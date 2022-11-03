Dave Chappelle is returning as the host of Saturday Night Live on Saturday (Nov. 12). The comedian, 49, will host four days following midterm elections. He previously hosted SNL in November 2016 and November 2020, also following elections. Chappelle received some backlash following his 2016 appearance, when he encouraged everyone to “give Trump a chance” during his monologue; he later said he regretted the statement.

