. The S&P...
Judge Approves Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization Financial Reporting, a Victory for New York AG
A New York state judge has approved the appointment of a special independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and reports. Judge Arthur Engoron's order also bars the company from transferring any non-cash assets without notifying the court and attorney general's office in advance. The appointment of an...
It's a ‘Wild West Out There': CEO Says Regulation Needed to Keep Firms in Line on Sustainability
The last few years have seen huge swathes of companies make net-zero commitments and other sustainability-related goals. While such commitments draw attention, actually achieving them is a huge task with significant financial and logistical hurdles. "Without regulation, everybody is doing their own thing and it's quite a wild, wild west...
An Extraordinary Comeback for Brazil's Lula Sees a New ‘Pink Tide' Take Shape in Latin America
A remarkable return to the presidency for Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva heralds a new "pink tide" in Latin America. It is thought the region's latest leftist resurgence is markedly different from the one that swept into power in the 1990s, however. "Grand designs like the ones we...
U.S. Payrolls Surged by 261,000 in October, Better Than Expected as Hiring Remains Strong
Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...
Suspect in Paul Pelosi Beating Is in the U.S. Illegally, DHS Confirms
The man who attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home last week is in the United States illegally, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed Thursday. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov....
These Are the Things Republicans Might Do With Congressional Wins in the Midterms
Control of the U.S. House of Representatives could switch parties after the midterm elections with Democrats expected to lose seats, as the party in power typically does. High inflation and concerns about the economy are eating into their support. A recent CNBC All-American Economic Survey found that Americans had mostly...
Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Could Be Deported After Release From Custody, DHS Says
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband could be deported from the U.S. after he is released from custody, the Department of Homeland Security said. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, lodged an "immigration detainer" on 42-year-old Canadian national David DePape, DHS told CNBC. Records show...
South Korean Miners Lived on Coffee, Water While Trapped in Shaft for 9 Days
Two South Korean miners who were rescued after being trapped deep underground for nine days said they had lived on instant coffee powder and water falling from the ceiling of a blocked shaft. The two men, aged 62 and 56, were pulled out to safety on Friday night from the...
