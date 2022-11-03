ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Lois Sanders Wood

Lois Sanders Wood, age 90 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 5, 2022. A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Odell and Lena Davenport Sanders. Mrs. Wood was also preceded in death by her husband...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: November 7, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Bobby Wayne Lanius

Bobby Wayne Lanius of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, he was 75 years old. He was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by his wife; Sandra Lanius; parents, Ralston P. and Dolly Lucille Lanius; son-in-law, Chris Johnson. Mr. Lanius served in the United...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County

Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Results Physiotherapy in Murfreesboro

Results Physiotherapy held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 1741 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite N in Murfreesboro. The Results Physiotherapy Murfreesboro – Kensington Place clinic in Murfreesboro, Tennessee is happy to offer chronic pain comprehensive and dependable service to our Murfreesboro, TN community in partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas.
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Judy C. Adamson

OBITUARY: Judy C. Adamson

Judy C. Adamson passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Stones River Manor, she was 73 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ. Judy retired as a switchboard operator at Middle Tennessee State University. Judy was preceded in...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Michael Ray Davis

Michael Ray Davis, a loving and devoted husband and father, son, brother and uncle passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at home with his immediate family at his bedside in La Vergne, TN. Michael had just turned 48 years of age. He was born September 10, 1974 in Nashville, TN...
LA VERGNE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Shirley Jean Thompson

Mrs. Shirley Jean Thompson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022m, she was 85 years old. She was born in Murfreesboro to the late Robert and Mildred Allman. Mrs. Thompson played the organ and piano at Temple Baptist Church. She was also a painter and member of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Jeffrey Allen Dodson

Jeffrey Allen Dodson, age, 53 of Murfreesboro, TN, was made perfect before our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he was preceded in death by his mother Linda Carol Fisher Dodson. Jeff is survived by his father Joe Allen Dodson, and brother Jonathan...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, November 4 to Saturday, November 20, various times. Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent! Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Home for the Holidays TV Special with Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Will Feature Local Venues

This holiday season just got a little brighter with a heartwarming TV special, Homes for the Holidays, hosted by CMA and ACM award-winning artist Ashley McBryde. The television event stars Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit western drama series Yellowstone; multi-platinum, award-winning artist Travis Tritt; music icon, Bret Michaels, Warner Music Nashville artist Ian Munsick; chart-topping country trio Runaway June (Natalie Stovall, Jennifer Wayne, Stevie Woodward), and the multiple Grammy-nominated Robert Randolph. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation invited celebrity friends to give Gold Star and fallen first responder families the ultimate holiday gifts – mortgage-free homes.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Bobby Wade Smith Jr.

Bobby Wade Smith, Jr., of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, he was 64 years old. He was born in Woodbury and a lifelong resident of Rutherford Co. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Wade Smith, Sr., and brother Anthony Smith. Mr. Smith retired...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Jimmy Roger Davis Jr.

Jimmy Roger Davis, Jr., of Milton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, he was 65 years old. He was born in Nashville and was a lifelong resident of Rutherford Co. He was preceded in death by his mother, Freda Aaron Davis. Mr. Davis was a veteran of the...
MILTON, TN
