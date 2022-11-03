ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 6

patti weinbach
2d ago

i Maybe in the South they fly it for a different reason but in Santa Clarita we fly it for our local law enforcement. So Why don't the haters just stay home? And the NAACP they should know here in the SCV were supporting our law enforcement and just because they don't like theirs doesn't mean we can't support and appreciate ours. I just truly don't think they understand the concept of appreciating and more importantly respecting law enforcement. this might not be a popular thing to say. but I am very grateful to our sherriffs for keeping us as safe as they do.

Reply(2)
3
someguyinLA
3d ago

That flag is not symbolic of Saugus high. It’s not an icon for the American people. If certain people want to fly it go ahead but shoving it in peoples faces in defiance is not helping at all.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Deputies Respond To Santa Clarita Overdose Near Bouquet Canyon Park

On Thursday afternoon, paramedics responded to an Santa Clarita overdose in a residential neighborhood near Bouquet Canyon Park. At around 3 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a male overdosing on Newbird Drive, a residential street in Santa Clarita, according to Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “He was transported ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

First Annual Touch-A-Truck Draws Crowds Of Families

The first annual Touch-A-Truck at Central Park drew scores of families whose kids got the chance to sit in the driver’s seat of a variety of vehicles, from fire engines to helicopters. The Touch-A-Truck on Saturday was hosted by SCV Education Foundation at Central Park, raising funds for the foundation and showcasing local Santa Clarita ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

$50,000 Reward Extended for Information About Preschooler Murdered in Altadena

On Tuesday, November 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of four-year-old Salvador Esparza III. The young boy was shot while standing...
ALTADENA, CA
foxla.com

Reports of shooting at Los Angeles High School deemed a hoax

LOS ANGELES - Reports of a shooting at Los Angeles High School have been deemed a hoax, Los Angeles police said. Officers responded to the school, in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard, on an unconfirmed report of a shooting around noon. LAPD and School Police swept the campus,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Former gang member helping others avoid same fate

He said he was always on time for class and never had issues doing his school work. But, almost immediately upon his arrival in 2007 at a local high school, he was expelled. Having been involved in gangs at a young age, shot in the stomach due to gang violence, and with quite the rap sheet, Santa Clarita resident Ramses Mayorga, now 30 years old, said his past, at one point, no matter how much he cleaned up, wouldn’t let him get ahead.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Malibu Joins Los Angeles County and Santa Monica Mountains Communities in Introducing the Community to the County’s New Official Disaster Response and Evacuation Zones

The City of Malibu joins Los Angeles County public safety agencies, County Board of Supervisors District 3, and the Cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village in introducing the community to the County’s newly established official disaster response and evacuation zones and the County’s new Zonehaven AWARE online tool.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

SCV’s 40 Under 40 Nominees Announced

Being in the service of others is no easy task, it’s a choice you make that can come with extremely long hours and requires a tremendous amount of hard work. Each year the selection committee reviews dozens of individuals that deserve the honor of being a Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty recipient, and it’s become more competitive through the years. With about 80 nominees, Junior Chamber International along with Santa Clarita Magazine would like to congratulate all of these 40 fine young people who have made such great contributions to their community.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Officials work to capture 3 bears at L.A. Arboretum; area evacuated

California Department Fish and Wildlife officials are working to capture three bears spotted at the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia Friday. A mama bear and her two cubs were spotted somewhere in the 127-acre arboretum around 2 p.m. The grounds were evacuated and closed to the public as about a dozen California Department Fish […]
ARCADIA, CA
foxla.com

Bomb squad disposes of 'suspicious device' in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The sheriff's department's bomb squad was deployed to Long Beach Saturday to deal with a suspicious device in the Belmont Shore area. Long Beach police officers were called around 3:25 p.m. to the 6400 block of Marina Drive, the LBPD's Allison Gallagher told City News Service.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Protesters rally in Beverly Hills in solidarity with Iranian women

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - What police described as a "large rally" was underway Saturday afternoon in Beverly Hills in solidarity with Iranians protesting the death of a woman who refused to wear a hijab and died in the custody of Iran's morality police. About 4 p.m., police reported the rally...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy