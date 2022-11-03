Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
EBMT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.73 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -19.61%. A...
Zacks.com
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MAIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.67%. A...
Zacks.com
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AYLA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
AYLA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.66 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.55. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
LXP Industrial (LXP) Q3 FFO Beat Estimates
LXP Industrial (. LXP - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents...
Zacks.com
RE/MAX (RMAX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
RMAX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.08%. A...
Zacks.com
GoDaddy (GDDY) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
GDDY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.62%. A...
Zacks.com
Floor & Dcor (FND) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FND - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.06%. A...
Zacks.com
CareDx (CDNA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
CDNA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Regenxbio (RGNX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
RGNX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.75 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.55. This compares to loss of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Bel Fuse (BELFB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
BELFB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 94.74%. A...
Zacks.com
Nephros Inc. (NEPH) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
NEPH - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
LBRDK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A...
Zacks.com
Alkermes (ALKS) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
ALKS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this drugmaker would post earnings...
Zacks.com
Envista (NVST) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
NVST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of dental products...
Zacks.com
Manitex (MNTX) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MNTX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
GPRE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
McEwen (MUX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
MUX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.21 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37. This compares to loss of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WEAV - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Mesa Labs (MLAB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
MLAB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 107.19%. A...
Zacks.com
Paylocity (PCTY) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
PCTY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 60.66%. A...
Comments / 0