Soul Train Awards 2022: SiR Ushers in a New Wave of Neo-Soul & R&B with These Buzz-Worthy Tracks
After quietly honing his songwriting skills while working as Tyrese Gibson’s engineer, the world was introduced to Sir Darryl Farris, simply known as SiR, in 2015 with the release of his debut album, Seven Sundays. The project features productions from well-known hip-hop, r&b, and soul producers, including Knxwledge, Iman Omari, Chris Dave, and many more.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Best Gospel/Inspiration Nominees Have a Style Of Their Own
The R&B crooner has been getting low around the country on his 25-date tour, Maxwell: The Night Tour. “Lift Me Up” is the lead single for the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack. “I am human,” he said in an Instagram post addressing the issue. Wilson is nominated for...
Exclusive: John Legend Takes It Back To His Ohio Roots And Shares How His Life Is Rooted In Activism
John Legend’s story is one that he’s never been shy of telling. Growing up in Western Ohio, he learned at a very young age to become a musician, but like most of us, developed professionally, spiritually, and socially a little further down the line. As he describes it,...
Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford Have Made Their Red Carpet Debut In An All-Gucci Look
The Gucci blanket...need.
She’s Back!: Wendy Williams Radiantly Glows While Sitting In Her Signature Purple Chair
Wendy Williams is back! The “Queen of Media” took to Instagram to hint that she has something new on the horizon with viral Instagram photos that showed her sitting in her signature purple chair. In the photos, the former TV talk show host appeared healthy and youthful as...
Dave Chappelle To Host Saturday Night Live Nov. 12
Dave Chappelle is returning as the host of Saturday Night Live on Saturday (Nov. 12). The comedian, 49, will host four days following midterm elections. He previously hosted SNL in November 2016 and November 2020, also following elections. Chappelle received some backlash following his 2016 appearance, when he encouraged everyone to “give Trump a chance” during his monologue; he later said he regretted the statement.
Tyler James Williams Delivers A Fire Freestyle Over Glorilla’s ‘F.N.F.’ Instrumental
Tyler James Williams stepped into the freestyle booth this week during his appearance on Sway In The Morning. The Abbott Elementary actor surprised Black Twitter when he showed how lyrical he can be, however, this isn’t the first time Williams showed off his skills on the radio show. Back...
Missy Elliott’s New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Is Extraordinarily Accurate
Missy Elliott has been memorialized in a number of ways already. From a hometown street naming to a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. However, when it comes to her legendary image, she’s now being immortalized in wax form. The Virginia-born rapper and producer has officially been honored with a...
Music Executive J. Prince Speaks Out On Takeoff’s Death
Music Executive J. Prince has broken his silence about Takeoff’s death. He is the father of Jas Prince and a notable executive in Houston's music scene. J. Prince wrote on Instagram, “The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul @yrntakeoff. To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and a God loving human being.”
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To Drake Diss, Shoots Down Inaccurate Report About 1501 Legal Battle
Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion took to social media after the release of Drake’s new album, Her Loss, where he fires a diss at the Houston rapper on the song, “Circo Loco.”. In the song, the Canadian rapper says, “This b-tch lie 'bout getting shots, but she...
EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Murphy Uses Her Extra Time As An 'Empty Nester' To ‘Pamper’ Herself — Here's How!
As a model, Nicole Murphy has had the opportunity to try a wide range of beauty brands—some expensive, some more affordable. During her times in the glam chair, the skincare enthusiast says she often found herself fantasizing about creating her own brand that she could stand behind 100%. Fast-forward...
Ryan Coogler Discusses Friendship With Chadwick Boseman On Ta-Nehisi Coates Hosted Podcast
Marvel Entertainment released a series of behind-the-scenes deep dives about the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with a new podcast hosted by writer Ta-Nehisi Coates. Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast kicks off with a conversation with the movie’s director Ryan Coogler. According to Polygon.com, Coogler will...
Lecrae Releases ‘Church Clothes 4’ To Conclude Long-Running Mixtape Series
Lecrae is having a full-circle moment as he’s released the fourth installment of his Church Clothes mixtape series. The last of his long-running mixtape series features 14 songs lead by “Spread The Opps” and followed by “Fear Not.”. "I'm a child of hip-hop. I grew up...
Dwyane Wade and Ex-Wife Siohvaughn FunchesBattle Over Zaya's Name Change
The New Orleans native vowed to help others overcome their battles with addiction after Tytyana’s tragic death. The R&B singer is currently on the road to recovery. The New Jersey native is in the running for two awards, including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. Jordin Sparks Wants This R&B Singer...
Battle of the Bands: Members Explain The Importance And The Work Behind The Premier HBCU Events
If you’ve ever been to a Black College sporting event, you know that the band performance is what everyone waits to see. For many schools the bands are the heartbeat of their schools. The band doesn’t just play music, but they provide the soundtrack to their school’s pride and joy.
