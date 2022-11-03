ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Spun

NFL 'Would Love' 1 Person To Buy Washington Commanders

It was announced this week that Dan Snyder will explore all options when it comes to selling the Washington Commanders. Though it's still extremely early in the sweepstakes for the Commanders, it sounds like the league has a preferred target. While on "Pro Football Talk" this Friday, Peter King of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones addresses the big announcement from Dan Snyder

If Dan Snyder is gearing up for a sale of the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones isn’t about to divulge any secrets. Jones spoke on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and was asked about Snyder’s announcement this week. The Snyders announced that they are working with a bank to explore all possible financial transactions related to the team.
DALLAS, TX
Complex

Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos Reportedly Interested in Buying Washington Commanders

Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos are reportedly interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders. Per TMZ and The Washington Post, the two billionaires are looking to get into NFL team ownership after Commanders owner Dan Snyder hired a bank to look into opportunities to sell. While a final decision has yet to be made about the ownership, the team issued a statement announcing his intentions after he hired Bank of America Securities. People Magazine also reported that Bezos is looking into buying the team from Dan and Tanya Snyder.
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

NFL insider says league would ‘love’ Bezos to buy Commanders

A potential sale for the Washington Commanders has begun to really percolate. With the process tying into recent criminal investigation developments, a sale for the team seems significantly likelier than it ever has under disgraced owner Dan Snyder. One name that can’t seem to step away from this discussion is...
WASHINGTON, DC
Front Office Sports

The Next Washington Commanders Owner May Not Be The Highest Bidder

Dan Snyder’s final major decision as owner of the Washington Commanders could be choosing his replacement — and he doesn’t have to take the highest bidder. That could complicate a potential purchase by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the leading contender mentioned to Front Office Sports by bankers and team executives interviewed since Snyder announced Wednesday that he was exploring a sale.
WASHINGTON STATE
TMZ.com

Commanders Legend Dave Butz Dead At 72, Joe Theismann Mourns

The Washington Commanders and former star QB Joe Theismann are in mourning after one of their legends, David Butz, passed away. The organization broke the news on Friday ... saying they're devastated over the death of the star defensive tackle who played for them from 1975 to 1988. "We're heartbroken...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

New Report Suggests Why Dan Snyder Is Considering Selling Commanders

Earlier this week, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hired Bank of America to explore options for selling the team. This decision marks a strong change of heart for Snyder, who seemed firm in the defense of his team ownership. According to a recent report from Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, Snyder finally arrived at this decision due to pressure from other NFL owners.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC News

The NFL's worst owner will get the last laugh

One of the foundational moments in the modern history of sports social justice — in professional leagues stepping up and doing "the right thing" — came in 2014, when the new NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, held a news conference and declared Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling “banned for life” from the league for wildly racist comments. You can make an argument that Silver’s powerful statement fortified the NBA’s place as the “progressive” sports league and set in motion the age of athlete activism and empowerment that exploded in its wake. It felt like the good guys had won.
Sportico

Sporticast: How to Interpret Dan Snyder’s Bombshell Sale Announcement

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including news that Dan Snyder has hired Bank of America to explore “potential transactions” surrounding the Washington Commanders. The vague statement leaves a lot open to interpretation. Snyder might finally be caving to years of public pressure to sell the team, criticism that is publicly coming from within the NFL for the first time. Or, Snyder could be looking to sell minority stakes, which would allow him to pay off some debt while solidifying control of the franchise....
WASHINGTON, DC

