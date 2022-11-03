Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
China warns reported US plan for B-52 bombers in Australia could ‘trigger arms race’
The U.S. is reportedly planning to deploy as many as six nuclear-capable B-52 bomber planes to the north tip of Australia, a move that China declared to be a serious provocation in one of the world’s most sensitive regions. Plans are underway for the U.S. to build new facilities...
Australian Authorities Failed to Protect Lismore Flood Victims, Report Finds
People living with disabilities, older people and people who were pregnant when catastrophic flooding tore through Lismore this year were left to fend for themselves, a new report has found, as Australian authorities failed to protect the region’s most vulnerable. On Friday, Human Rights Watch released new reporting that...
US says a North Korean nuclear strike on it or allies would be ‘end of Kim regime’ OLD
The US has warned North Korea that a nuclear weapon attack against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime as Pyongyang continued to test launch a barrage of missiles.The hermit kingdom has launched over two dozen missiles in the last two days in response to US-South Korean military exercises which began earlier this week and were extended till Saturday due to the escalation.US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting at the Pentagon, released a joint statement on Thursday, “strongly condemning” the North’s escalating military flexing.“Any...
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Defense One
Not Even State Media Believes Kremlin Claims that a Russia-Only Internet Is Ready to Go
Russian officials say they have finally figured out how to take their country off the internet, but even Kremlin-backed media acknowledges that might not quite be true. “The Russian segment of the Internet has proven its ability to work steadily in the event of its complete disconnection from the World Wide Web,” the Russian news site CNews.ru reported last week, noting tests of the RuNet network conducted in August. But its article also acknowledged that some RuNet sites still rely on “foreign software libraries.”
Xi Jinping Resisting Nuclear Talks, Says US: 'Don't Need To Repeat' 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis
Xi Jinping-led China has shown no interest in discussing steps to reduce the risk posed by nuclear weapons, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday. What Happened: U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Alexandra Bell told an Atlantic Council that despite Washington's efforts, Beijing has still not begun engagement on the nuclear talks, reported Reuters.
Winter is coming, prices are rising, and most voters say: Unleash American energy now
Winter is coming – and record inflation is rising, on consumer goods including the price of gasoline. American consumers are suffering as the 8.2 percent annual inflation rate eats away at paychecks with higher energy prices at the pump, and temperatures plummet. Yet, despite this harsh reality, President Joe...
Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’
For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
A Chinese rocket will fall to Earth Friday, and it could be headed for the U.S.
A massive, 23-ton hunk of Chinese space junk orbiting Earth is expected to make a chaotic return to the home planet Friday, but it's unknown exactly when or where it will come down.
crypto-academy.org
Concerns Arise in US as Saudi Prince Provides Financial Aid For Elon Musk
Just recently, Elon Musk bought Twitter and became the sole shareholder of the company. Musk spent approx. $44 billion to purchase the company. However, Democrat senator Chris Murphy claims that a Saudi Prince known as Alwaleed bin Talal aided Musk in this acquisition. According to allegations, the Saudi Prince helped Musk by more than $1.9 billion. This would make Talal the second biggest shareholder of Twitter.
Diesel Shortage Fears Rise as Joe Biden Urged to Stop Supplies Running Out
Trump-backed Florida politician Cory Mills tweeted, "We have not see these lows since 2008. This is due to Biden/ Dems attack on American fossil fuel."
Big Oil Is Making Record Profits While the World Burns
The world might be burning, but if it's any consolation, oil companies are making their shareholders very rich. While bombshell climate report after bombshell climate report prepares us for a future of flooding, extreme heat, wildfire, and mass extinction, Exxon Mobil, the world’s largest producer of fossil fuels, earned $19.7 billion between July and September, more than it brought in in any other three-month period—ever. What’s it planning to do with the windfall? Well, the company last week said it's fulfilling its “commitment to return profits to shareholders” by buying back $10.5 billion of its own stock and upping its dividend payments to investors, an effort to line stockholder’s pockets and attract more investment.
Moscow wants to connect Ukrainian nuclear plant to Russian grid - Energoatom
KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station was operating on back-up diesel generators on Thursday after being disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid by Russian shelling, the Ukrainian nuclear energy company said.
UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn US embargo of Cuba
The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Thursday to condemn the American economic embargo of Cuba for the 30th year, with the Biden administration continuing former President Donald Trump's opposition and refusing to return to the Obama administration’s 2016 abstention.The vote in the 193-member General Assembly was 185 countries supporting the condemnation, the United States and Israel opposing it, and Brazil and Ukraine abstaining.Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said before the vote that since 2019, the U.S. government “has escalated the siege around our country, taking it to an even crueler and more humane dimension, with the purpose of deliberately...
‘Death to the dictator’: Dozens killed as Iran’s southeast erupts in political violence
Iran’s sparsely populated southeast erupted in protests and violence on Friday, with tens injured and killed at the hands of security forces in multiple cities, according to human rights monitors.Protesters emerged from prayers to gunfire in the cities of the largely ethnic Baluch region along the country’s southeast border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, a long restive region. One human rights activist told The Independent that some 30 people were injured or shot dead in the city of Khash, a sleepy desert town of 60,000.There were also outbreaks of political violence in Zahedan, the provincial capital, Iranshahr, Rask and Saravan...
Democratic lawmakers want Biden to sign global EV memorandum at COP27
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A group of 16 Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Friday urged President Joe Biden to back a global memorandum that aims to shift to zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.
"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
US says Zelenskiy risks allies’ ‘Ukraine fatigue’ if he rejects Russia talks – report
US officials have reportedly warned the Ukrainian government in private that it needs to signal an openness to negotiating with Russia. Officials in Washington have warned that “Ukraine fatigue” among allies could worsen if Kyiv continues to be closed to negotiations, the Washington Post reported. US officials told the paper that Ukraine’s position on negotiations with Russia is wearing thin among allies who are worried about the economic effects of a protracted war.
US News and World Report
North Korea Says U.S.-South Korea Drills 'Can No Longer Be Tolerated'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Korea on Tuesday again demanded that the United States and South Korea halt joint military exercises, saying such "rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated," while the White House said concern remains high about the potential for a North Korean nuclear test. The United States and...
White women have been voting against their (reproductive) interests for years
Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. ‘The elephant in the room is white and female’. There are only a few days left until the US midterm elections and, if a new poll is to be believed, white women might help contribute to a red wave. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that white suburban women have “significantly shifted” their support from Democrats to Republicans amid “rising concerns over the economy and inflation”. The Journal found that white suburban women “now favor Republicans for Congress by 15 percentage points, moving 27 percentage points away from Democrats since the Journal‘s August poll”.
