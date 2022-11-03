ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. After a very cold start, Friday will bring milder weather by afternoon. Expect another round of stormy weather starting over the weekend. A fast-moving, weaker system will slide through Saturday evening into Saturday night, with a wetter, stronger, series of storms Sunday evening through the middle of next week. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Snow arrives, much more coming: Wintry weather prominent in Tahoe forecast

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, Nick Accordino and his family were spending their first day on vacation in South Lake Tahoe. With sightseeing and shopping on the docket for their first day in town, they were forewarned of snow flurries and potential weather. Shortly thereafter, the snow was rapidly accumulating, and the Accordino family was stuck in Tahoe’s first storm of the season.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX Reno

Feet of snow expected in the Sierra starting this weekend

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch as feet of snow are expected in the Sierra. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday afternoon and sticking around through late Tuesday night. Two to four feet of snow is forecasted for elevations 7000 feet and above....
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City to begin Fall 2022 Open Burn Saturday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Fire Department will be opening up its Fall 2022 Open Burn season this Friday. Burning will be allowed from Nov. 5 to Dec. 4, dependent upon permit status and daily weather conditions. The Department says the period gives residents the chance to...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

TSA holds hiring event for Reno Tahoe Airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The TSA is looking to hire Transportation Security Officers to work at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. 25 full and part time positions are available, with a starting salary of $21.72 an hour. Transportation Security Officers will also get a $500 bonus upon starting, and another $500...
RENO, NV
FOX40

Storm leaves the Sierra Nevada blanketed in snow

(KTXL) — The season’s first significant storm left the Sierra Nevada covered in snow from Tuesday through Wednesday. On Tuesday night when the storm began, chain controls were needed on all commercial vehicles on Interstate 80 and U.S. Route 50. Despite the storm starting to end Wednesday, chain controls are still needed on I-80 over […]
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Weather-related crashes impact roads in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded to three separate weather-related crashes in Fernley Thursday morning. All three crashes were in the area of the roundabout at U.S. 50 Alternate and Farm District Road. One crash involved five vehicles, another involved three, and the third crash involved a single...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Ramp and lane closures begin tonight in Reno and Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ramp and lane closures on I-80 will begin Thursday night in Reno and Sparks for two separate road repair projects. The closures will be overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on the evenings of Nov. 3 and Nov. 7 for the following repairs:. One lane...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Update: Chain controls lifted at Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Roads remain slick and the temperatures cold in Truckee-Tahoe as light snow continued to fall overnight and flurries could linger through the morning on Thursday. Chain controls are in effect all around the lake including over every mountain pass to leave, or enter, the basin. The...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated, bomb squad on scene

A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. The FBI and bomb squad are on scene. Avoid the area. Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Remains found near Shale Court identified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Human remains found near Shale Court have been identified as Carol Herrera. The Reno Police Department says the circumstances leading up to her death are still being investigated, and any information that can be provided by the community is welcome by them. The cause and manner...
RENO, NV
FOX40

Three-vehicle Truckee I-80 collision cleared

Latest Update Nov. 11 @ 12:18 p.m. The traffic collision has been cleared, according to CHP. Original story below. TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash that involved three vehicles on Eastbound 80 near SR-267 left a horse trapped under a trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Truckee office. At 9:45 a.m., reports came in […]
TRUCKEE, CA

