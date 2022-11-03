i Maybe in the South they fly it for a different reason but in Santa Clarita we fly it for our local law enforcement. So Why don't the haters just stay home? And the NAACP they should know here in the SCV were supporting our law enforcement and just because they don't like theirs doesn't mean we can't support and appreciate ours. I just truly don't think they understand the concept of appreciating and more importantly respecting law enforcement. this might not be a popular thing to say. but I am very grateful to our sherriffs for keeping us as safe as they do.
That flag is not symbolic of Saugus high. It’s not an icon for the American people. If certain people want to fly it go ahead but shoving it in peoples faces in defiance is not helping at all.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
