WFMZ-TV Online

Astros claim World Series title with 4-1 win over Phillies

HOUSTON -- Yordan Alvarez did what he had done twice before this postseason, drilling a game-altering home run that ultimately sent the Houston Astros to victory. But in all three instances, Alvarez delivered on the heels of a rookie shortstop coming through in the clutch. Alvarez bashed a three-run home...
WFMZ-TV Online

Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel (knee) removed from World Series roster

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel was removed from the World Series roster on Saturday due to a knee injury he suffered against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 Thursday night. Catcher Korey Lee was added to the roster after Major League Baseball approved the transaction. Gurriel injured his right...
WFMZ-TV Online

Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña's key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
WFMZ-TV Online

Astros land in Houston with 3-2 Series cushion: 'We got two games'

Astros manager Dusty Baker slept well for the first time in recent memory, calmed by the perspective of knowing Houston has two tries to win one game, triggering a World Series celebration in their home park. "Hey, man, we got two games, potentially two games left and maybe even one,"...
The Denver Gazette

Who will win the World Series in 2023? A very early prediction

The 2022 MLB season has been over for less than 12 hours. Too soon to think about 2023? Never. Here's a way too early look at who might win it all next November. Dodgers Rockies fans, the Dodgers aren't going anywhere. And knowing them, their early exit in the NLDS this season will only add...
WFMZ-TV Online

Houston wins series 4-2

E_Peña, Gurriel, Sosa, Schwarber, Marsh. LOB_Houston 78, Philadelphia 73. 2B_Peña 2, Gurriel, Altuve 2, Bregman 3, Tucker, Alvarez, Bohm 2, Marsh, Harper, Realmuto, Castellanos. HR_Peña, Bregman, Tucker 2, Alvarez, Bohm, Schwarber 3, Marsh, Harper, Realmuto, Hoskins. RBIs_Peña 3, Gurriel, Vázquez, Bregman 4, Maldonado, Tucker 5, Alvarez 6, Bohm 3, Schwarber 4, Marsh, Harper 2, Realmuto 3, Segura 2, Castellanos, Hoskins. SB_Gurriel, Altuve, Bregman, Schwarber, Marsh, Harper. CS_Peña, Altuve. SF_Tucker, Segura. S_Pressly 2, Robertson.
