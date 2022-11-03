Read full article on original website
Former TV star already preparing bid to buy Commanders if Dan Snyder sells
The NFL world was set ablaze Wednesday when Forbes reported Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to explore a potential sale of the franchise. It’s worth noting this could include a minority stake, but the sheer backlash Snyder is facing suggests a full sale is on the table.
Look: Here's Who Jeff Bezos Could Partner With To Buy NFL Team
Jeff Bezos is emerging as a potential bidder for the Washington Commanders. According to multiple reports, he could team up with Jay-Z to purchase the franchise. Jay-Z has experience in this field. He recently owned a stake in the Brooklyn Nets. Forbes valued the Commanders at $5.6 billion back in...
Jerry Jones calling Dan Snyder's bluff, says Commanders owner may not sell at all
Dan Snyder recently announced he was looking into potential offers for his Washington Commanders, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is calling his bluff.
How much are the Washington Commanders worth if Dan Snyder sells?
Could Wednesday (Nov. 2) go down as a symbolic day in Washington Commanders history? It just might after Dan Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to explore potential transactions, including the sale of the team. It’s currently unclear whether Snyder is considering a full sale or a minority stake, but...
NFL 'Would Love' 1 Person To Buy Washington Commanders
It was announced this week that Dan Snyder will explore all options when it comes to selling the Washington Commanders. Though it's still extremely early in the sweepstakes for the Commanders, it sounds like the league has a preferred target. While on "Pro Football Talk" this Friday, Peter King of...
Jerry Jones addresses the big announcement from Dan Snyder
If Dan Snyder is gearing up for a sale of the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones isn’t about to divulge any secrets. Jones spoke on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and was asked about Snyder’s announcement this week. The Snyders announced that they are working with a bank to explore all possible financial transactions related to the team.
Sporting News
Commanders ownership rumors: Jay-Z & Jeff Bezos, Byron Allen linked as Dan Snyder explores selling team
The Daniel Snyder era could be coming to a merciful end in Washington. The Commanders owner announced that he was hiring Bank of America Securities as he and wife (and co-owner) Tanya Snyder explore the potential sale of the snake-bitten franchise. The Snyders have overseen a reign of rankness like...
Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z to make offer for Commanders: report
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay-Z are set to joint forces to make a bid to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders, according to the New York Post.
Complex
Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos Reportedly Interested in Buying Washington Commanders
Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos are reportedly interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders. Per TMZ and The Washington Post, the two billionaires are looking to get into NFL team ownership after Commanders owner Dan Snyder hired a bank to look into opportunities to sell. While a final decision has yet to be made about the ownership, the team issued a statement announcing his intentions after he hired Bank of America Securities. People Magazine also reported that Bezos is looking into buying the team from Dan and Tanya Snyder.
thecomeback.com
NFL insider says league would ‘love’ Bezos to buy Commanders
A potential sale for the Washington Commanders has begun to really percolate. With the process tying into recent criminal investigation developments, a sale for the team seems significantly likelier than it ever has under disgraced owner Dan Snyder. One name that can’t seem to step away from this discussion is...
The Next Washington Commanders Owner May Not Be The Highest Bidder
Dan Snyder’s final major decision as owner of the Washington Commanders could be choosing his replacement — and he doesn’t have to take the highest bidder. That could complicate a potential purchase by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the leading contender mentioned to Front Office Sports by bankers and team executives interviewed since Snyder announced Wednesday that he was exploring a sale.
TMZ.com
Commanders Legend Dave Butz Dead At 72, Joe Theismann Mourns
The Washington Commanders and former star QB Joe Theismann are in mourning after one of their legends, David Butz, passed away. The organization broke the news on Friday ... saying they're devastated over the death of the star defensive tackle who played for them from 1975 to 1988. "We're heartbroken...
New Report Suggests Why Dan Snyder Is Considering Selling Commanders
Earlier this week, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hired Bank of America to explore options for selling the team. This decision marks a strong change of heart for Snyder, who seemed firm in the defense of his team ownership. According to a recent report from Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, Snyder finally arrived at this decision due to pressure from other NFL owners.
Jerry Jones wasn't surprised by report that Dan Snyder is considering sale of Commanders
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder reportedly is considering a potential sale of the Commanders. Jerry Jones said in his weekly appearance on the “K&C Masterpiece” on Friday that the news didn’t surprise him.
The NFL's worst owner will get the last laugh
One of the foundational moments in the modern history of sports social justice — in professional leagues stepping up and doing "the right thing" — came in 2014, when the new NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, held a news conference and declared Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling “banned for life” from the league for wildly racist comments. You can make an argument that Silver’s powerful statement fortified the NBA’s place as the “progressive” sports league and set in motion the age of athlete activism and empowerment that exploded in its wake. It felt like the good guys had won.
Dan Snyder should take the money and run. A Commanders sale would fetch record haul. | Opinion
If Dan Snyder is indeed intent on cashing in his chips, a sale of the Commanders could shatter the record established in August by the Broncos.
Sporticast: How to Interpret Dan Snyder’s Bombshell Sale Announcement
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including news that Dan Snyder has hired Bank of America to explore “potential transactions” surrounding the Washington Commanders. The vague statement leaves a lot open to interpretation. Snyder might finally be caving to years of public pressure to sell the team, criticism that is publicly coming from within the NFL for the first time. Or, Snyder could be looking to sell minority stakes, which would allow him to pay off some debt while solidifying control of the franchise....
