Hawaii State

Mail-in voter ballots deadline quickly approaching

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Election Officials want you to drop off your ballots instead of mailing them.

With increased theft of the Post Office’s blue boxes, Officials are warning that it is best to return your mail-in ballots to a ballot drop off box or by visiting a voter service center in your county.

Voting ends at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. So, be sure to get your ballots in for your vote to be counted. Voters are warned that any ballots with a postmark before Nov. 8 but that arrive to their designated voter service center after 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 will not be counted.

Hawai’i voters have the option of signing up to receive notifications via email, text or voice that will inform them of the status of their ballot once received by their County Elections Division.

Notifications also cover any issues that may arise concerning voters’ signatures on the ballot’s return envelope.

