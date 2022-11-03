ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Soul Train Awards 2022: SiR Ushers in a New Wave of Neo-Soul & R&B with These Buzz-Worthy Tracks

After quietly honing his songwriting skills while working as Tyrese Gibson’s engineer, the world was introduced to Sir Darryl Farris, simply known as SiR, in 2015 with the release of his debut album, Seven Sundays. The project features productions from well-known hip-hop, r&b, and soul producers, including Knxwledge, Iman Omari, Chris Dave, and many more.
Dave Chappelle To Host Saturday Night Live Nov. 12

Dave Chappelle is returning as the host of Saturday Night Live on Saturday (Nov. 12). The comedian, 49, will host four days following midterm elections. He previously hosted SNL in November 2016 and November 2020, also following elections. Chappelle received some backlash following his 2016 appearance, when he encouraged everyone to “give Trump a chance” during his monologue; he later said he regretted the statement.
Missy Elliott’s New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Is Extraordinarily Accurate

Missy Elliott has been memorialized in a number of ways already. From a hometown street naming to a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. However, when it comes to her legendary image, she’s now being immortalized in wax form. The Virginia-born rapper and producer has officially been honored with a...
Music Executive J. Prince Speaks Out On Takeoff’s Death

Music Executive J. Prince has broken his silence about Takeoff’s death. He is the father of Jas Prince and a notable executive in Houston's music scene. J. Prince wrote on Instagram, “The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul @yrntakeoff. To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and a God loving human being.”
Ryan Coogler Discusses Friendship With Chadwick Boseman On Ta-Nehisi Coates Hosted Podcast

Marvel Entertainment released a series of behind-the-scenes deep dives about the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with a new podcast hosted by writer Ta-Nehisi Coates. Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast kicks off with a conversation with the movie’s director Ryan Coogler. According to Polygon.com, Coogler will...

