CIF Boys’ Water Polo: Wilson Falls In Quarterfinals
The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. A valiant effort came up short for Wilson boys’ water polo on Saturday at Long Beach City College...
CIF Girls’ Tennis: Wilson Falls To Los Alamitos In Round Two
The562’s coverage of Long Beach tennis is sponsored by the Long Beach State Tennis Boosters. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Photos and additional reporting by Roxy Kuper-Wilson. The Wilson Bruins saw their season come to an end in...
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Saugus, CIF Football
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
Fontana Herald News
CIF FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Fontana High School smashes Savanna, 43-13
In their long-awaited return to the CIF playoffs, the Fontana Steelers came through with an impressive victory on Nov. 4. The Fohi football team smashed Savanna, 43-13, in the first round of the Division 14 tournament and will now move on to play Bassett in Round 2. The Steelers thrilled...
JSerra football coach Scott McKnight taken off field following pregame collision with player
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Scott McKnight, a third-year coach at Orange County football power JSerra-San Juan Capistrano, was carted off the field following a pregame "friendly fire" collision with one of his players. In a scene normally reserved for players during a game, McKnight was put on a ...
localocnews.com
CIF football playoff scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4
It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
lmlamplighter.com
La Mirada football snubbed from playoffs despite playing tough schedule
November 3, 2022~When La Mirada High head football coach Mike Moschetti looked at his 2022 schedule in the offseason, he knew it was one of the toughest the program had ever had. In addition to their yearly meeting with Mater Dei High and four other non-league games, the Matadores were situated in the Gateway League of the new Suburban Valley Conference and had to play Downey High and Warren High, among others.
PREVIEW: Long Beach State Men’s Basketball Reloaded For 2022-23 Season
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. During preseason interviews last year, coach Dan Monson said that his Long...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
THE LATEST: Mater Dei QB Elijah Brown Details Recruitment
Kenny Dillingham and the Oregon coaching staff are hard at work evaluating and recruiting the next great signal caller for the Ducks. Dante Moore is in the fold for 2023, but Oregon has tabbed Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown as a top priority in the 2024 class.
Riverside, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Matt Leinart’s son receives scholarship offer from ex-USC coach
Matt Leinart’s son has received a scholarship offer from a very familiar coach. Cole Leinart, who is a freshman at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., shared on Twitter this week that he had received a scholarship offer from Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern is coached by Clay...
localemagazine.com
17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC
With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
SoCal to see cool and pleasant weekend, but more rain is on the way
Cold air is moving into Southern California for the weekend as nighttime temperatures are expected stay below average, but more rain is on the way.
LA Arboretum in Arcadia evacuated after mother bear, two cubs spotted in the area
The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was evacuated Friday after a trio of bears were spotted. Several field trips were called to an abrupt halt at around 10:20 a.m. when the mother bear and two cubs were seen at the arboretum, located on at 301 N. Baldwin Ave, near the 210 Freeway. The bears climbed a tree at around 2 p.m., where they later fell asleep, according to Tim Daly with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Officials were expecting to remain in the arboretum as long as necessary to capture the bears. They planned to tranquilize them before safely rehoming them back in a more dense area of wilderness. Since they are so far into a suburban area, they did not want to try and scare the bears to leave, which is a traditional tactic used in mountainous areas. "We are handling this slowly and will be with them until the end," said one CDFW official.As a result, the arboretum was closed to the public throughout Friday as a precaution. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
orangecountytribune.com
It’s Surf City’s new royalty
A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
proclaimerscv.com
Southern California will Remain Cold on Friday, as SoCal Weather/Temperature Will go Below Average
The weather in Southern California will remain bright and clear on a Friday afternoon. But on the same day, there are chances of a little cold during the evening. For this weekend, the night temperature and SoCal weather will remain below average. On Friday noon the temperature in Orange County...
Malibu rockslide closes all lanes of PCH
The No. 2 westbound lane of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was closed earlier Saturday due to a rock slide that is covering the road. Rocks were blocking the road at Corral Canyon Road, near Dan Blocker County Beach, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lost Hills station.The blockage was cleared by Caltrans crews by 1 p.m., and all lanes reopened to traffic. No injuries were reported.
coastreportonline.com
OC Supervisor Foley hosts gas card giveaway at OCC
Orange County’s 2nd District Supervisor Katrina Foley gave away thousands of $100 gas cards to Orange County residents on Tuesday at Orange Coast College. “Today we are distributing $100 gas cards for residents dealing with inflation and to help reduce the cost of living a little bit,” Foley said. “We had 3,500 people register.”
leisuregrouptravel.com
Why Irvine, California is a Favorite with International Travelers
A small, big city with a diverse diaspora that attracts travelers from far and near, Irvine, California in Orange County exudes the perfect blend of a suburban and urban vibe. Beyond housing major technology startups, Irvine is also home to the prestigious University of California Irvine, which attracts prospective international students looking to tour the campus or enroll for a program. Natural beauty is abounding in Irvine. It affords a scenic coastline dotted with nearby beaches, acres of parks and protected habitats and one-of-a-kind attractions. Coupled with perfect weather 350 days in a year, Irvine has something for everyone, and international visitors can expect a multifaceted experience while on a holiday in Irvine.
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
