ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky says some of the penalty problems are 'repeat offenders'

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7EqO_0iwqICeH00

There is nothing worse for a team than unforced errors. For Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, penalties are the worst of those unforced errors. In every postgame, the topic comes up and when Pittsburgh has a game where they really stack up, Tomlin makes a point to discuss the negative impact of them.

On Wednesday, Steelers backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky shared his thoughts on the team’s penalty issues in the first half of the season.

“Some of them are just one-offs, freak accidents,” Trubisky said. “Some other times they are repeat offenders. That’s got to come from the top down. The coaches got to hold these guys more accountable when it comes to penalties.”

The Steelers have 51 accepted penalties against them this season. This is good for the 11th most in the league. By comparison, the Denver Broncos are the worst in the NFL with 70 while the Los Angeles Rams only have 28.

Story embed 2 (an option if you’d like to embed at the end of an article):

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
PITTSBURGH, PA
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Behind Closed Doors Steelers’ Head Coach Mike Tomlin Makes It A Point To Call Out Poor Performances In Front Of Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers have built one of the most stable organizations in all of sports. They’ve had three head coaches for a vast majority of its history in the form of Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher , and now, Mike Tomlin . Tomlin has been at the helm as Steelers head coach since 2007. He’s built quite the resume in his tenure, including not having a below-.500 season with the Steelers yet.
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Steelers top 2023 NFL draft needs

Once the 2023 season ends, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have some big decisions to make in terms of the continued rebuilding of this roster. The Steelers pulled off a big trade at the deadline to land an extra high second-round pick which gets us thinking about the team’s draft needs. Here is our ranking of the team’s top NFL draft needs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams make 5 roster moves, don’t activate Kyren Williams

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, the Rams made a handful of roster moves to fill out the team. However, Kyren Williams still has not yet been activated. Williams has been out since injuring his ankle in Week 1 and has been designated to return but still isn’t ready to play, it seems. He’ll need to be activated next week before his 21-day window ends.
Yardbarker

Former Steelers player defends OC Matt Canada

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has at least one person coming to his defense. Canada has become public enemy No. 1 in Pittsburgh for the team's abysmal offense, but former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke pointed out on Thursday that a lot of the problems go beyond the play-caller.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals make roster moves ahead of Week 9 vs. Panthers

The Cincinnati Bengals made a handful of roster moves before the team’s Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers. Most of them fall under the expected column as the team combats a serious injury bug. The team announced on Saturday that No. 1 corner Chidobe Awuzie now goes to injured reserve. He’d previously revealed he must wait a few weeks for swelling to subside before undergoing surgery to repair his ACL.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett learning on the job

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to bring Kenny Pickett along slowly. Let their rookie quarterback learn quietly behind the scenes and out of the spotlight in an effort not to give him too much too soon. So much for that. The future arrived earlier than the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

168K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy