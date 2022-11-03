Read full article on original website
San Diego County Cannabis Tax Measure on Nov. 8 Ballot
Voters on Tuesday will decide whether medical and recreational cannabis businesses operating in San Diego County’s unincorporated areas will pay a tax that could be used for government services such as health care, fire safety and parks. If passed, the measure will impose tax rates of 6% for retail...
countynewscenter.com
Affordable Housing Development Opens In Carlsbad
A ribbon cutting ceremony in Carlsbad Thursday celebrated the opening of a new affordable housing development, the first of its kind in the seaside community. Located on Harding Street and Oak Avenue, Windsor Pointe offers 50 affordable homes ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The units are for veterans and their families earning between 25 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) and unsheltered individuals living with severe mental illness. Supportive services are available on-site to assist those individuals experiencing mental challenges and crisis.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Upscale Neighborhoods Sue to Stop San Diego Plan for More Equitable Spending
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. In August, the San Diego City Council passed “Build Better SD,” a plan to unlock...
KPBS
San Diego Council President responds to Newsom's homeless challenge
San Diego is one of the cities affected by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to withhold funding for homeless projects — until they come up with better plans. San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said he gets what’s behind the governor’s decision. “I think the governor’s...
Black Contractors Oppose Measure D, Citing ‘Discriminatory’ Potential
The National Black Contractors Association is calling on San Diego voters to oppose Measure D, saying it would prevent minority-owned, non-union firms from working on municipal projects. The measure, which is backed by Mayor Todd Gloria, would permit the city to recognize project labor agreements covering multiple contractors and unions...
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES
November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
How to Find a Good Real Estate Deal in California?
Searching for the right real estate deal is not easy. You must first find the right area in California that you want to buy in. There are plenty of options, including tons of neighborhoods that you’ve probably never heard of. Don’t let that scare you away from buying a home there. California has a TON of great options for purchasing properties. You can find great real estate deals anywhere, as long as you buy them for the right price. That’s what it’s all about. Bidding wars for properties can ensue. However, with enough consistency, you can find a good deal in a competitive real estate market. Keep searching for ones that make sense for your numbers and you won’t be disappointed.
kusi.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom rejects all state funding requests to address homeless crisis
SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has rejected every local California jurisdiction’s state funding requests, for the moment. Newsom’s office says they will meet with local leaders in mid-November to “identify new strategies to better address the growing homelessness crisis. Here in San Diego, the...
San Diego Business Journal
Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods
A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
kusi.com
Reform California holds protest adjacent to Biden Oceanside appearance
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At 6 p.m. in response to President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Mike Levin, anti-tax lobbying group Reform California will held a protest adjacent to POTUS’s Oceanside Appearance. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has had close contact with KUSI, and has appeared on “Good...
Woman attacked by shark while swimming near San Diego
A shark attacked a woman Friday in the Pacific waters north of San Diego, officials said. The woman was treated at a hospital for puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh, according to Jon Edelbrock, lifeguard chief for the city of Del Mar. She received stitches and is recovering. The shark may have been a juvenile white shark, Edelbrock said, but officials are waiting for scientists to confirm that. Juvenile white sharks often swim in the waters off Del Mar's shoreline. A lifeguard spotted the woman and her friend just after 10 a.m. as they were heading back...
News 8 KFMB
News 8 Throwback: San Diego’s swastika-shaped building
Is there really a swastika-shaped building on a San Diego military base? The answer is "Yes" and 15 years ago CBS 8’S Steve Price did an investigation.
Coast News
Blakespear files countersuit against residents in ongoing legal dispute
ENCINITAS — Mayor Catherine Blakespear filed a countersuit this week against a group of residents alleging they violated terms of a short-lived settlement agreement, marking the latest salvo in an ongoing legal battle over First Amendment violations on social media. Attorneys representing Blakespear, a Democratic candidate for the 38th...
fox5sandiego.com
New Elementary School Opens
Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Talking With Encinitas Mayor Candidate Michael Blobe. Blobe appeared on the FOX 5 News...
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Reddit Thread Dishes On The City's Most Overrated Restaurants
A Reddit thread on the San Diego subreddit has amassed nearly 1,000 comments responding to the question "What's the most overrated restaurant here in San Diego?". "My friends kept telling me about Mr. A's," read the post by username John_Wicks_fn_pencil. "Finally went with a group of friends. Food tasted okay. View was nice , but that was pretty much it. What restaurants do you guys think is overrated?"
KPBS
Deceased candidate creates controversy in Chula Vista
Democrat Simon Silva had what appeared to be a comfortable lead in the race to be Chula Vista’s city attorney when he succumbed to cancer in early September. In the months since, city leaders and the local Democratic party have mourned Silva’s passing while also continuing to campaign for him against Republican Dan Smith.
kusi.com
Brian Maryott makes gains against Levin, Biden flies into San Diego as Dems. panic
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brian Maryott (R) is a businessman and certified financial planner who managed billions of client assets for a portion of his career. He also started a nonprofit that teaches financial literacy to underserved communities. Now he’s running for California’s 49th Congressional District against Mike Levin...
NBC San Diego
Several SDG&E Customers Impacted by Power Outages Around San Diego County
Nearly 1,000 customers were without power due to several outages across San Diego County that were first reported on Wednesday, according to San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E). Residents in Sorrento, Kensington, Clairemont and nearly a dozen other communities in San Diego experienced outages that lasted from Wednesday to early...
