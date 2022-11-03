Tesla, Inc. TSLA hasn’t expanded its product lineup for a long time now and by next month, the electric vehicle maker’s Semi will likely hit the road. What Happened: The most widely anticipated and important new vehicle from Tesla’s stable would be the Cybertruck, according to Future Fund founder Gary Black. The second-highest priority for Tesla after the Cybertruck should be a sub-$35,000 car, he added.

39 MINUTES AGO