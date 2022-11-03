Read full article on original website
Jewish Nevada to host 2nd annual Super Sunday celebration featuring phone-a-thon and sock drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada represents the 70,000 Jews who call the Silver State home. The organization will be hosting its 2nd annual Super Sunday celebration that will include a phone-a-thon fundraiser and a sock drive. Jewish Nevada community engagement director, Mara Langer, stopped by Morning Break to share...
KOLO TV Reno
Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. After a very cold start, Friday will bring milder weather by afternoon. Expect another round of stormy weather starting over the weekend. A fast-moving, weaker system will slide through Saturday evening into Saturday night, with a wetter, stronger, series of storms Sunday evening through the middle of next week. -Jeff.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snow arrives, much more coming: Wintry weather prominent in Tahoe forecast
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, Nick Accordino and his family were spending their first day on vacation in South Lake Tahoe. With sightseeing and shopping on the docket for their first day in town, they were forewarned of snow flurries and potential weather. Shortly thereafter, the snow was rapidly accumulating, and the Accordino family was stuck in Tahoe’s first storm of the season.
FOX Reno
Feet of snow expected in the Sierra starting this weekend
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch as feet of snow are expected in the Sierra. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday afternoon and sticking around through late Tuesday night. Two to four feet of snow is forecasted for elevations 7000 feet and above....
KOLO TV Reno
North Lake Tahoe to lift fire restrictions, begin open public burning
LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Starting Monday, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will lift restrictions on the use of solid-fuel and charcoal barbeque that have been in place in Incline Village and Crystal Bay. Outdoor burning will also be permissible on that day as well. Permits for open...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City to begin Fall 2022 Open Burn Saturday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Fire Department will be opening up its Fall 2022 Open Burn season this Friday. Burning will be allowed from Nov. 5 to Dec. 4, dependent upon permit status and daily weather conditions. The Department says the period gives residents the chance to...
KOLO TV Reno
TSA holds hiring event for Reno Tahoe Airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The TSA is looking to hire Transportation Security Officers to work at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. 25 full and part time positions are available, with a starting salary of $21.72 an hour. Transportation Security Officers will also get a $500 bonus upon starting, and another $500...
Watch: Playful cubs brawl in fresh South Lake Tahoe snow
Yes, bears can have snow days, too.
Storm leaves the Sierra Nevada blanketed in snow
(KTXL) — The season’s first significant storm left the Sierra Nevada covered in snow from Tuesday through Wednesday. On Tuesday night when the storm began, chain controls were needed on all commercial vehicles on Interstate 80 and U.S. Route 50. Despite the storm starting to end Wednesday, chain controls are still needed on I-80 over […]
KOLO TV Reno
Weather-related crashes impact roads in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded to three separate weather-related crashes in Fernley Thursday morning. All three crashes were in the area of the roundabout at U.S. 50 Alternate and Farm District Road. One crash involved five vehicles, another involved three, and the third crash involved a single...
KOLO TV Reno
Ramp and lane closures begin tonight in Reno and Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ramp and lane closures on I-80 will begin Thursday night in Reno and Sparks for two separate road repair projects. The closures will be overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on the evenings of Nov. 3 and Nov. 7 for the following repairs:. One lane...
Sierra Sun
Update: Chain controls lifted at Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Roads remain slick and the temperatures cold in Truckee-Tahoe as light snow continued to fall overnight and flurries could linger through the morning on Thursday. Chain controls are in effect all around the lake including over every mountain pass to leave, or enter, the basin. The...
FOX Reno
Northern Nevada law enforcement to host symposium on community policing Thursday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The public is encouraged to attend a symposium about community policing held by law enforcement agencies across the Reno-Sparks area. The event, which is free to the public, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the new Hug High School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
First Tee of Northern Nevada shares community restoration plans for Wildcreek Golf Course
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since its founding in 2005, First Tee of Northern Nevada has been committed to helping kids develop life skills, improve their confidence and strengthen their character through learning the game of golf. In that time, thousands of kids ages 5-18 have come through the program and learned lessons that go beyond the fairways.
Watch: Bear wanders into California cafe, steals cookies
A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.
2 hurt, car smashed in 6-truck pileup in first big Tahoe snow
The pileup closed the eastbound side of the highway for several hours.
2news.com
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated, bomb squad on scene
A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. The FBI and bomb squad are on scene. Avoid the area. Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive...
KOLO TV Reno
Remains found near Shale Court identified
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Human remains found near Shale Court have been identified as Carol Herrera. The Reno Police Department says the circumstances leading up to her death are still being investigated, and any information that can be provided by the community is welcome by them. The cause and manner...
Three-vehicle Truckee I-80 collision cleared
Latest Update Nov. 11 @ 12:18 p.m. The traffic collision has been cleared, according to CHP. Original story below. TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash that involved three vehicles on Eastbound 80 near SR-267 left a horse trapped under a trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Truckee office. At 9:45 a.m., reports came in […]
