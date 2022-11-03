ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Asia stocks fall after Fed says more US rate hikes likely

By JOE McDONALD
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvqqE_0iwqKjeY00

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets tumbled Thursday after the Federal Reserve added to recession fears by saying it wasn't finished raising U.S. interest rates to cool inflation.

Hong Kong's benchmark lost 2.9%. Shanghai and Sydney also followed Wall Street lower after the Fed on Wednesday raised its key rate to a 15-year high.

Oil prices declined while the euro stayed below 99 cents.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index plunged 2.5% after the Fed raised its short-term lending rate by 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin, for a fourth time this year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reinforced expectations of more rate hikes by saying "we have a ways to go." He indicated the level that is high enough to bring down inflation looks higher than it did in September but gave no target.

“Recession risks are rising, but that is the price the Fed is prepared to pay to get inflation under control,” said James Knightley, Padhraic Garvey and Chris Turner of ING in a report.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell to 15,369.72 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 sank 1.8% to 6,857.90.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 2,993.37 and the Kospi in Seoul rose 0.1% to 2,337.45. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

India's Sensex fell less than 0.1% at 60,850.09. New Zealand and most Southeast Asian markets also fell.

The Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia have raised rates aggressively this year to stop inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. Investors worry that might tip the global economy into recession.

U.S. consumer prices rose 6.2% over year earlier in September, the same as the previous month. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices to make the trend clearer, accelerated to 5.1% from August's 4.9%.

The Fed said Wednesday it could shift to a more deliberate pace of rate hikes and would consider the overall economic impact.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 3,759.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.5% to 32,147.76. The Nasdaq composite slid 3.4% to 10,524.80.

Tech stocks, retailers and health care companies were among the biggest declines.

Amazon.com, Inc. dropped 4.8%. Apple, Inc. fell 3.7% and Johnson & Johnson, Inc. slipped 1.5%.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, an indicator of market expectations of Fed action, rose to 4.58% from 4.55% before the Fed statement. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, used to set mortgage rates, climbed to 4.10% from 3.98%.

Investors hope signs housing sales and other activity are weakening might encourage Fed officials to ease rate hike plans. But the latest data, especially on hiring, are relatively strong, a sign the Fed might stay aggressive.

Data from payroll processor ADP showed companies added jobs at a faster pace in October than expected.

The government is due to release unemployment data Thursday and a report on the broader jobs market on Friday.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 53 cents to $89.47 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.63 to $90 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, shed 41 cents to $95.75 per barrel in London. It rose $1.51 the previous session to $96.16 a barrel.

The dollar gained to 147.52 yen from Wednesday's 146.94 yen. The euro declined to 98.19 cents from 98.83 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why when a submarine launches an SLBM, it never gets wet, even though it is fired from under water

When a submarine launches the SLBM, it never gets wet, even though it is fired from under water. The UGM-133A Trident II, or Trident D5 is a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), built by Lockheed Martin Space in Sunnyvale, California, and deployed with the American and British navies. It was first deployed in March 1990, and remains in service. The Trident II Strategic Weapons System is an improved SLBM with greater accuracy, payload, and range than the earlier Trident C-4. It is a key element of the US strategic nuclear triad and strengthens US strategic deterrence.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
TheStreet

Don't Beat Yourself Up if You Missed the 9.62% I Bond Yield

People are rushing into I bonds so fast that the only place you can buy them, the government’s TreasuryDirect web site, crashed. The reason why investors are flocking to the site is that Oct. 28 is the last day that those buying I bonds, which are U.S. savings bonds, can get a 9.62% interest rate. The rate is expected to drop to 6.47% Nov. 1.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
115K+
Followers
133K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy