Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos are reportedly interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders. Per TMZ and The Washington Post, the two billionaires are looking to get into NFL team ownership after Commanders owner Dan Snyder hired a bank to look into opportunities to sell. While a final decision has yet to be made about the ownership, the team issued a statement announcing his intentions after he hired Bank of America Securities. People Magazine also reported that Bezos is looking into buying the team from Dan and Tanya Snyder.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO