BBC
Cost of living: 'My children have no idea we're here to keep warm'
Many people who are struggling to heat their homes and unable to afford trips out are turning to their local libraries for support and warmth this winter. Alexandra Mitchell, 28, says Chelmsford Library has become her sanctuary. It is one of the only places she can take her two children, aged three and one.
BBC
Crash survivor realised minibus was on wrong side of road
A survivor of a crash that claimed five lives has told a court he realised their vehicle was on the wrong carriageway before "a terrible impact". Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid, Evalyn Collie, Frances Saliba and Lorenzo Ciociola by driving dangerously on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Driver banned for speeding past police at 136mph on M4
A driver who sped past police at 136mph (218kmh) on a motorway has been banned from driving. Vasile Lucut was spotted travelling at nearly twice the speed limit by a police traffic unit patrolling the M4 in Wiltshire on 20 September. The 26-year-old, from Bridgwater in Somerset, was given a...
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
Police deal with 'disturbance' involving armed detainees at London immigration center
Police were deployed to an immigration center near London Saturday following what they called a "disturbance."
BBC
Spain cannabis: Police claim largest ever seizure
The largest haul of cannabis ever found has been discovered in a series of raids across Spain, police say. Authorities said they seized more than 32 tonnes of the drug which has an estimated street value of more than £57m. Police said they arrested nine men and 11 women,...
BBC
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
BBC
Rape investigation launched in Bristol after woman attacked
A rape investigation has been launched after a woman was attacked after a night out. The woman, aged in her 20s, had been at a bar in Bristol and was on her way home when she was approached by a man in Denmark Street. Avon and Somerset Police said the...
BBC
Woman denies murdering newborn baby in Weston-super-Mare
A woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a newborn baby. Sarah Jayne Barron, 34, submitted the plea at Bristol Crown Court earlier, and a trial date was set for 17 July, 2023 by Judge Peter Blair KC. The body of the newborn baby was found at a...
3 killed after small passenger plane crashes into Tanzania’s Lake Victoria
NAIROBI, Kenya — At least three people were killed when a small passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria as it made an approach to an airport in Tanzania, regional authorities said. Local authorities said that 26 of the 43 people on board the Precision Air Flight headed...
BBC
Bude: Car ping-pongs into nine vehicles say witnesses
Nine cars were damaged when a car "ping-ponged" down a residential street in Cornwall. It happened when a car crashed into vehicles in Victoria Avenue, Bude, on Wednesday evening, said eyewitnesses. Cars were shunted into each other and nurse Clare White called it a "night of carnage". Devon and Cornwall...
UK rail strikes suspended as RMT says employers ‘seeing sense’ and talks intensifying – as it happened
The rail union says strikes for Saturday, Monday and Wednesday have now been called off
Home favourite on enemy turf: Jack Welsby’s World Cup return to Wigan
Wigan-born St Helens star will for once be in favour at the DW Stadium in England’s quarter-final against Papua New Guinea
BBC
Manchester Arena victim John Atkinson could have survived attack
The family of a Manchester Arena bombing victim have said he was "totally failed at every stage" after a report found he might have lived but for flaws in the emergency response. Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said it was likely that the emergency services' "inadequacies" had prevented 28-year-old John...
BBC
Autumn international: Scotland bounce back with Fiji win - reaction
That's it from us this afternoon as Scotland bounced back with a victory against Fiji. It's the All Blacks next. Join us for that on Sunday. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has been speaking to Amazon Prime. "Relatively pleased," he said. "The performance in...
BBC
Waterloo stabbing: Three men charged with Adrian Keise's murder
Three men have been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old who was stabbed in central London. Adrian Keise, from Lambeth, was found injured near Waterloo station in the early hours of 29 October. Paul Yusuff, 20, Matthew Yusuff, 22, and Moussa Traore, 23, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court...
BBC
Waterloo stabbing: Men arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 32-year-old man who was stabbed in central London. Adrian Keise, from Lambeth, died after a confrontation near Waterloo station in the early hours of 29 October. A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and two other men, aged 23 and...
BBC
Nottinghamshire military museum takes delivery of 64-tonne tank
A military museum has taken delivery of a 64-tonne British tank as part of a restoration project. The Royal Lancers and Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum at Thoresby Park, near OIlerton in Nottinghamshire, is the new temporary home of the FV 214 Conqueror. The tank - one of the heaviest produced in...
BBC
Serious Birmingham fire engulfs 300 tonnes of scrap metal
An estimated 300 tonnes of scrap metal have been consumed in a fire at a recycling centre. Eight crews from West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were called to Bordesley Green Road in Birmingham at about 04:45 GMT. Nearby Landor Street has been closed while 38 firefighters tackle the blaze, with...
Canada 19-26 England: Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: A place in the final against New Zealand or France was up for grabs. Read Sarah Rendell’s account of how England won a thriller
